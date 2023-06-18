- Home
- /
- Oklahoma City
- /
- Uptown
- /
- Seafood
- /
- Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
Seafood
Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
5,576 Reviews
$$
312 NW 23rd Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Unfortunately we cannot remake orders placed at the incorrect location. Please double-check which location you're ordering at. More
Food
Baskets
Blackened Fish Fillet
$9.99
Blackened Chicken Tenders
$8.99
Blackened Shrimp
$8.99
Blackened Chicken Wings
$8.99
Fried Fish Basket
$9.99
Fried Seafood Basket
$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders
$8.99
Fried Gizzard Basket
$7.99
Fried Chicken Wings
$8.99Out of stock
Fried Shrimp Basket
$8.99
Fried Oyster Basket
$9.99
Popcorn Shrimp Basket
$8.99
Crawfish Basket
$9.99
Fried Gator Basket
$11.99Out of stock
Favorites
Crabby Patty Burger
$9.99
7 ounces of Certified Angus Beef, Crab Salad, Jalapeños, Cheese & Fried Crab Sticks... Our Crabby Patty Burger is sure to satisfy!
Loaded Shrimp Fries
$8.99
Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee
$10.99
Loaded Crawfish Fries
$9.99
Loaded Blackened Fish
$12.99
Cajun Fettuccine
$11.99
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak
$10.99
Surf & Turf
$15.99
Pluckened Chicken & Shrimp
$11.99
Chicken and Shrimp tossed in our house-sauce served with pickled veggies over white rice
Smothered Turkey Leg
$17.99Out of stock
Loaded Blackened Salmon
$16.99Out of stock
Po Boys
Sides
Salads
Add On
1 PC Fish
$1.99
1 PC Shrimp
$1.59
1 PC Oyster
$1.89
1 PC Chicken Tender
$1.69
1 PC Wing
$1.69
1 PC Blackened Filet
$7.00
Tarter
$0.25
Cocktail
$0.25
Cajun Ranch
$0.25
Cajun Mayo
$0.25
Egg Roll Sauce
$0.25
Hot Sauce
$0.25
Apple Vinaigrette
$0.25
Ranch
$0.25
Casear
$0.25
Cajun Ranch
$0.25
Oyster Crackers
$0.50
Etouffee Meat Sauce
$10.00
Loaded Sauce
$2.00
Loaded Meat Sauce
$6.00
WAP SAUCE
$1.00
Bar
Bottle Beer
Signature Cocktails
Pineapple Margarita
$7.50
Mango Spice Mojito
$7.50
Michelada
$7.50
St.Ruby
$7.50
Long Island Ice Tea
$7.50
Watermelon Lemonade
$6.80
Blueberry Lemonade
$6.80
Cherry Lemonade
$6.80
Peach Lemonade
$6.80
Adios MF
$7.50
Sex N Violence
$6.50
Liquid Marijuana
$7.00
Grateful Dead
$7.50
Mimosa
$5.50
Sangria
$11.00
Green Tea Shot
$6.00
Voodoo
$7.00
Frozen Strawberry Margarita
$9.00
Frozen Voodoo
$9.00
Mix- Frozen Drink
$9.00
White Tea Shot
$6.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$6.00
Get Litty
$10.00
Irish Breakfast
$6.00
Cordials
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Draft Beer
Abita Purple Haze
$4.75Out of stock
Mango Cart
$4.25
Coors Light Draft
$3.80
Dallas Blonde
$4.00
Dead Armadillo Amber
$4.85
Dos Equis Draft
$4.00
Hazy Little Thing IPA
$4.50
Lively Beer Amber
$4.25
Neon Sunshine
$4.50
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Ale
$4.85
Roughtail Orange IPA
$5.00
Stonecloud Havana Pilsner
$4.75
Coop Ice Chest
$3.80
Fat Tuesday- Coors
Fat Tuesday- Dos Equis
Scotch
UP Bar
Bottle Beer
Signature Cocktails
Cordials
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Draft Beer
Abita Purple Haze
$4.75Out of stock
Boulder Beer Golden Ale
$4.75
Mango Cart
$4.25
Coors Light Draft
$3.80
Dallas Blonde
$4.00
Dead Armadillo Amber
$4.85
Dos Equis Draft
$4.00
Hazy Little Thing IPA
$4.50
Iron Monk The Nine IPA
$4.85
Lively Beer Amber
$4.00
Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Ale
$4.85
Roughtail Orange IPA
$5.00
Stonecloud Havana Pilsner
$4.75
Fat Tuesday- Coors
Fat Tuesday- Dos Equis
Octoberfest
$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Our 2nd location in Uptown Oklahoma City features a rooftop patio, full bar, pet-friendly patio and the best views of Uptown 23rd!
Location
312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City
More near Oklahoma City
© 2023 Toast, Inc.