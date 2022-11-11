Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street

No reviews yet

228 South Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Popular Items

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice
Crawfish (1 lb)
Shrimp Head-On (1/2 lb)

Today's Special

Blue Crab (each)

Blue Crab (each)

$5.00

Combo

Sidekick Combo

Sidekick Combo

$29.00

Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb) Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides

Lobster Tails Combo

Lobster Tails Combo

$32.00

2 Lobster Tails (approx. 3 oz), Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides

Heroes Combo

Heroes Combo

$68.00

Choice of Snow Crab (1 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1 lb) Includes: Mussels (1 lb), Crawfish (1 lb), Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 3 sides *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain seafood boil items to be packed separately.

Super Heroes Combo

Super Heroes Combo

$108.00

Snow Crab (1 lb), Dungeness Crab (1 lb), Mussels (1 lb), Crawfish (1 lb), Shrimp (1 lb), & choice of 3 sides *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the instructions box if you would like certain items to be packed separately.

Seafood Boil

All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.
Blue Crab (each)

Blue Crab (each)

$5.00

*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Snow Crab Cluster (1/2 lb)

Snow Crab Cluster (1/2 lb)

$18.00

1 crab cluster is approx. (1/2 lb) *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Dungeness Crab Cluster (1/2 lb)

Dungeness Crab Cluster (1/2 lb)

$18.00

1 crab cluster is approx. (1/2 lb) *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

King Crab Leg (1/2 lb)

King Crab Leg (1/2 lb)

$35.00

1 king crab leg is approx. (1/2 lb) *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Crawfish (1 lb)

Crawfish (1 lb)

$14.00

*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Shrimp Headless (1/2 lb)

Shrimp Headless (1/2 lb)

$12.00

*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Shrimp Head-On (1/2 lb)

Shrimp Head-On (1/2 lb)

$11.00

*All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Lobster Tails 4oz (2pcs)

$21.00

lobsters tails approx. 3 oz each, includes 2 potatoes

Mussels (1 lb)

Mussels (1 lb)

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce. *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Clams (1 lb)

Clams (1 lb)

$12.00

Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce. *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Escargot (1 lb)

Escargot (1 lb)

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of Captain Joe Sauce or Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce. *All seafood boil items with same sauce and spice level will be put in one bag. Please indicate in the special instructions box if you would like certain food items to be packed separately.

Kick Starters

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$7.00

Cajun style stew w/ chicken, pork sausages, celery, bell peppers, onions & corn.

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$8.00

Cajun style stew w/ shrimp, crab meat, blue crab cluster, rice & okra.

Turkey Necks (2 pc)

Turkey Necks (2 pc)

$9.00

Slowly braised to tender perfection in our homemade broth.

Boudin Balls (3 pc)

Boudin Balls (3 pc)

$7.00

Fried crispy w/ rice, pork, celery, onions, green peppers, & cheese filling.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Bite sized fried shrimp served w/ Heroes sauce!

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.00

Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal

Garlic Bomb Wings (8 pc)

Garlic Bomb Wings (8 pc)

$10.00

8 piece wings tossed in our garlicky bomb sauce!

Cajun Wings (8 pc)

Cajun Wings (8 pc)

$10.00

8 piece wings tossed in our Cajun bbq sauce!

Southern Fried Wings (8 pc)

Southern Fried Wings (8 pc)

$10.00

8 piece wings fried crispy in our Southern batter!

Po'boy Sandwiches

All Po’boys are traditionally dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles & Heroes sauce.
Half Po'boy & Gumbo

Half Po'boy & Gumbo

$15.00

Dressed with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$13.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Oyster Po'boy

Fried Oyster Po'boy

$14.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

The Peacemaker Po'boy

The Peacemaker Po'boy

$14.00

Fried shrimp & fried oyster mix. Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Chicken Po'boy

Fried Chicken Po'boy

$12.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Softshell Crab Po'boy

Fried Softshell Crab Po'boy

$17.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Catfish Po'boy

Fried Catfish Po'boy

$13.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Blackened Grilled Catfish Po'boy

Blackened Grilled Catfish Po'boy

$14.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Po'boy

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Dressed w/ lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onions, Heroes sauce.

Fried Platters

Fried Platters
Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.00

8 piece shrimp fried in batter, served w/ Cajun fries & Heroes sauce

Fried Catfish Platter

Fried Catfish Platter

$13.00

2 piece catfish fried in batter served w/ Cajun fries & Heroes sauce

Fried Softshell Crab Platter

Fried Softshell Crab Platter

$13.00

Choice of 1 or 2 piece softshell crab fried in batter, served w/ Cajun fries & Heroes sauce.

Seafood Trio Platter (catfish, shrimp, oyster)

Seafood Trio Platter (catfish, shrimp, oyster)

$19.00

Catfish (2 pc), Shrimp (4 pc), Oyster (4 pc) served w/ Cajun fries & Heroes sauce.

Cajun Plates

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice

$15.00

Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).

