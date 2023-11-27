- Home
Cajun Boil & Bar - Torrington 349 Winsted Road
349 Winsted Road
Torrington, CT 06790
FOOD
Appetizers
- Garlic Bread$5.00
- Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$6.00
- Vietnamese Salad$9.00
- Vietnamese Spring Rolls$12.00
5 per order
- Meat Lover's Sampler$14.00
Chorizo, Andouille & Kielbasa
- Fried Calamari$14.00
- Buffalo Calamari$15.00
- Fried Clam Strips$14.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$14.00
- Grilled Skewer Jumbo Shrimp$12.00
10 per order
- Shrimp Dumplings$14.00
8 per order
- Lobster Dumplings$20.00
8 per order
- Clam Chowder - SM$7.00
- Clam Chowder - LG$12.00
- Southern Chili - SM$7.00
- Southern Chili - LG$12.00
- Fried Sampler$30.00
Calamari, Clam Strips & 10 Fried Shrimp
- Southern Fried Wings - SM (8)$12.00
8 piece per order, served naked unless sauce is selected
- Southern Fried Wings - LG (16)$20.00
16 piece per order, served naked unless sauce is selected
- Colossal Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
5 per order
- Clams on the Halfshell 1/2 dozen$11.00
Served raw, grilled OR steamed
- Clams on the Halfshell DOZEN$20.00
Served raw, grilled OR steamed
- Oysters on the Halfshell 1/2 dozen$13.00
Served raw, grilled OR steamed
- Oysters on the Halfshell DOZEN$24.00
Served raw, grilled OR steamed
- Roasted Clam Special$14.00
12 per order
- Chorizo Stuffed Clams$16.00
- Chorizo Stuffed Oysters$18.00
- Low Rise Tower$35.00
6 Clams, 6 Oysters, 6 Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
- High Rise Tower$65.00
12 Clams, 12 Oysters, 12 Colossal Shrimp Cocktail
- Royal Tower$75.00
12 Clams, 12 Oysters, 12 Colossal Shrimp Cocktail + Chilled Snow Crab Cluster
Boils
- Clam Boil$18.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Crawfish Boil$19.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Green Mussel Boil$18.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Dungeness Crab Boil$40.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Shrimp (Head-On) Boil$19.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Shrimp (Head-Off) Boil$19.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Twin Lobster Tail Boil$38.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Snow Crab Leg Boil
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- King Crab Leg Boil$68.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
Boil Combos
- (A) Shrimp + Crawfish Combo$37.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- (B) Shrimp + Lobster Tail Combo$40.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- (C) Shrimp + Clam Combo$35.00
All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Queen Combo$50.00
Shrimp (1 LB) + Snow Crab (1 LB), All boils come with corn and potatoes
- King Combo$70.00
Shrimp (1 LB) + King Crab (1 LB), All boils come with corn and potatoes
- Royal Combo$85.00
Shrimp (1 LB) + Snow Crab (1 LB) + King Crab (1LB), All boils come with corn and potatoes
Fried Baskets
- Bacon Cheeseburger Basket$13.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Grilled Chicken Bacon Sandwich$13.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Veggie Burger Basket$14.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Bison Bacon Burger Basket$15.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Salmon Bacon Burger Basket$15.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Chicken Tenders Basket$14.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Shrimp Basket$18.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Tempura Shrimp Basket$18.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Calamari Basket$20.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- I Love Shrimp Basket$23.00
5 grilled shrimp, 5 tempura shrimp, 5 fried shrimp. All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Lobster Roll Basket$28.00
Served HOT or COLD. All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Fish n' Chips Basket$22.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Twin Fried Lobster Tail Basket$35.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Clam Strip Basket$20.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Gator Basket$28.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Seasoned Salmon Basket$20.00
All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Non Seafood Basket for 2$36.00
10 wings, 10 chicken tenders, 10 mozz sticks, french fries. All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Seafood Basket for 2$50.00
calamari, 12 tempura shrimp, clam strips, 4 shrimp rolls & french fries. All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
- Southern Fried Chicken Wing Basket$15.00
8 piece per order. Served Bone-In or BONELESS. All baskets served with coleslaw and a 2nd side choice
Extras
Mexican Appetizers
Tacos
Taco Salads
Burritos
- Burrito - Chicken$16.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
- Burrito - Grilled Pork$16.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
- Burrito - Chorizo$16.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
- Burrito - Shrimp$17.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
- Burrito - Grilled Steak$17.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
- Burrito - Birria (Shredded Beef)$17.95
Choice of Green or Red Sauce. Rice, Sour Cream & Lettuce On Side
Fajitas
- Fajita - Grilled Veggies$13.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Chorizo$14.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Chicken$14.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Grilled Pork$14.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Shrimp$16.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Grilled Steak$16.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
- Fajita - Birria$16.95
Includes 4 flour tortillas. Two meat combos available.
Specialty Bites
- Chicken Scampi Dip$15.00
Receives bread
- Shrimp Scampi Dip$13.00
Receives bread
- Scallop Scampi Dip$22.00
Receives bread
- Lobster Scampi Dip$22.00
Receives bread
- House Scampi Dip$30.00
Receives bread
- Cheese Ravioli$12.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Beef Ravioli$15.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Lobster Ravioli$20.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta with Sauce$10.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - Chicken$15.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - Clams$17.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - Shrimp$17.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - Scallops$20.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - Lobster$22.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce. Receives bread
- Pasta - House Special$30.00
Choice of Red or White Sauce with Chicken, Shrimp & Scallop. Receives bread
- Sauteed Veggies$12.00
Served with white rice. Receives soup
- Sauteed Chicken$14.00
with onions, green peppers and white rice. Recieves soup.
- Sauteed Shrimp$16.00
with onions, green peppers and white rice. Recieves soup.
- Sauteed Twin Lobster Tails$40.00
with onions, green peppers and white rice. Recieves soup.
Kids Food
- K Chicken Nuggets FF$8.00
Served with French Fries. Choice of Small Soda or Juice Box
- K Fish Sticks FF$8.00
Served with French Fries. Choice of Small Soda or Juice Box
- K Hot Dog FF$8.00
Served with French Fries. Choice of Small Soda or Juice Box
- K Mozzarella Sticks FF$8.00
Served with French Fries. Choice of Small Soda or Juice Box
Specials
LIQUOR & COCKTAILS
Cocktails
- Bayou Breeze$10.00
- Blue Lagoon$10.00
- Cajun Bloody Mary$10.00
- Fresh Margarita$10.00
- House Margarita$7.50
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.00
- Pink Passion$10.00
- Pirate Punch$10.00
- Seaside Spritzer$10.00
- Shipwrecked$10.00
- Sidecar$10.00
- Swamp Water$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tom Collins$10.00
- Whiskey Smash$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- White Russian$9.00
- Bloody Mary-Bacon$8.00
- Bloody Mary Shrimp-Bacon$10.00
BEER
Bottled Beer
- BTL Amstel Light$5.00
- BTL Bud Lite$5.00
- BTL Budweiser$5.00
- BTL Coors Lite$5.00
- BTL Corona$5.00
- BTL Corona Premier$5.00
- BTL Heineken$5.00
- BTL Heineken 00$5.00
- BTL Heineken Silver$5.00
- BTL Michelob Ultra$5.00
- BTL Modelo$5.00
- BTL Naughty Nurse$5.00
- BTL Stella$5.00
- BTL Twisted Tea$5.00
- BTL Twisted Tea Half & Half$5.00
- BTL Twisted Tea Peach$5.00
- BTL Victoria$5.00
- BTL Yuengling$5.00
Canned Beer
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
349 Winsted Road, Torrington, CT 06790