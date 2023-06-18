Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St

5,576 Reviews

$$

312 NW 23rd Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Popular Items

Cajun Fettuccine

Cajun Fettuccine

$11.99

Loaded Blackened Fish

$12.99
Seafood Egg Rolls

Seafood Egg Rolls

$4.49

Food

Baskets

Blackened Fish Fillet

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Tenders

Blackened Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Blackened Shrimp

$8.99

Blackened Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Fish Basket

$9.99

Fried Seafood Basket

$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried Gizzard Basket

$7.99

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.99 Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Fried Oyster Basket

$9.99
Popcorn Shrimp Basket

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Crawfish Basket

$9.99

Fried Gator Basket

$11.99 Out of stock

Favorites

Crabby Patty Burger

$9.99

7 ounces of Certified Angus Beef, Crab Salad, Jalapeños, Cheese & Fried Crab Sticks... Our Crabby Patty Burger is sure to satisfy!

Loaded Shrimp Fries

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$8.99
Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

$10.99

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$9.99

Loaded Blackened Fish

$12.99
Cajun Fettuccine

Cajun Fettuccine

$11.99
Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Surf & Turf

$15.99
Pluckened Chicken & Shrimp

Pluckened Chicken & Shrimp

$11.99

Chicken and Shrimp tossed in our house-sauce served with pickled veggies over white rice

Smothered Turkey Leg

$17.99 Out of stock

Loaded Blackened Salmon

$16.99 Out of stock

Small Bites

Andouille

$4.99

Cajun Fried Gizzards

$4.49
Seafood Egg Rolls

Seafood Egg Rolls

$4.49

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Crawfish Po Boy

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Po Boy

Blackened Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Oyster Po Boy

$9.99

Fried Fish Po Boy

$9.99

Fry Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Soups

Specialty Gumbo

$6.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Sides

Cajun Coleslaw

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Dirty Rice

$3.79
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.79
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.79

White Rice (Large)

$2.00

White Rice (Small)

$1.00

Side Popcorn Shrimp

$4.00

Side Fried Crawfish

$4.00

Bread

$1.50

Goodies

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.99
Oreo Beignets

Oreo Beignets

$3.99

Cream Cheese Ice Cream

$1.49

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottle Drink

$2.25 Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Salads

Mix Green Salad

Mix Green Salad

$4.99

A spring mix with carrots, tomato and pickled cucumber - pick your protein for $4.00 more. Dressing options: Apple vinaigrette, ranch, caesar or Cajun ranch.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Fettuccini

$8.99

Veggie Etoufee

$8.99

Add On

1 PC Fish

$1.99

1 PC Shrimp

$1.59

1 PC Oyster

$1.89

1 PC Chicken Tender

$1.69

1 PC Wing

$1.69

1 PC Blackened Filet

$7.00

Tarter

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Cajun Mayo

$0.25

Egg Roll Sauce

$0.25

Hot Sauce

$0.25

Apple Vinaigrette

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Casear

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Oyster Crackers

$0.50

Etouffee Meat Sauce

$10.00

Loaded Sauce

$2.00

Loaded Meat Sauce

$6.00

WAP SAUCE

$1.00

Bar

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boulevard Wheat

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Lively IPA

$4.75

High Noon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Topo Chico Seltzer

$4.00

Wild Little Thing

$4.35

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Oktoberfest

$4.25

Signature Cocktails

Pineapple Margarita

$7.50

Mango Spice Mojito

$7.50

Michelada

$7.50

St.Ruby

$7.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.50

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.80

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.80

Cherry Lemonade

$6.80

Peach Lemonade

$6.80

Adios MF

$7.50

Sex N Violence

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Grateful Dead

$7.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Sangria

$11.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Voodoo

$7.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Frozen Voodoo

$9.00

Mix- Frozen Drink

$9.00

White Tea Shot

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Get Litty

$10.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Cordials

Cointreau

$6.00

Kahulua

$6.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Grind Coffee

$6.00

M&R Extra Dry

M&R Sweet Vermouth

Triple Sec

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Blue Curaçao

$6.00

Creme De Cacao

$6.00

X-Rated

$6.00

Pama

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

St.Germain

$6.00

Hpnotiq

$6.00

Gin

Prairie Wolf Gin

$6.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Bombay East

$6.25

Beefeater

$6.25

Hendricks

$7.25

Rum

Bacardi Light

$6.25

Bacardi Mango

$6.25

Black Magic

$6.25

Captain Morgan

$6.25

Malibu Rum

$6.25

Pyrat XO

$7.25

Tequila

Campo Bravo Tequila

$6.25

Avion Repasado

$8.25

Casamigos Repasado

$9.50

Hornitos

$7.25

Patron Silver

$8.25

Avion 44

$18.25

Avion Cristalino

$18.25

Don Julio 1942

$18.25

Don Julio Reposado

$8.25

Vodka

Prairie Wolf

$6.25

360 Blueberry

$6.25

360 Cherry

$6.25

360 Watermelon

$6.25

360 Peach

$6.25

Batch 1

$6.75

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc Berry

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Pear

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.75

Ketel One Peach Blossom

$6.75

Stoli

$6.50

Tito

$6.25

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.25

Basil Hayden

$7.25

Bulleit Rye

$6.75

Cask & Crew Rye

$6.50

Crown

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.25

Elijah Craig

$6.50

Fireball

$6.25

Hibiki Harmony

$8.25

Jack Daniel’s

$6.25

Jameson

$6.25

Maker’s Mark

$6.75

Woodford RSV

$6.75

Whistle Pig Rye

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.75

Wines

Cabernet

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Champange

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Draft Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$4.75Out of stock

Mango Cart

$4.25

Coors Light Draft

$3.80

Dallas Blonde

$4.00

Dead Armadillo Amber

$4.85

Dos Equis Draft

$4.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$4.50

Lively Beer Amber

$4.25

Neon Sunshine

$4.50

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Ale

$4.85

Roughtail Orange IPA

$5.00

Stonecloud Havana Pilsner

$4.75

Coop Ice Chest

$3.80

Fat Tuesday- Coors

Fat Tuesday- Dos Equis

Cognac

Cordon Bleu

$23.00

Hennessy VSOP

$9.50

Martell Blue Swift

$8.00

Remy 1738

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$7.75

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$29.00

Macallan 12

$9.50

Macallan 15

$19.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Macallan 15

$19.00

UP Bar

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Boulevard Wheat

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

High Noon

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Michelb Ultra Seltzer

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.50

Wild Little Thing

$4.35

Truly

$3.75

Wild Little Thing

$4.35

Signature Cocktails

Pineapple Margarita

$7.50

Mango Spice Mojito

$7.50

Michelada

$7.50

St.Ruby

$7.50

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.80

Cherry Lemonade

$6.80

Watermelon Lemonade

$6.80

Peach Lemonade

$6.80

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Adios MF

$7.50

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Mimosa

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Voodoo

$7.00

Cordials

Cointreau

$6.00

Kahulua

$6.00

Disarrono

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Grind Coffee

$6.00

M&R Extra Dry

M&R Sweet Vermouth

Triple Sec

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Blue Curaçao

$6.00

Creme De Cacao

$6.00

X-Rated

$6.00

Pama

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

St.Germain

$6.00

Hpnotiq

$6.00

Gin

Prairie Wolf Gin

$6.25

Bombay Sapphire

$6.25

Bombay East

$6.25

Beefeater

$6.25

Hendricks

$7.25

Rogue Spirits

$6.25

Rum

Margarittaville Rum

$6.00

Bacardi Light

$6.25

Bacardi Mango

$6.25

Black Magic

$6.25

Captain Morgan

$6.25

Malibu Rum

$6.25

Monkey Spice Rum

$6.00

Pyrat XO

$7.25

Tequila

Campo Bravo Tequila

$6.25

Avion Repasado

$8.25

Casamigos Reposado

$9.50

Hornitos

$7.25

Patron Silver

$8.25

Patron Anejo

$8.00

Don Julio 1942

$18.25

AVION 44

$18.00

Vodka

Prairie Wolf

$6.25

Better Vodka

$6.00

Belvedere

$7.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Ciroc Berry

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Grey Goose Pear

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.75

Ketel One Peach Blossom

$6.75

Stoli

$6.50

Tito

$6.25

360 Blueberry

$6.25

360 Cherry

$6.25

360 Watermelon

$6.25

360 Peach

$6.25

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$6.25

Bulleit Rye

$6.75

Crown

$6.25

Crown Apple

$6.25

Jameson

$6.25

Jack Daniel’s

$6.25

Maker’s Mark

$6.75

Woodford RSV

$6.75

Cask & Crew Rye

$6.50

Fireball

$6.25

Sons Of Erin

$6.25

Elijah Craig

$6.50

Basil Hayden

$7.25

Hibiki Harmony

$8.25

Crown XO

$7.00

Whistle Pig

$7.75

Wines

Cabernet

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

Champange

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Moscato

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Draft Beer

Abita Purple Haze

$4.75Out of stock

Boulder Beer Golden Ale

$4.75

Mango Cart

$4.25

Coors Light Draft

$3.80

Dallas Blonde

$4.00

Dead Armadillo Amber

$4.85

Dos Equis Draft

$4.00

Hazy Little Thing IPA

$4.50

Iron Monk The Nine IPA

$4.85

Lively Beer Amber

$4.00

Prairie Rainbow Sherbert Ale

$4.85

Roughtail Orange IPA

$5.00

Stonecloud Havana Pilsner

$4.75

Fat Tuesday- Coors

Fat Tuesday- Dos Equis

Octoberfest

$5.00

Cognac

Cordon Bleu

$23.00

Hennessy VSOP

$9.50

Martell Blue Swift

$8.00

Remy 1738

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00

Glenlivet 12

$8.00

Macallan 12

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Double Black

$7.75

Johnnie Walker BLUE

$29.00

Macallan 15

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Our 2nd location in Uptown Oklahoma City features a rooftop patio, full bar, pet-friendly patio and the best views of Uptown 23rd!

Website

Location

312 NW 23rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

