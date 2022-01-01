Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Cai's Cafe

184 Reviews

$

420 Main Street

Metuchen, NJ 08840

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

HOT LATTE
ICED COFFEE
LONDON FOG

COFFEE

DRIP

$2.50+

Fresh Roasted Drip Coffee Be sure to add your choice of milk and favorite flavors!

ICED COFFEE

$3.00+

Our iced coffee is brewed and cooled at room temperature and then added to our refrigerator to preserve the most flavor. If you are looking for a stronger version please see our cold brew. Add your favorite flavor and milk!

ESPRESSO

$2.50+

A full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee. A singe shot is 2 oz and a double is 4 oz.

HOT AMERICANO

$4.25+

Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) on top of iced or hot water. Comes black, if you'd like milk please indicate!

ICED AMERICANO

$4.25+

HOT LATTE

$4.50+

Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to add your favorite flavor and choose your preferred milk. *A latte has more milk than foam*

ICED LATTE

$4.50+

HOT CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to add your favorite flavor and choose your preferred milk. *A cappuccino has more foam than milk* *For iced we use cold foam*

ICED CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

MOCHA LATTE

$5.00+

Shot of espresso (a small is 1 shot, a medium & a large are both 2 shots) with a shot of mocha sauce and your choice of steamed or iced milk. Make sure to choose your preferred milk.

ICED MOCHA

$5.00+

MACCHIATO (TRADITIONAL) ONE SIZE!

$4.50+

WE SERVE A TRADITIONAL ITALIAN MACCHIATO- A 2 OZ SHOT OF OUR MACCHIATTO IS ROUGHLY A 4 oz DRINK. 2 SHOTS OF ESPRESSO WITH A TOUCH OF STEAMED MILK. MACCHIATO IN ITALIAN MEANS “STAINED” SO A MACCHIATO REFERS TO COFFEE THATS BEEN STAINED WITH MILK WE CAN MAKE IT ICED WITH COLD FOAM

CORTADO

$4.75+

A cortado is a beverage consisting of espresso mixed with equal parts warm milk to reduce the acidity. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy.

NON COFFEE

LOOSE LEAF TEA

$2.50+

Freshly steeped loose leaf tea! Let us know if you'd like us to add any honey or lemon!

ICED TEA

$2.50+

We batch steep selected loose leaf teas and cool them to be used for iced tea. Let us know if you would like us to add any honey or lemon!

HOT CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25+

Fresh steeped chai tea, chai spice & your choice of steamed or iced milk.

ICED CHAI TEA LATTE

$4.25+

Fresh steeped chai tea, chai spice & your choice of steamed or iced milk.

DIRTY CHAI

$5.75+

Fresh steeped chai tea with a shot of espresso, chai spice & your choice of steamed or iced milk.

ICED DIRTY CHAI

$5.75+

Fresh steeped chai tea with a shot of espresso, chai spice & your choice of steamed or iced milk.

FRENCH LAVENDER WHITE MOCHA

$4.25+

Fresh steeped French lavender tea with white mocha sauce and your choice of milk steamed or poured over ice and shaken.

ICED FRENCH LAVENDER WHITE MOCHA

$4.25+

Fresh steeped French lavender tea with white mocha sauce and your choice of milk steamed or poured over ice and shaken.

LONDON FOG

$4.25+

Fresh steeped earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk steamed or shaken and poured over ice.

ICED LONDON FOG

$4.25+

Fresh steeped earl grey tea with vanilla syrup and your choice of milk steamed or shaken and poured over ice.

MATCHA

$5.50+

A smooth, powdered, highly caffeinated green tea mixed with hot water and your choice of milk. You can also add honey, agave, or sugar to sweeten the drink.

ICED MATCHA

$5.50+

A smooth, powdered, highly caffeinated green tea mixed with hot water and your choice of milk. You can also add honey, agave, or sugar to sweeten the drink.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

Hand crafted hot chocolate made with mocha sauce, your choice of milk, and vanilla extract. Be sure to add a flavor and whipped cream!

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00+

Hand crafted hot chocolate made with mocha sauce, your choice of milk, and vanilla extract. Be sure to add a flavor and whipped cream!

