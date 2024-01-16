This restaurant does not have any images
Caipirinha's 512 Middlesex Turnpike
512 Middlesex Turnpike
Billerica, MA 01821
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Burgers
Entrees
Sandwiches
Sides
Everyday Special
EXTRA ITEMS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
NA Beverages
Bar Menu
Draft Beer
- Allagash White DFT$6.50
- Be Hoppy DFT$6.00
- Blue Moom DFT$6.00
- Bud Light DFT$5.50
- Budweiser DFT$5.50
- Coors Light DFT$6.00
- Corona Premier DFT$6.00
- Downeast DFT$6.50
- Guiness DFT$6.50
- Harpoon IPA DFT$6.50
- Heineken DFT$5.50
- House DrafT$3.99
- Lagunitas DFT$6.50
- Michelob Ultra DFT$5.50
- Modelo DFT$6.50
- Modelo Negra DFT$6.00
- Samuel Adams DFT$6.00
- Santilli DFT$6.00
- Shock Top DFT$6.00
- Stella DFT$6.00
- Ufo White DFT$4.99
- Wormtown DFT$6.50
- Yuengling DFT$6.00
Bottled Beer
- Blueberry Ale$5.00
- Brahma$4.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Bud Orange$5.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Coors Edge$5.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Corona$6.50
- Corona Light$6.50
- Corona Premier$6.50
- Fat Tire$5.50
- Harpoon IPA$6.50
- Heineken$6.50
- Miller Light$5.50
- Modelo$6.50
- Non-Alcoholic Beer$5.50
- Pacifico$6.50
- Sam Seasonal$6.50
- Samuel Adams$5.00
- Smirnoff Ice$5.00
- Stella$6.00
- Ultra Light$6.00
Caipirinha's
Cocktails
- 5 O’clock$10.00
- 7&7$9.50
- Absolute and soda$12.00
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Bacardi and Diet$10.00
- Black label and Red bull$14.00
- Black Russian$10.00
- Blackberry Bourbon$12.00
- Bloody Mary$12.00
- Blue Hawaii$12.00
- Blue Lake$11.00
- Bombay and Tonic$12.00
- Bossa Nova$14.00
- Buchanan's and Cranberry$12.00
- Caipirinha's Punch$14.00
- Captain And Coke$10.00
- Ciroc And Cranberry$12.00
- Ciroc and Soda$12.00
- Crown Royal and Ginger$12.00
- Cucumber Refresher$12.00
- Cucumber Smash$10.00
- Disaronno Sour$12.00
- Dragonberry Mojito$14.00
- Gin and Tonic$10.50
- Green Hawaiian$12.00
- Grey Goose and Soda$12.00
- Hendricks And Tonic$12.00
- Hennessy and Coke$12.00
- Hennessy and Red bull$12.00
- Hibiscus Mojito$9.50
- Honey Lemonade$12.00
- Irish Mule$12.00
- Jack And Coke$12.00
- Jameson And Ginger$12.00
- Jim Beam and Diet$12.00
- Jim Beam and Ginger$12.00
- Jungle Bird$13.00
- Ketel One and Soda$12.00
- Lake Breeze$11.00
- Lakeside Punch$11.00
- Long Island$12.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Malibu and Pineapple$10.00
- Mexicano$9.50
- Midori and soda$10.00
- Midori Sour$10.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mud Slide$10.00
- Negroni$10.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
- Peach Riesling Mule$9.50
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Red Sangria$12.00
- Rum And Coke$10.00
- Screwdriver$10.00
- Sex On The Beach$12.50
- Skrewball and cranberry$12.00
- Spill The Tea$10.00
- Summer Vibe$9.50
- Swamp Water$12.00
- Tequila and Redbull$12.00
- Tequila And Soda$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
- Texas Lemonade$12.00
