Cajun Corner - NW Expressway

review star

No reviews yet

9200 N COUNCIL RD

Oklahoma City, OK 73132

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Loaded Blackened Fish
Cajun Fettuccine
Specialty Gumbo

Baskets

Blackened Fish Fillet

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Tenders

Blackened Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Blackened Shrimp

$8.99

Blackened Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Fish Basket

$9.99

Fried Seafood Basket

$10.99
Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Fried Gizzard Basket

$7.99

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Fried Oyster Basket

$9.99
Popcorn Shrimp Basket

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Crawfish Basket

$9.99

Favorites

Loaded Blackened Fish

$12.99
Cajun Fettuccine

Cajun Fettuccine

$11.99

No Meat Fetty

$7.99
Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

Cream Sauce Seafood Etouffee

$10.99

Crabby Patty Burger

$9.99

7 ounces of Certified Angus Beef, Crab Salad, Jalapeños, Cheese & Fried Crab Sticks... Our Crabby Patty Burger is sure to satisfy!

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

Ribeye Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99
Loaded Shrimp Fries

Loaded Shrimp Fries

$8.99

Loaded Crawfish Fries

$9.99

Surf & Turf

$15.99
Pluckened Shrimp

Pluckened Shrimp

$11.99

Small Bites

Andouille

$4.99

Cajun Fried Gizzards

$4.49
Seafood Egg Rolls

Seafood Egg Rolls

$4.49

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Crawfish Po Boy

$9.99
Blackened Chicken Po Boy

Blackened Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Oyster Po Boy

$9.99

Fried Fish Po Boy

$9.99

Fried Chicken Po Boy

$8.99

Soups

Specialty Gumbo

$6.99

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

Red Beans & Rice

$4.99

Sides

Cajun Coleslaw

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Dirty Rice

$3.79
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.79
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.79

White Rice (Large)

$2.00

White Rice (Small)

$1.00

Side Popcorn Shrimp

$4.00

Side Fried Crawfish

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

Goodies

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$4.99
Oreo Beignets

Oreo Beignets

$3.99

Beverage

Fountain Drink

$2.20

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.00

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00Out of stock

Blue Powerade

$2.00

Salads

Mix Green Salad

Mix Green Salad

$4.99

Vegetarian

Veggie Fettuccini

$8.99

Veggie Etoufee

$8.99

Add On

1 PC Fish

$1.99

1 PC Shrimp

$1.59

1 PC Oyster

$1.89

1 PC Chicken Tender

$1.69

1 PC Wing

$1.69

1 PC Blackened Filet

$7.00

Small Side Queso

$1.00

Tarter

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

Cajun Mayo

$0.25

Egg Roll Sauce

$0.25

Valentina

$0.25

Apple Vinaigette

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Casear

$0.25

Cajun Ranch

$0.25

WAP Sauce

$1.00

Etouffee Meat Sauce

$10.00

Loaded Sauce

$2.00

Loaded Meat Sauce

$6.00

Liquor

Monaco

$6.25Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$7.50Out of stock

High Noon Mango

$5.25

High Noon Peach

$5.25Out of stock

Ciroc Seltzer Colada

$8.75

Ciroc Seltzer Watermellon Kiwi

$8.75Out of stock

Ciroc Seltzer Pineapple Passion

$8.75

Ciroc Seltzer Sunset Citrus

$8.75Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$6.25

Jack Daniel's

$6.25Out of stock

Jameson

$6.25

Crown

$6.25

Ciroc

$6.25

Batch 1

$6.25

Titos

$6.25

Campo Bravo

$6.25

Beefeater

$6.25

Beer

Modelo

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

White Wine

$6.00Out of stock

Fat Tire (Draft)

$4.00

Boulevard (Draft)

$4.00

Blue Moon (Draft)

$4.00

Weekend Draft Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:45 am
This is the original Cajun Corner located off N Council and NW Expressway. It's where our story began and we'd love to see you sometime!

9200 N COUNCIL RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73132