Chicken & Sausage Fried Rice

Chicken & Sausage Fried Rice

$14.00

Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ chicken, pork sausage, eggs, onions, scallions

Blackened Grilled Catfish Plate

Blackened Grilled Catfish Plate

$13.00

Choice of 1 or 2 grilled blackened catfish served w/ Cajun rice or white rice.

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Plate

Blackened Grilled Shrimp Plate

$14.00

8 piece grilled shrimp served w/ Cajun rice or white rice.

Side Kicks

Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00
Sausages (2 pc)

Sausages (2 pc)

$5.00

Pork sausages boiled in our seafood boil.

Cajun Rice

Cajun Rice

$5.00

Long grain rice w/ minced chicken livers, bell peppers, onions & celery.

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$3.00

Corn boiled in our seafood boil.

Potatoes (3 pc)

Potatoes (3 pc)

$3.00
Boiled Eggs (2 pc)

Boiled Eggs (2 pc)

$3.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$3.00
White Rice

White Rice

$3.00

Side Sauces

Captain Joe Sauce

Captain Joe Sauce

$1.50+

Our original Cajun Asian style garlic butter sauce has lemon oil, garlic, butter, sugar, spices & seasonings. Tastes lemony, tangy, sweet, & spicy!

Garlic Butter Bomb

Garlic Butter Bomb

$1.50+

Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings. Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.

Heroes Sauce

Heroes Sauce

$1.50+

Our house made remoulade sauce is mayonnaise base w/ herbs & Cajun seasonings. Pairs great w/ sandwiches and fried seafood!

Cocktail Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$1.50
Melted Butter

Melted Butter

$1.50
Dry Spices

Dry Spices

$1.25

Cajun Seasoning

Salt & Pepper w/ Lime

Salt & Pepper w/ Lime

$1.25

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.00Out of stock
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.00
Oreo Mousse Cake

Oreo Mousse Cake

$6.00

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00
Ice Tea

Ice Tea

$4.00
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$4.00

Lemonade & Ice Tea Mix

$4.00

Lemonade & Fruit Punch Mix

$4.00

Water Bottle

$2.00
Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Bottle Beer

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.00
Heineken

Heineken

$6.00
Corona

Corona

$6.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$5.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$5.00

Cocktails

Hurricane 12 oz

Hurricane 12 oz

$14.00

Light & dark rum, passion fruit purée, orange juice, lime juice, grenadine

Southern Peach 12 oz

Southern Peach 12 oz

$14.00

Jack Daniel's whiskey, peach liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, sugar, peach gummy ring

Lychee Long Island 12 oz

Lychee Long Island 12 oz

$14.00

premium sake, soju, vodka, gin, rum, lychee juice, lemon juice, cranberry juice, lychee syrup, coconut soda

Kick Starters & Side Kicks

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (quart)

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo (quart)

$13.00

*Can order online for same day. 1 quart of Cajun style stew w/ chicken, pork sausages, celery, bell peppers, onions & corn.

Seafood Gumbo (quart)

Seafood Gumbo (quart)

$15.00

*Can order online for same day. 1 quart of Cajun style stew w/ shrimp, crab meat, blue crab cluster, rice, & okra.

Turkey Necks (8 pc) Catering

Turkey Necks (8 pc) Catering

$25.00

*Can order online for same day. Slowly braised to tender perfection in our homemade broth.

Southern Fried Wings (50 pc) Catering

Southern Fried Wings (50 pc) Catering

$45.00

*Call for availability & pickup time. 50 piece wings fried crispy in our Southern batter!

Cajun Wings (50 pc) Catering

Cajun Wings (50 pc) Catering

$45.00

*Call for availability & pickup time. 50 piece wings tossed in our Cajun BBQ sauce!

Garlic Bomb Wings (50 pc) Catering

Garlic Bomb Wings (50 pc) Catering

$45.00

*Call for availability & pickup time. 50 piece wings tossed in our mild garlic bomb sauce!

Fried Food Trays

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice (tray)

Shrimp & Crab Meat Fried Rice (tray)

$49.00

*Can order online for same day. 1 tray = 3 orders Cajun-Asian fried rice w/ shrimp, crabmeat, eggs, onions, scallions, & tobiko (fish roe).

Fried Shrimp (30 pc)

$30.00

*Call for availability & pickup time. 30 pcs fried jumbo shrimp w/ Heroes sauce & cocktail sauce.

Side Sauces (8 oz)

Captain Joe Sauce (8 oz)

Captain Joe Sauce (8 oz)

$7.00

Our original Cajun- Asian style garlic butter sauce has lemon oil, garlic, butter, spices & seasonings. Tastes lemony, sweet, & spicy!

Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce (8 oz)

Garlic Butter Bomb Sauce (8 oz)

$7.00

Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, and seasonings. Tastes garlicky, buttery, and savory!

Heroes Sauce (8 oz)

Heroes Sauce (8 oz)

$7.00

House made remoulade sauce is mayonnaise based w/ herbs & Cajun seasonings. Pairs well w/ sandwiches & fried seafood!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Cajun spice seafood boil has been devoured by many for over 25 years down South. We are delighted to bring you the South in array of flavors served dry spices, naked or shake it! http://cajun-heroes.com

Website

Location

228 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys image

