Seafood

Cajun Queen

5,018 Reviews

$$

1800 E 7th St

Charlotte, NC 28204

Order Again

Popular Items

Cup Seafood Gumbo
Bowl Seafood Gumbo
Étouffée 3 Way

Appetizers

Small BBQ Shrimp

Small BBQ Shrimp

$11.95

New Orleans BBQ shrimp (SMALL Order is approximately 5, depending on size) are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.

Large BBQ Shrimp

Large BBQ Shrimp

$17.95

New Orleans BBQ shrimp (LARGE Order is approximately 10, depending on size) are sautéed to perfection in: butter, garlic, beer, and a variety of Cajun spices.

Cajun Fried Oysters -Half Order

Cajun Fried Oysters -Half Order

$14.95

Our Cajun Fried Oysters (Half Order is approximately 5 oysters, depending on size) are plump, delicious, and breaded/fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade sauce for dipping.

Cajun Fried Oysters -Full Order

Cajun Fried Oysters -Full Order

$20.95

Our Cajun Fried Oysters (FULL Order is approximately 10 oysters, depending on size) are plump, delicious, and breaded/fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade sauce for dipping.

Crawfish Scampi Appetizer

Crawfish Scampi Appetizer

$15.95

Crawfish Tails sautéed with: Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and our own “Bayou Blend” Spices.

Cajun Popcorn

Cajun Popcorn

$15.95

Crawfish tails lightly breaded and flash-fried so they stay juicy and flavorful, served with our house made sherry remoulade.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.95

House-made Fried Green Tomatoes are breaded and fried to perfection - served with our tomato remoulade over a bed of baby lettuces, this appetizer is perfect for sharing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand-battered Pickle slices fried crispy and served with a side of Creole Tartar Sauce.

Second Course

Cup of Crawfish Etoufee

Cup of Crawfish Etoufee

$15.95

Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!

1/2 Order Washday Blues

1/2 Order Washday Blues

$10.95

Red Beans & Rice topped with Grilled Andouille Sausage. Half the size of our full Entrée - the perfect size for a hearty second course.

Cup Seafood Gumbo

Cup Seafood Gumbo

$4.95

Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Cup.

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

Bowl Seafood Gumbo

$6.95

Our gumbo is a classic Cajun-Creole creation made with Fresh Vegetables, Filé spices, Shrimp & Crabmeat. One Bowl.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Crisp Mixed-Greens topped with Shredded Purple Cabbage, Cucumber, and Carrots. Served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Traditional Caesar with Romaine Lettuce and Croutons dressed with Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Egg, Worcestershire Sauce, Anchovies, Garlic, Dijon mustard, Parmesan Cheese, and Black Pepper. Available with: Chicken, Fried Oysters, Salmon, Shrimp, or Crawfish Photo: Caesar Salad with Blackened Chicken

App Special

$15.95

Entrées

Chicken Creole

Chicken Creole

$19.95

Chicken with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.

Chicken Diane

Chicken Diane

$19.95

Chicken with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.

Chicken Étouffée

Chicken Étouffée

$19.95

Chicken in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Plump, favorful Shrimp sautéed with: Butter, Garlic, Scallions and Parsley. Served with Rice and Steamed Broccoli.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$24.95

Blackened Shrimp served with Stone-Ground Creamy Grits, Creole Sauce, and Andouille Sausage.

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$21.95

Plump, Flavorful Shrimp Sautéed with Butter, Garlic, Beer, and a Variety of Cajun/Creole Spices. Served Over Rice.

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole

$20.95

Shrimp with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.

Shrimp Diane

Shrimp Diane

$20.95

Shrimp with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.

Shrimp Étouffée

Shrimp Étouffée

$20.95

Shrimp in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!

Crawfish Scampi Entrée

Crawfish Scampi Entrée

$23.95

Crawfish Tails sautéed with Garlic, White Wine, Scallions, Parsley, and Our Own “Bayou Blend” Spices. Served over Rice.

14 Oz Pork Chop

14 Oz Pork Chop

$27.95

Our 14 oz French-cut pork chop is fire-grilled to your desired temperature and basted with a delicious Southwestern BBQ sauce. It is served with Cajun-spiced roasted potatoes and crisp steamed broccoli.

