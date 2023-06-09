Cajun Greek
No reviews yet
2226 61st St
Galveston, TX 77551
FOOD
Starters
Fried Pickles
No words to describe, Awesome, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Ceviche
Served with Chips, Choose between Fish, Shrimp or Mixed. Acapulco Salsa, made from scratch, Tomato, Orange, Mango, hint of Jalapeno.
Tzatziki & Feta Plate
Authentic Tzatziki sauce, premium Feta Cheese, fresh vegetables, warm pita.
Boudin Balls
Authentic New Orleans Style Boudin made from scratch, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Three Large Stuffed Jalapenos, Stuffed with Seafood Goodness, Fish, Shrimp, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.
Blue Crab Cake
Pure Crab meat, Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.
Fried Calamari
Premium Calamari, rings only, Served with Lemon Butter and Marinara Sauce.
Shrimp Diablo
Three Large Gulf Shrimp, Stuffed with Jalapeno and Bacon Wrapped, covered in Diablo Sauce, Served over bed of Cajun Rice
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
Sesame Seared Crust Served over Ponzu Sauce with Wasabi and Pickled Ginger
Fried Asparagus
Topped with Lump Blue Crab meat, Served with Lemon Butter
Fried Mushrooms
Daily Fresh Mushrooms, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Freshly Sliced Zucchini, Battered and Fried, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella Fried Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce.
Scotty's Lamb Chops
Two Bone in Lamb Chops served on bed of Tzatziki Sauce with Rustic Potatoes
Tammy's Dolmas
Vegetable Stuffed Grape Leaves with Herbs and Rice, served over bed of Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Boudin
Authentic New Orleans Style Boudin with Melted Gouda Cheese, Served with Dijon Mustard
Soups & Salads
Gumbo
Made with our Authentic Fresh Seafood, Topped with Shrimp and Gumbo Rice
Crab Bisque
Rich & Creamy, made from Fresh Blue Crabs, Topped with Blue Crab Meat
Cajun Chowder
Louisiana Goodnes Chowder soup with Andouille Sausage, Crawfish Tails and Roasted Corn
Dinner Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Sliced Cucumbers, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Onions
Greek Salad
Romaine, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Sliced Cucumbers, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Onions, Kalamatta Olives, Pepperoncini, Hand grated Feta Cheese
Burgers & Sandwiches
Classic Gyro
Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce
Chicken Gyro
Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce
Shrimp Gyro
Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce
Fish Gyro
Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce
Grilled Veggie Gyro
Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce
Classic American Hamburger
9 Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Buttered Brioche Bun
Greek Burger
9 Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sauteed Onions, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese, Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra
Annette's Veggie Burger
Black Bean Vegetarian Patty, Ilan's secret 16 ingredient recipe,Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sauteed Onions, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese. Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra
Chicken Spinach Burger
Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Spinach & Red Onion, Tomato, White American Cheese & Chipotle Mayo, Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra
Philly Cheesesteak
Shredded Shaved Steak with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese
Shrimp Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce
Fish Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce
Combo Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce
Oyster Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce
Chicken Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce
Boudin Po'Boy
Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce
House Specials
Blue Crab Cakes
Two Homemade Crab Patties, Served over Chipotle Mayo with two hushpuppies and Two Sides
Shrimp Mediterranean
Our Amazing Authentic Salsa Blanca is a New Orleans Style Wine Sauce with Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Mushrooms and Herbs Over a Bed of Cajun Rice, Served with two hushpuppies and two sides
Sharon's Mediterranean Seabass
Delicate Grilled Baramundi Fillet served with Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado
Janel's Salmon Platter
Tasty Grilled Salmon Fillet Skin-On, Our Special Glaze, Served with: Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado
MIchelle's Chicken Plate
Two Juicy, Tender Chicken Breasts, Grilled or Blackened, Served with Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado
Crabbers Choice Seafood Soup
An Authentic Cajun Greek Recipe. Our Galveston-Style Cioppino, Delicious Whole Blue Crab, Gulf, Shrimp, Catfish, Calamari and Oysters,Corn, Celery, Carrots and Potato
Ultimate Salmon Mac & Cheese
Our Special Glazed Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and Salmon Fillet Skin-On over Twisty Pasta Noodles in a Smoked Gouda Cheese sauce with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, Crawfish Tails, Topped with Grilled Red Onion, Asparagus & Grated Gouda Cheese
Flounder FIllet Special
Served over a bed of Gumbo Rice, Topped with our homemade Avocado Cream Sauce, Grilled Asparagus and Lump Crab Meat
Ahi Tuna Special
Sesame Seared Crust, served over ponzu sauce with Gumbo Rice and topped with Avocado Cream Sauce and Sauteed Spinach
Seafood Platters
Shrimp Platter
Fresh of the Boat, Large Tail-On Gulf Shrimp, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Catfish Platter
Sounds Ordinary but we Make It Amazing, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Oysters Platter
Galveston Bay Fresh, #1 Select Grade
Combo Platter
Create your Perfect Platter, pick two between: Shrimp, Oysters and Catfish
Seafood Platter
The Dream Platter, Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish any style and one Fried Stuffed Crab
Stuffed Crabs Platter
Three Blue Crab Shells, Hand Stuffed with our Original Seafood Goodness, including Fish, Shrimp & Crab Meat
Live Seafood
Live Crawfish
Market Price within Season, #1 Select Grade Crawfish, Sold by the Pound, served with Potatoes and Corn on the Cob
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Our Amazing, One of a Kind Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Straight off the Boat | Mild, Med, Spicy, Extra Spicy
Jumbo Head-On Peel & Eat Shrimp
Huge Amazing Shrimp. Tossed in Our Signature Authentic Jumbo Sauce
Mason's Royal Red Head-On Shrimp
Boiled or with Jumbo Sauce, Super Big Deep-water Shrimp, Tastes like lobster
Blue Crab
1.5 or 3 Pounds, This Is Something We Have Been Known For, Galveston Bay Cleaned Live Whole Blue Crabs Fried or Boiled
Stone Crab Claws
Fresh caught on the Gulf Coast, brought in daily. Market availability.
Fresh Catch
Whole Snapper
Grilled, Blackened or Fried, fresh caught in Galveston Bay
Whole Flounder
Whole Flounder, Fresh caught in Galveston Bay, Grilled, Blackened or Fried served with two hushpuppies and two sides of your choosing.
Branzino
Served with Two Hushpuppies and choice of Two Sides.
Red Snapper Fillet
Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Flounder Fillet
Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Salmon Fillet
Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Ahi Tuna Fillet
Sesame Seared crust, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Mediterranean Seabas Fillet
Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides
Kids
Kid Chicken
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Popcorn Shrimp
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Kid Catfish
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Beef Hot Dog
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Grilled Cheese
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Cheese Sticks
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Pepperoni Pizza
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Veggie Pizza
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
Cheese Pizza
Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2226 61st St, Galveston, TX 77551