- The Vibe$10.00
- Titos And Ginger$12.00
- Titos and Redbull$12.00
- Titos And Soda$12.00
- Tom Colins$9.50
- Vodka and Cranberry$10.00
- Vodka And Soda$10.50
- Vodka Colins$9.50
- Vodka Gimlet$9.50
- Whiskey And Ginger$12.00
- Whiskey And Red Bull$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- White Russian$12.00
- White Sangria$12.00
- Woo-Woo$9.50
Margaritas
Martinis
On The Rocks
- 1792 Bourbon$10.00
- 1800 Tequila$8.00
- Absolut Vodka$10.00
- Amaretto$9.00
- Aperol$12.00
- Bacardi$10.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Belvedere$12.00
- Bananinha$10.00
- Black Label$12.00
- Bombay$10.00
- Bourbon Whiskey$10.00
- Brady's$8.00
- Buchanan's$10.00
- Bullet Rye$12.00
- Bushmills$12.00
- Campari$12.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Casamigos$12.00
- Chivas Regal$12.00
- Ciroc$10.00
- Crown Peach$12.00
- Crown Royal$12.00
- Crown Vanilla$12.00
- Dewar's$10.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Don Julio$12.00
- FireBall$10.00
- Frangelico Rocks$12.00
- Glenlivet 12$12.00
- Grand Marnier Rocks$12.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Hendricks$12.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- House Gin$8.00
- House Vodka$8.00
- House Whiskey$7.00
- Ibituruna$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Jameson$12.00
- Jim Black$12.00
- Jim Bourbon$14.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Macallan$16.00
- Markers Mark$12.00
- McGillicuddy's$10.00
- Old Forrester$12.00
- Patron$12.00
- Plymouth Gin$10.00
- Proper Twelve$12.00
- Red Label$10.00
- Reposado Tequila$10.00
- Sambuca$12.00
- Skrewball$10.00
- Southern Comfort$12.00
- Tangueray$10.00
- Tequila$10.00
- Titos$10.00
- Tullamore Dew$12.00
Shots
- Ibituruna shot$8.00
- Bananinha shot$8.00
- Mozart Chocolate shot$6.50
- CaboWabo shot$8.00
- 1.800 shot$6.50
- Absolut shot$6.00
- Baylays shot$7.00
- Belvedere shot$6.50
- Black Label shot$6.50
- Brady's - $6.00$6.00
- Bulleit Rye - $6.50$6.50
- Bushmills - $5.50$5.50
- cachaca shot$6.00
- Cachaca 5 Years shot$10.00
- Campari shot$8.00
- Casamigos shot$10.00
- Chivas Regal shot$6.00
- Crown Apple shot$6.50
- Crown Peach shot$6.50
- Crown Royal shot$6.50
- Disaronno shot$6.00
- Don Julio shot$10.00
- Fire Ball shot$6.50
- Frangelico Shot$6.50
- Grand Marnier shot$6.50
- Grey Goose shot$6.50
- Hendricks shot$6.50
- Hennessy shot$6.50
- Jack Daniels shot$6.00
- Jagermeister shot$6.50
- Jameson shot$6.50
- Jim Beam shot$6.50
- Ketel One shot$6.50
- Limoncello shot$7.00
- Macallan shot$10.00
- Maker’s Mark shot$6.50
- McGillicuddy's shot$6.00
- Midori shot$6.00
- Old Forrester shot$6.50
- Patron shot$10.00
- Patron Cafe shot$12.00
- Proper Twelve Shot shot$6.50
- Red Label shot$6.50
- Red Snapper shot$8.00
- Rum Chata shot$6.50
- Rum Chata And Fire Ball shot$7.00
- Salinas shot$8.00
- Sambuca shot$8.00
- Scotch 12 Year shot$10.00
- Skrewball shot$6.00
- Tea Shot shot$7.00
- Tequila$6.00
Cover Fee
Beers Can
Tower And Bucket
Wine
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
512 Middlesex Turnpike, Billerica, MA 01821
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.