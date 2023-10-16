Cup/Bowl Choice

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$7.00+

Our Down Da' Bayou Traditional Gumbo made with Scratch Dark Roux, the Holy Trinity, Chicken, Smoked Sausage and Andouille Sausage. *Served with Rice* *Contains Gluten*

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

$7.00+

Our Down Da' Bayou Traditional Jambalaya made with the Holy Trinity, Chicken, Rice, Smoked Sausage and Andouille Sausage.

Po'Boy's

Fried Shrimp Po'boy

$15.00

11oz of your choice of Blackened or Goldenly-Fried Shrimp on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's Sauce. *Served with Fries*

Fried Catfish Po'boy

$14.00Out of stock

1 Filet of your choice of Blackened or Goldenly-Fried Catfish on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's Sauce. *Served with Fries*

Roast Beef Po'Boy

$14.00

Our Slow-Roasted Roast Beef on a Locally baked French bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and our Cajun Ray's sauce. *Served with Fries*

Platter Choice

Chicken Tender Platter

$12.00+

Our Hand cut, Goldenly-Fried Tenders are made from scratch served with Fries and a side of our Cajun Ray's Sauce.

Catfish Platter

$18.00Out of stock

1 filet of your choice of Blackened or Fried Catfish on top of a bed of our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with a drizzle of our Cajun Ray's sauce on top.

Shrimp Platter

$18.00

11oz of your choice of Blackened or Fried Shrimp on top of a bed of our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya with a drizzle of our Cajun Ray's sauce on top.

Drink Choice

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Side Choice

Fries

$4.00

Dessert Choice

Our 6 Fried Cinnamon Balls topped with Icing and Mardi Gras colored sugar.

King Cake Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Catering

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$200.00+

Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya

$200.00+

Chicken Tenders

$50.00+

King Cake Bites

$100.00+

Extras

Extra Cajun Ray's Sauce

$1.00

Extra Tender

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Extra Catfish Filet

$8.00