Wash Day Blues

Wash Day Blues

$19.95

A heaping bowl of Red Beans & Rice topped with Grilled Andouille Sausage.

Crawfish Creole

Crawfish Creole

$23.95

Crawfish with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.

Crawfish Diane

Crawfish Diane

$23.95

Crawfish with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.

Crawfish Étouffée

Crawfish Étouffée

$23.95

Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!

Creole 3 Way

Creole 3 Way

$25.95

Chicken, Shrimp, & Crawfish with our Creole sauce featuring a classic tomato-base that is lightly seasoned and includes: simmered peppers, onions, and celery known as the Cajun trinity. Creole dishes are served over rice.

Diane 3 Way

Diane 3 Way

$25.95

Chicken, Shrimp, & Crawfish with our classic Diane which includes: mushrooms, garlic, butter, green onions, parsley, and our Queen Magic Spices all sautéed together. Served over rice, Diane is moderately-spiced.

Étouffée 3 Way

Étouffée 3 Way

$25.95

Chicken, Shrimp, and Crawfish in our Étouffée, featuring a dark, highly-seasoned roux-based sauce with: simmered peppers, onions, and celery – known as the Cajun trinity. Served over rice, Étouffée is hot and spicy!

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$22.95

Specialty Items

Salmon

Salmon

$24.00

Wild-Caught Atlantic Salmon, Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Mahi-Mahi Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Tilapia

$21.00

Tilapia Blackened or Grilled to perfection, topped with your choice of: Crawfish sautéed with Artichokes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Scallions in a White Wine, Lemon Butter Sauce served over Rice OR Shrimp sautéed with Tasso Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, and Shiitake Mushrooms Served over Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$26.00

Our Specialty Cajun Pasta features: Blackened Chicken, Mushrooms, Andouille Sausage, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, and Tri-Colored Cheese Tortellini in a Tomato Romano Cheese Cream Sauce

Blackened Selections

Ribeye Steak 16oz

$34.95

Flavorful 16oz Ribeye is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.

Blackened Catfish

Blackened Catfish

$20.95

Our Farm-Raised Blackened Catfish is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.

Blackened Chicken

Blackened Chicken

$20.95

Our Moist Blackened Chicken Breast is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Steamed Broccoli. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.

Blackened Pork Tenderloin

$26.95

The Queen's Blackened Pork Tenderloin is legendary. Topped with Chorizo Black Bean Sauce, Chipotle Chili Cream, Fried Plantains, and Pineapple Salsa. The tenderloin is coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices!

Bayou Platter

Bayou Platter

$25.95

A house favorite, our Bayou Platter features Catfish & Chicken coated with our Special Spice mixture and seared rapidly to seal in the Juices! Served over Red Beans & Rice. Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.

Fresh Fried Selections

New Orleans Platter

New Orleans Platter

$27.95

Catfish, Shrimp, Scallops, Oysters, Red Beans & Rice. Daily Catch AND/OR Specialty toppings available for an additional charge.

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

$24.95

Plump, delicious Oysters fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.

Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Fresh, flavorful Shrimp fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.

Fried Half and Half

$24.95

Oysters & Shrimp fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.

Fried Catfish

$21.95

Farm-raised Salt & Pepper Catfish fried to crispy perfection and served with Steamed Broccoli and your choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes OR Coleslaw.

Side Dishes

Andouille Sausage

$5.95
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Grits

Grits

$6.00

Red Beans and Rice

$6.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Fried Plantains

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00
Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.00

Bread

$2.50

Diane Top

$3.00

Little Gators

Kids Chicken

$6.95

A hand-battered Fried Chicken Breast served with French Fries

Kids Shrimp

Kids Shrimp

$6.95

A mound of hand-battered and fried Shrimp served with French Fries

Kid Catfish

$6.95

A hand-battered Catfish Filet served with French Fries.

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.95
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.95
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.95
Cookie Pie

Cookie Pie

$6.95
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.95

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Virgin Hurricane

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Johnny Saz

$0.02
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Every Day is Mardis Gras!

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204

Cajun Queen image
Cajun Queen image
Cajun Queen image
Cajun Queen image