NUTELLA HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50+

Hand crafted hot chocolate made with mocha sauce, your choice of milk, and vanilla extract. Be sure to add a flavor and whipped cream!

GLASS OF MILK

$2.00+

A cold glass of milk.

HOT SHOT

$4.75+

Hand crafted hot chocolate with a shot of espresso - made with mocha sauce, your choice of milk, and vanilla extract. Be sure to add a flavor and whipped cream!

LEMONADE

$3.25+

We fresh squeeze our lemonade daily!

LIMEADE

$3.75+

We fresh squeeze our limeade daily!

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50+

A mixture of our fresh brewed iced tea and our freshly squeezed lemonade.

HOT APPLE CIDER

$3.00+

ICED APPLE CIDER

$3.00+

SMOOTHIES

CAI CHILLER

$5.00+

COFFEE PROTEIN

$6.00+

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$5.00+

BERRY MATCHA

$5.00+

BERRY BLAST

$5.00+

TROPICAL

$5.00+

GOOD MORNING

$5.00+

STRAWBERRY BANANA

$5.00+

TOASTS

CLASSIC

$10.00

Fresh avocado, lime juice, sea salt + red pepper.

BLT

$11.00

Classic + chopped bacon, lettuce & tomato.

THE CAI

$11.00

Classic + tomato, onion & chipotle ranch.

STRAWBERRY FETA

$11.00

Classic + sliced fresh strawberry, feta, arugula + red pepper.

BUFFALO AVO SMASH

$9.00

Buffalo chicken spread, shredded mozzarella + side of ranch. **has dairy**

EGGY AVOCADO

$12.00

MIXED BERRY TOAST

$9.50

Cream cheese spread, mixed berries + honey.

CAPRESE TOAST

$10.00

Fresh basil pesto, sliced mozzarella, tomato + parsley.

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA TOAST

$10.00

Peanut butter, sliced banana, granola + honey on multigrain toast

BUFFALO CHICKEN TOAST

$11.00

Multigrain toast with Cai's buffalo spread, mozzarella cheese + ranch drizzle. * dairy in buffalo spread*

RICOTTA TOAST

$10.00

Flatbread with ricotta cheese, Italian seasoning + olive oil.

SANDWICHS, WRAPS, SALADS

CAI'S CLUB

$11.50+

Chicken or turkey, provolone, bacon, tomato, lettuce + mayo.

CAI'S BLT

$11.50

Traditional BLT with avocado, an over easy egg + chipotle ranch.

CHICKEN PESTO

$12.00

Chicken, mozzarella, spinach, tomato, Italian seasoning + pesto.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$8.00

THREE CHEESE

$8.00

American, mozzarella, provolone on Texas toast.

SPINACH RICOTTA

$11.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, spinach, garlic + Italian seasoning on 8 grain.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$10.50

Buffalo chicken, mixed greens, tomato, onion + ranch.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.50

Chicken, bacon, shredded American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion + ranch.

CHICKEN CAESAR

$10.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, shredded parmesan + caesar dressing.

SPINACH ARUGULA

$10.50

Spinach + arugula, strawberries, feta in a lemon + extra virgin olive oil dressing.

Bagels etc.

BAGEL

$2.50

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.00+

CROISSANT

$3.25

FOOD

HH LEMONADE

$3.00

HH AVO SMASH

$6.00

HH MIXED BERRY

$6.00

HH PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$6.00

HH BUFFALO CHICKEN

$7.00

HH RICOTTA

$6.00

HH CAPRESE

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

420 Main Street, Metuchen, NJ 08840

Directions

Gallery
Cai's Cafe image
Cai's Cafe image
Cai's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Fire & Flavor - 640 Middlesex Ave Unit B
orange starNo Reviews
640 Middlesex Ave Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Frappe Joe Coffee - The Shoppes at Colonial Village
orange star4.9 • 455
1 Lincoln Hwy Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Deccan Spice - Edison
orange star3.9 • 39
153 Wood Ave Edison, NJ 08820
View restaurantnext
Elixir Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 864
2222 Woodbridge Ave Edison, NJ 08817
View restaurantnext
Big Shots Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
780 U.S. 1 Iselin, NJ 08830
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Metuchen

Mangia Toscano
orange star4.7 • 367
422 Main St Metuchen, NJ 08840
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metuchen
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston