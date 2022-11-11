American
Seafood
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys 228 South Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our Cajun spice seafood boil has been devoured by many for over 25 years down South. We are delighted to bring you the South in array of flavors served dry spices, naked or shake it! http://cajun-heroes.com
228 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
