Cajun Phattys

review star

No reviews yet

2564 King Ave West Ste.F

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$7.95+

Rich dark roux with chicken and Andouille sausage served with rice. Bowl comes with potato salad and toasted french bread

Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$15.95

Fried Shrimp, romaine and tomatoes served on a New Orleans Gambino's French bread topped with a dill cream sauce served with fries

Kitchen Sink Jambalaya

$19.95

Forget what you knew about grits. Cheesy corn grits topped with Andouille sausage and shrimp in a New Orleans butter sauce.

REGULAR MENU

Starters

Mixture of shrimp, jumbo lump crab, sweet peppers, onions and cream cheese, battered in panko and fried topped with a dill cream sauce
Bayou Bang Chicken

Bayou Bang Chicken

$9.95

Fried Alligator Bites served with our signature Phatty sauce

Bayou Bang Shrimp

Bayou Bang Shrimp

$14.95

10 Shrimp dredged in cornstarch and fried, tossed in our sweet and spicy Bayou Bang Sauce

Boudin Balls

Boudin Balls

$12.95
Crab and Shrimp Cakes

Crab and Shrimp Cakes

$16.95

Chicken Bites dredged in cornstarch, fried and tossed in our sweet and spicy Bayou Bang sauce

Gator Bites

$16.95

topped with Boursin cheese, tomato basil cream sauce and Lump Crab Meat

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$15.95

Soup + Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.95+

Mixed greens, English cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and house made croutons with your choice of dressing

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$7.95+

Rich dark roux with chicken and Andouille sausage served with rice. Bowl comes with potato salad and toasted french bread

House Salad

$5.95+

Mixed Greens, English Cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, mixed cheese and house made croutons with your choice of dressing

Shrimp and Corn Bisque

Shrimp and Corn Bisque

$8.95+

Rich and creamy corn bisque with grilled shrimp

Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$24.95

Mixed Greens, red onions, croutons, chilled shrimp, crawfish, lump crab, topped with a warm bacon dressing

Seafood Bisque

$15.95+

PoBoys and Such

All come with fresh made kettle chips.

Catfish PoBoy

$15.95

Fried catfish, romaine and tomatoes, served on a New Orlean's Gambino's french bread, topped with dill cream sauce. Served with fries

Shrimp PoBoy

Shrimp PoBoy

$15.95

Fried Shrimp, romaine and tomatoes served on a New Orleans Gambino's French bread topped with a dill cream sauce served with fries

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

2 Fresh-grilled tortillas stuffed with romaine, house-made pico, mixed cheese, fried shrimp and topped with a dill cream sauce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated in our special spicy marinade, hand battered and fried on a brioche bun with spicy mayo, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, romaine, tomatoes and pickles.

Baskets

All baskets come with kettle chips. a deep fried biscuit and a choice of dirty rice or red beans and rice.

Catfish Basket

$20.95

5 pieces of fish, marinated and battered in cracker-meal and fried

Seafood Basket

$28.95

Gator, Shrimp and Catfish

Shrimp Basket

$19.95

8 Shrimp hand battered in our signature breading and fried

Southern Fried Chicken Basket

$16.95

3 Southern fried chicken tenders hand battered in our signature breading and fried

Entrees

All entree's come with a dinner salad We cook from scratch and for most items you can adjust your spice level
Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$20.95

Slow cooked ribs dusted in cornstarch and flash fried, tossed in our signature sweet and spicy bbq sauce, served over dirty rice

Blackened Chicken and Andouille Pasta

$17.95

Cajun Blackened Chickecn, Andouille sausage, and bacon, stewed with tomato cream sauce, served over penne pasta

Blackened Shrimp and Andouille Pasta

$17.95

Crawfish Etouffee'

$24.95

Jambalaya is a Louisiana staple. Smothered pork, chicken, Andouille sausage and shrimp with onions, peppers, steamed with rice. This is a spicy dish with tons of flavor.

Crawfish Platter

$27.95

Creole Jambalaya

$21.95

Slow cooked red beans with Andouille sausage and served with a Fried Chicken Tender. Tradition says if you start your week with this dish, you will be granted favor throughout your week.

Kitchen Sink Jambalaya

$19.95

Forget what you knew about grits. Cheesy corn grits topped with Andouille sausage and shrimp in a New Orleans butter sauce.

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Fried shrimp, shrimp etouffee', southern green beans and a deep fried biscuit

Shrimp Etouffee'

$24.95

Etouffee' means smothered. Seafood is smothered in a rich creamy gravy and served over rice.

Shrimp Platter

$24.95

Kids Menu

Clucker Bites

$5.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Side Dishes

Cajun Fries

$3.75

Cheesey Corn Grits.

$4.95

Deep Fried Biscuit

$2.50

Dirty Rice.

$4.95

Red Beans and Rice

$4.95

Southern Green Beans

$4.95

Drinks

French Roast

$3.00

DECAF

$3.50

Cafe' Aulait

$4.25

French Roast, Chicory or Decaf with steamed milk

Phatty Aulait

$4.75

French Roast, Chicory or Decaf with sweetened steam milk, whipped cream and topped with sugar in the raw

CHICORY

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Desserts

AlaMode

$2.00
Apple Crisp

Apple Crisp

$7.50

Granny Smith apples baked with house-made granola and brown sugar topped with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel.

Banana Foster's Cheesecake

Banana Foster's Cheesecake

$7.95
Fried Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

Fried Bread Pudding with Praline Sauce

$7.50+
Lemon Ice Box Pie

Lemon Ice Box Pie

$7.50

Graham cracker cookie crust with lemon custard and topped with a Mascarpone whipped cream.

Mississippi Mud Pie

$7.50

Pecan sandy crusty centered with sweet cream cheese topped with chocolate pudding and whipped cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.25Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.95
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95

Specials

catfish and shrimp combo

$15.95Out of stock

Extras

Extra Sauces

$0.50

Toast

$2.50

Catfish Filet

$1.50

Chicken Strip

$2.50

Shrimp (1)

$2.00

Crawfish- 3 oz

$4.00

White Rice

$3.00+

Gator 3 oz

$5.00

Store

Merchandise

Stickers

$3.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

DAT Sauce

$4.00
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

