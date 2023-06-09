Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cajun Greek

review star

No reviews yet

2226 61st St

Galveston, TX 77551

FOOD

Starters

Fried Pickles

$9.99

No words to describe, Awesome, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$15.99

Served with Chips, Choose between Fish, Shrimp or Mixed. Acapulco Salsa, made from scratch, Tomato, Orange, Mango, hint of Jalapeno.

Tzatziki & Feta Plate

Tzatziki & Feta Plate

$10.99+

Authentic Tzatziki sauce, premium Feta Cheese, fresh vegetables, warm pita.

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$10.99

Authentic New Orleans Style Boudin made from scratch, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$15.99

Three Large Stuffed Jalapenos, Stuffed with Seafood Goodness, Fish, Shrimp, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Blue Crab Cake

Blue Crab Cake

$10.99

Pure Crab meat, Chipotle Mayo Drizzle.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Premium Calamari, rings only, Served with Lemon Butter and Marinara Sauce.

Shrimp Diablo

$14.99

Three Large Gulf Shrimp, Stuffed with Jalapeno and Bacon Wrapped, covered in Diablo Sauce, Served over bed of Cajun Rice

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$15.99

Sesame Seared Crust Served over Ponzu Sauce with Wasabi and Pickled Ginger

Fried Asparagus

Fried Asparagus

$15.99

Topped with Lump Blue Crab meat, Served with Lemon Butter

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$10.99

Daily Fresh Mushrooms, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Fried Zucchini Sticks

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

Freshly Sliced Zucchini, Battered and Fried, Served with Ranch Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella Fried Cheese, Served with Marinara Sauce.

Scotty's Lamb Chops

$19.99

Two Bone in Lamb Chops served on bed of Tzatziki Sauce with Rustic Potatoes

Tammy's Dolmas

Tammy's Dolmas

$10.99

Vegetable Stuffed Grape Leaves with Herbs and Rice, served over bed of Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Boudin

$10.99

Authentic New Orleans Style Boudin with Melted Gouda Cheese, Served with Dijon Mustard

Soups & Salads

Choose a size, Small or Large.
Gumbo

Gumbo

$10.99+

Made with our Authentic Fresh Seafood, Topped with Shrimp and Gumbo Rice

Crab Bisque

Crab Bisque

$11.99+

Rich & Creamy, made from Fresh Blue Crabs, Topped with Blue Crab Meat

Cajun Chowder

$11.99+

Louisiana Goodnes Chowder soup with Andouille Sausage, Crawfish Tails and Roasted Corn

Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$7.99+

Romaine, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Sliced Cucumbers, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Onions

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.99+

Romaine, Iceberg, Spring Mix, Sliced Cucumbers, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Onions, Kalamatta Olives, Pepperoncini, Hand grated Feta Cheese

Burgers & Sandwiches

All our Burgers, Po-boys, Gyros, Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra
Classic Gyro

Classic Gyro

$16.99

Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$16.99

Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce

Shrimp Gyro

Shrimp Gyro

$16.99

Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce

Fish Gyro

Fish Gyro

$16.99

Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce

Grilled Veggie Gyro

Grilled Veggie Gyro

$14.99

Greek Pita Bread Wrap with Tomato, Onions & Authentic Tzatziki Sauce

Classic American Hamburger

Classic American Hamburger

$14.99

9 Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles on a Buttered Brioche Bun

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$17.99

9 Ounce Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sauteed Onions, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese, Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra

Annette's Veggie Burger

Annette's Veggie Burger

$15.99

Black Bean Vegetarian Patty, Ilan's secret 16 ingredient recipe,Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sauteed Onions, Tzatziki Sauce & Feta Cheese. Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra

Chicken Spinach Burger

Chicken Spinach Burger

$15.99

Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast with Sauteed Spinach & Red Onion, Tomato, White American Cheese & Chipotle Mayo, Served with French Fries or Coleslaw, Substitute Side Charged Extra

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.99

Shredded Shaved Steak with Grilled Onions & Bell Peppers, Topped with White American Cheese

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Fish Po'Boy

Fish Po'Boy

$17.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Combo Po'Boy

Combo Po'Boy

$22.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Oyster Po'Boy

Oyster Po'Boy

$21.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Tartar Sauce

Chicken Po'Boy

Chicken Po'Boy

$15.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce

Boudin Po'Boy

Boudin Po'Boy

$15.99

Garlic Buttered French Bread with Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Sauce

House Specials

Check out any of our Specials, you won't regret it!
Blue Crab Cakes

Blue Crab Cakes

$28.99

Two Homemade Crab Patties, Served over Chipotle Mayo with two hushpuppies and Two Sides

Shrimp Mediterranean

Shrimp Mediterranean

$30.99

Our Amazing Authentic Salsa Blanca is a New Orleans Style Wine Sauce with Grilled Gulf Shrimp, Mushrooms and Herbs Over a Bed of Cajun Rice, Served with two hushpuppies and two sides

Sharon's Mediterranean Seabass

Sharon's Mediterranean Seabass

$26.99

Delicate Grilled Baramundi Fillet served with Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado

Janel's Salmon Platter

Janel's Salmon Platter

$26.99

Tasty Grilled Salmon Fillet Skin-On, Our Special Glaze, Served with: Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado

