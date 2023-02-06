Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cajun Skillet - Temple

review star

No reviews yet

2110 S. 31st St, Suite 100

Temple, TX 76504

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Signature

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo

$11.00

The classic New Orleans stew is made with the trinity, okra, chicken, and andouille [pork] sausage over rice, with crackers. 20 oz.

Shrimp Etouffee w/Toast

$12.50

Shrimp dish smothered in rich and flavorful roux sauce made with rich authentic southern flavors served with rice, buttered toast. 20 oz

Crawfish Etouffee w/Toast

$12.50

Crawfish dish smothered in rich and flavorful roux sauce made with rich authentic southern flavors served with rice, buttered toast. 20 oz

Catfish Olivia w/Toast

$18.25

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Enjoy our Cajun Chicken Penne Pasta - creamy cheese sauce with a touch of spice, spinach, and mushrooms, served with buttered toast. 24oz

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

Enjoy our Cajun Shrimp Penne Pasta - creamy cheese sauce with a touch of spice, spinach, and mushrooms, served with buttered toast. 24oz

Cajun Crawfish Pasta

$14.00

Enjoy our Cajun Crawfish Penne Pasta - creamy cheese sauce with a touch of spice, spinach, and mushrooms, served with buttered toast. 24oz

PoBoy

Catfish PoBoy

$14.75

Fried U.S. Catfish on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce. **Please allow extra prep time for this item**

Shrimp PoBoy

$14.75

Fried Shrimp on a toasted French Bread, "Dressed" with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and remoulade sauce. **Please allow extra prep time for this item**

Roast Beef PoBoy

$14.75

Homemade Roast Beef and Gravy, Dressed with Swiss Cheese, Mayo, and Lettuce on French Bread. *Get ready to get messy!*

Oyster PoBoy (Friday|Saturday)

$15.75

Fried oysters, toasted French bread, dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and remoulade sauce.

Chicken Tender PoBoy

$13.50

Cajun Philly PoBoy

$15.00

Our Philly Cheesesteak comes on toasted a French bread with thinly sliced steak, Cajun cheese sauce, bell peppers, onions.

French Fry PoBoy

$13.50

Tchoupitoulas Catfish PoBoy

$44.00

Tchoupitoulas Shrimp PoBoy

$44.00

Tchoupitoulas Hot Sausage PoBoy

$44.00

Plates

Catfish Plate

$12.75

Shrimp Plate

$12.75

Chicken Tender Plate

$11.75

Oyster Plate (Friday|Saturday)

$14.50

Kids Catfish Plate

$8.25

Kids Shrimp Plate

$8.25

Kids Tender Plate

$8.25

Taco

Bayou Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas, dirty rice, chicken tender, topped with a southern corn gravy. No substitutions.

Dirty South Tacos

$11.00

Two flour tortillas, jambalaya [contains pork], Mardi Gras Slaw, remoulade . No substitutions.

Sides

8oz Gumbo

$6.00

Jambalaya

$4.00

Dirty Rice

$4.00

Five Cheese Macaroni

$4.00

Red Beans w/Rice

$4.00

Mardi Gras Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

A La Carte [Proteins]

Blackened Shrimp [4]

$5.00

Blackened Shrimp [8]

$9.75

Blackened Catfish [1]

$5.00

Blackened Catfish [2]

$9.75

Fried Catfish [1]

$5.00

Fried Catfish [2]

$9.75

Fried Shrimp [4]

$5.00

Fried Shrimp [8]

$9.75

Fried Tender [1]

$2.75

Fried Tender [2]

$5.25

Fried Oyster (Friday|Saturday) [4-5]

$6.50

To-Go Condiments

Plasticware

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Drinks

16 oz Foutain Drink

$2.79

Water 16.9 oz Bottle

$2.00

Basil Lemonade 16oz Bottle

$3.75


Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Remoulade Sauce

$0.25

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Bourbon Dessert Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Beignets

$5.00

Peach Raisin Bread Pudding

$4.00

Blueberry Lemon Bread Pudding

$4.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

King Cake

$3.00

Brunch

Magnolia Omelette

$15.00

Omelet filled with jambalaya, topped with a spinach parm cheese sauce, blackened shrimp, served with homefries. (Sundays Only)

Shrimp & Grits

$12.00

Hominy grits, cajun gravy [contains pork], topped with four fried shrimp. "Award-winning" (Sundays Only)

French Toast Plate

$12.00

French Bread dipped in our homemade batter, dusted with powdered sugar(3), served with scrambled eggs and bacon (2).

Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

Waffle, served with two chicken tenders.

Eggs (2)

$3.00

Two Eggs

Bacon (2)

$3.00

Two Bacon

Chicken Tenders (2)

$5.00

Homefries

$3.50

French Toast Only (3)

$7.00

Wafle Only

$7.00

Cup of Grits

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WE ARE CASHLESS! Come in and enjoy all the flavors of New Orleans with an atmosphere to match. Cajun Skillet provides a variety of our hometown favorites and some with a Texas twist. We offer counter service options for takeout and dine-in at this time.

Website

Location

2110 S. 31st St, Suite 100, Temple, TX 76504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

