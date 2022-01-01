Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cajun Skillet - Cedar Park

48 Reviews

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Catfish Plate
Chicken Sausage Gumbo
Shrimp PoBoy

Cajun Platter

Cajun Platter

$45.00Out of stock

Enjoy a platter full of golden fried catfish[4], plump shrimp[12], and French fries[Large]!! Enough to feed a crowd of four.

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

$11.00

The classic New Orleans stew is made with the trinity, okra, chicken, and andouille [pork] sausage over rice, with crackers. 20 oz.

Crawfish Etouffee w/Toast

Crawfish Etouffee w/Toast

$12.50

Crawfish dish smothered in rich and flavorful roux sauce made with rich authentic southern flavors served with rice, buttered toast. 20 oz

Shrimp Etouffee w/Toast

Shrimp Etouffee w/Toast

$12.50

Shrimp dish smothered in rich and flavorful roux sauce made with rich authentic southern flavors served with rice, buttered toast. 20 oz

CATFISH OLIVIA

CATFISH OLIVIA

$18.25

Two blackened catfish with dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee.

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Butter Toast (2)

$0.50
Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$11.00

Enjoy our creamy cheese sauce with a touch of spice, spinach, and mushrooms, served with buttered toast. Choice of Chicken or Shrimp or Crawfish
Cajun Pasta - Chicken w/Toast

Cajun Pasta - Chicken w/Toast

$12.00

Enjoy our Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta - creamy cheese sauce with a touch of spice, spinach, and mushrooms, served with buttered toast. 24oz

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp w/Toast

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp w/Toast

$13.00Out of stock
Cajun Pasta - Crawfish w/Toast

Cajun Pasta - Crawfish w/Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$14.75

Fried Shrimp on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce. **Please allow extra prep time for this item**

Catfish PoBoy

Catfish PoBoy

$14.75

Fried catfish on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce.

Roast Beef PoBoy

Roast Beef PoBoy

$14.50

Homemade Roast Beef and Gravy, Dressed with Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Lettuce on French Bread. *Get ready to get messy!*

Hot Sausage PoBoy

Hot Sausage PoBoy

$14.50Out of stock

The New Orleans original Patton's Hot Sausage (seasoned beef patties), comes "dressed" with cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a toasted french roll.

Oyster Poboy (Friday/Saturday)

Oyster Poboy (Friday/Saturday)

$15.50

Fried oysters, toasted French bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce.

French Fry PoBoy

$13.00

Cajun Philly Cheese

$15.00

Tchoupitoulas Shrimp

Tchoupitoulas Shrimp

$42.00Out of stock

Tchoupituolas Catfish

$42.00Out of stock
Tchoupitoulas Hot Sausage

Tchoupitoulas Hot Sausage

$42.00Out of stock

Tchoup Roast Beef

$42.00Out of stock

Shrimp Plate**

$16.00

(8) Shrimp, with a choice of (2) sides, cocktail sauce, lemon, and a Hawaiian roll.

Catfish Plate**

$16.00

(2) Catfish, with a choice of (2) sides, tartar sauce, lemon, and a Hawaiian roll.

Tender Plate**

$15.00

(3) Chicken Tenders, with a choice of (2) sides, dipping sauce [ranch, bbq, or honey mustard], and a Hawaiian roll.

Oyster Plate**

$18.50Out of stock

(5) Fried Oysters, with a choice of (2) sides, cocktail sauce, lemon, and a Hawaiian roll.

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$12.00

(8) Shrimp, with a choice of (1) side, cocktail sauce, lemon, and a Hawaiian roll.

Catfish Plate

Catfish Plate

$12.00

Two cornmeal battered catfish fillets (3-5oz avg.), choice of one (1) side.

Tenders Plate

Tenders Plate

$11.00

Three buttermilk chicken tenders, (1) side.

Oyster Plate

$14.50Out of stock

(5) Oysters, with a choice of (1) side, cocktail sauce, lemon, and a Hawaiian roll.

Kid Shrimp Plate

Kid Shrimp Plate

$8.00

Four deep-fried Shrimp with a choice of one side item.

Kid Catfish Plate

Kid Catfish Plate

$8.00

One catfish filet with a choice of one side item.

Kid Tenders Plate

Kid Tenders Plate

$8.00

Two chicken tenders, (1) side.

Bayou Taco

Bayou Taco

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled with Jambalaya, fish strip, Mardi Gras Slaw topped with Remoulade sauce.

Dirty South Taco

Dirty South Taco

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled with Dirty Rice, chicken tender, topped with a southern corn gravy.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$4.00

A creole rice dish made with chicken, andouille sausage [pork], tomatoes, other herbs, and spices.

Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$4.00

A cajun rice dish made with turkey sausage, roux, vegetables, herbs, and spices

Five Cheese Macaroni

Five Cheese Macaroni

$4.00

Macaroni mixed with a creamy blend of five cheese.

Red Beans w/Rice

Red Beans w/Rice

$4.00

Slow-cooked Camilla kidney beans, herbs, and spices served over rice.

Gumbo Cup 8oz

$6.00
Mardi Gras Slaw

Mardi Gras Slaw

$4.00

Green and red cabbage, red onions, carrots mixed with our homemade sauce.

French Fries

$4.00

Golden fried potatoes

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Beignets

Beignets

$5.00Out of stock

Homemade French doughnut covered in powdered sugar. 3 count

Peach Raisin Bread Pudding

Peach Raisin Bread Pudding

$4.00
Blueberry Lemon Bread Pudding

Blueberry Lemon Bread Pudding

$4.00

Dessert Sauce 2oz.

$0.50
Coconut Almond Bread Pudding

Coconut Almond Bread Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Butter Toast

$0.50

Hawaiian Roll

$0.50

Cornbread

$0.75

Basil Lemonade

Basil Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh Basil infused lemonade.

Sweet Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Community Coffee

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

1/2 Gallon Basil Lemonade

$14.00Out of stock

Premium H2O Alkaline

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Cornbread

$0.75

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Buttered Toast (2)

$0.50

Remoulade Sauce

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Dessert Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Plasticware

Hot sauce

Ketchup

Syrup

$0.50

(2) Fried Catfish

$9.00

(1) Fried Catfish

$5.00

(2) Blackened Catfish

$9.00

(1) Blackened Catfish

$5.00

(8) Fried Shrimp Tail on

$9.00

(4) Fried Shrimp Tail on

$5.00

(8) Blackened Shrimp Tail on

$9.00

(4) Blackened Shrimp Tail on

$5.00

(3) Fried Chicken Tenders

$7.50

(2) Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.00
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
NOW Cashless!! Come in and enjoy all the flavors of New Orleans, and an atmosphere to match! Cajun Skillet provides a variety of our hometown favorites and some with a Texas twist. We offer online, takeout, delivery, and limited seating for up to 16 guests.

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