MIchelle's Chicken Plate

MIchelle's Chicken Plate

$24.99

Two Juicy, Tender Chicken Breasts, Grilled or Blackened, Served with Sauteed Spinach, Gumbo Rice, Cajun Chowder Side Sauce and Sliced Avocado

Crabbers Choice Seafood Soup

$26.99

An Authentic Cajun Greek Recipe. Our Galveston-Style Cioppino, Delicious Whole Blue Crab, Gulf, Shrimp, Catfish, Calamari and Oysters,Corn, Celery, Carrots and Potato

Ultimate Salmon Mac & Cheese

Ultimate Salmon Mac & Cheese

$38.99

Our Special Glazed Blackened Gulf Shrimp, Calamari and Salmon Fillet Skin-On over Twisty Pasta Noodles in a Smoked Gouda Cheese sauce with Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Andouille Sausage, Crawfish Tails, Topped with Grilled Red Onion, Asparagus & Grated Gouda Cheese

Flounder FIllet Special

$27.99

Served over a bed of Gumbo Rice, Topped with our homemade Avocado Cream Sauce, Grilled Asparagus and Lump Crab Meat

Ahi Tuna Special

$28.99

Sesame Seared Crust, served over ponzu sauce with Gumbo Rice and topped with Avocado Cream Sauce and Sauteed Spinach

Seafood Platters

All platters come with choice of 2 sides.
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$27.99

Fresh of the Boat, Large Tail-On Gulf Shrimp, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Catfish Platter

Catfish Platter

$26.99

Sounds Ordinary but we Make It Amazing, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Oysters Platter

Oysters Platter

$36.99

Galveston Bay Fresh, #1 Select Grade

Combo Platter

Combo Platter

$36.99

Create your Perfect Platter, pick two between: Shrimp, Oysters and Catfish

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$35.99

The Dream Platter, Gulf Shrimp, Oysters, Catfish any style and one Fried Stuffed Crab

Stuffed Crabs Platter

Stuffed Crabs Platter

$30.99

Three Blue Crab Shells, Hand Stuffed with our Original Seafood Goodness, including Fish, Shrimp & Crab Meat

Live Seafood

Choose your Fresh Seafood, Item Availability and Pricing based on Current Market.
Live Crawfish

Live Crawfish

$15.99+

Market Price within Season, #1 Select Grade Crawfish, Sold by the Pound, served with Potatoes and Corn on the Cob

Peel & Eat Shrimp

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$17.99

Our Amazing, One of a Kind Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Straight off the Boat | Mild, Med, Spicy, Extra Spicy

Jumbo Head-On Peel & Eat Shrimp

Jumbo Head-On Peel & Eat Shrimp

$23.99

Huge Amazing Shrimp. Tossed in Our Signature Authentic Jumbo Sauce

Mason's Royal Red Head-On Shrimp

$24.99+

Boiled or with Jumbo Sauce, Super Big Deep-water Shrimp, Tastes like lobster

Blue Crab

Blue Crab

$19.99+

1.5 or 3 Pounds, This Is Something We Have Been Known For, Galveston Bay Cleaned Live Whole Blue Crabs Fried or Boiled

Stone Crab Claws

Stone Crab Claws

$22.99Out of stock

Fresh caught on the Gulf Coast, brought in daily. Market availability.

Fresh Catch

Fresh Caught Daily, Item Availability and Pricing based on Current Market
Whole Snapper

Whole Snapper

$37.99+

Grilled, Blackened or Fried, fresh caught in Galveston Bay

Whole Flounder

Whole Flounder

$32.99+

Whole Flounder, Fresh caught in Galveston Bay, Grilled, Blackened or Fried served with two hushpuppies and two sides of your choosing.

Branzino

$32.99

Served with Two Hushpuppies and choice of Two Sides.

Red Snapper Fillet

Red Snapper Fillet

$39.99

Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Flounder Fillet

$29.99

Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Salmon Fillet

$28.99

Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Ahi Tuna Fillet

$28.99

Sesame Seared crust, served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Mediterranean Seabas Fillet

$28.99

Served with two hushppuppies & your choice of two sides

Kids

Kid Chicken

Kid Chicken

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Kid Catfish

Kid Catfish

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Veggie Pizza

$10.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Drink not included, Served with Fries, substitute side - extra 1.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.99
Classic Cheesecake

Classic Cheesecake

$7.99
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$7.99
Chocolate Suicide

Chocolate Suicide

$7.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Sides

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.99
Cajun Rice

Cajun Rice

$5.99
Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.99
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99
Rustic Mashed Potatoes

Rustic Mashed Potatoes

$5.99
Grilled Vegetable Medley

Grilled Vegetable Medley

$5.99
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$4.99

Red Boiled Potatoes

$4.99

Gumbo Steamed Rice

$4.99

Sauteed Spinach

$5.99

DRINKS

N/A Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

Pinneaple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.99

FIJI bottle

$2.99

Perrier Bottle

$2.99

Energy Drink

$3.99

Tonic Water

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$1.75

Kids Diet Coke

$1.75

Kids Coke Zero

$1.75

Kids Sprite

$1.75

Kids Lemonade

$1.75

Kids Pineapple Juice

$1.75

Kids Orange Juice

$1.75

Kids Root Beer

$1.75

Kids Milk

$1.75

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2226 61st St, Galveston, TX 77551

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

