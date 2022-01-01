Chocolate Chip Weir-Dough

$4.95

Brown sugar cake with brown sugar buttercream, garnished with crumbled chocolate chip cookies. Our standard size cupcakes are 2" in bottom diameter. Made with non-gmo and organic ingredients. Each cupcake features our proprietary flour blend boasting the highest amount of fiber per serving in the industry. Top 8 allergen free unless noted in flavor. Disclaimer: We are not a nut free facility. Possible cross contamination can occur with soy, tree nuts, coconuts, and peanuts. We are a dedicated gluten free, dairy free, and egg free facility. Allergen Warning: Some ingredients may possess some risk of cross contamination at the supplier level. This includes dairy, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, coconuts, soy, and gluten. CAK'D is a dedicated dairy, egg, and gluten free facility.