Restaurant header imageView gallery

CAK'D

review star

No reviews yet

304 9th Street North

Naples, FL 34102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Weir-Dough
24 Carrot Gold

Cupcakes (Changes weekly)

Apple-y Ever After

$4.95

Apple cider cake with spiced buttercream, toasted streusel Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility. Allergen Warning: Some ingredients may possess some risk of cross contamination at the supplier level. This includes dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, coconuts, soy, and gluten. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

Cake Of The Party

Cake Of The Party

$4.95Out of stock

Italian vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream, garnished with sprinkles. Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Fall Colors Contains Soy Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

Chocolate Chip Weir-Dough

Chocolate Chip Weir-Dough

$4.95

Brown sugar cake with brown sugar buttercream, garnished with crumbled chocolate chip cookies. Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility. Allergen Warning: Some ingredients may possess some risk of cross contamination at the supplier level. This includes dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, coconuts, soy, and gluten. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

The Drunkin Pumpkin

$4.95Out of stock

Pumpkin rum cake with cream cheese buttercream and toasted pecans. Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility. Allergen Warning: Some ingredients may possess some risk of cross contamination at the supplier level. This includes dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, coconuts, soy, and gluten. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

Heartbreak Hotel

Heartbreak Hotel

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate cake with chocolate buttercream, garnished with fudgy chocolate brownie bits. Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and 70% organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

Oreo Speedwagon

Oreo Speedwagon

$4.95

Chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream, garnished with Oreo cookie crumbs. *Contains Soy Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.

24 Carrot Gold

24 Carrot Gold

$4.95

Carrot spice cake with cream cheese buttercream, garnished with chopped walnuts.

Oh! My Gourd

$4.95

Pumpkin cake with brown sugar buttercream and toasted brown sugar crumble.

Apple Pie In The Sky

$4.95

vanilla cake with brown sugar buttercream and home made apple pie topping.

Brownies/Blondies

Blondie with White Chocolate chips

$5.95

Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility.

S'Mores Brownie

$5.95

Pumpkin Swirl Brownie

$5.95

Cookies

Sugar cookie with Frosting

$4.50

cut-out cookie

$3.95

Bars

Pecan Pie Bar

$3.50

Sammies

Cookie Monster Lil'

Cookie Monster Lil'

$4.75

Apparel

GET CAK'D T-SHIRT

$19.95Out of stock

Black shirt with white writing: GET CAK'D: (v) To love and be loved abundantly, without prejudice, while eating cake.

CAK'D T-Shirt

$19.95Out of stock

Black shirt with CAK'D Logo and scripture on back.

Merchandise

CAK'D Mugs

$9.95

Sprinkles

Frill Seeker - 3.2oz

$9.99

Chocolate Sprinkles - 3.2oz

$7.99

Classic Rainbow Sprinkles - 3.2oz

$7.99

Natural Rainbow Sprinkles - 6.2oz

$14.95

Candy/Chocolate

Lindt Oatmilk Chocolate Bar

$4.97

Lindt Oatmilk Salted Caramel Chocolate Bar

$4.95

Chocolove Peppermint Creme

$9.50

Chocolove Candy Cane Crunch

$3.75

Chocolove Fruit Nut medley

$3.75

Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$7.50

Super Bark Peppermint

$5.50

Pantry

Vanilla Frosting

$10.95Out of stock

Chocolate Frosting

$10.95Out of stock

Hunny

$7.95

Caramel

$6.95Out of stock

Bourbon Vanilla

$13.95Out of stock

4 oz of organic bourbon vanilla beans infused with non-GMO Kentucky bourbon for a smoky vanilla flavor.

Caramel Pretzels

$6.75

7oz

GF Ice Cream Cones

$5.95

Vegan GF Bacon Bits

$8.95

Boom Chicka Pop

$4.25

Cake Jars

Vanilla Cake Jar

$7.95

Chocolate Cake Jar

$7.95

Cinnamon Cake Jar

$7.95

4-Pack Cupcakes (Retail)

4-Pack Cupcakes

$13.00

3-Pack Cupcakes

$9.75

2-pack cupcakes

$6.50

Blue Collar Dog Treats

Sweet Potato

$6.95

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin

$9.95

Take and Bake Cookie Dough Jars

Take and Bake Cookie Dough Jar

$9.95

Candied Maple Nuts

Candied Maple Nuts

$6.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:59 pm, 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Edible dough bar and treat shop that is completely vegan and gluten free. Made with non-GMO ingredients. Enjoy your childhood favorites bite for bite!

Website

Location

304 9th Street North, Naples, FL 34102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brooklyn Dough with a Hole
orange starNo Reviews
935 3rd Avenue North Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Grappino
orange star4.5 • 1,618
90 9th St. N Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
944 7th Ave. North - Lake Park Diner
orange star4.6 • 944
944 7th Ave N Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
The French
orange starNo Reviews
365 Fifth Ave. S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
La Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
878 5th Avenue South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston