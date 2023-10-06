Cakes

CIY=Customize it Yourself cake

$75.00

Getting a custom cake has never been easier or faster. With us you are just a few clicks away from your custom creation. Cake size is a 6" which feeds 10-15ppl and it has a white buttercream base on the outside Select a flavor, theme and/ or decorations and we'll create your personalized cake right away. At Cake Bash Studio we aim to provide a custom solution to our every day celebrations, making the cake shopping experience as easy, accessible and personalized as possible.

Ready to go Cake

$75.00

Joy is Sweet! 6" cake. Serves 10-15 people.Our cakes consists of 4 layers of cake to 3 of filling. Cake is filled and covered with swiss vanilla buttercream with a Sprinkles Design. Serves 10-15 people.

Edible printout cake

$95.00

Joy is Sweet! 6" cake. Serves 10-15 people. Our cakes consists of 4 layers of cake to 3 of filling. Cake is filled and covered with swiss vanilla buttercream with a Sprinkles Design and a flat edible printout topper. Customer needs to provide the picture to be printed on the cake. Serves 10-15 people.

Treats

Cupcakes

$4.50

JOY in every bite! We have an array of flavors available daily. A mix of classics and our signature sabores straight from the island. Indulge in a yummy cupcake baked from scratch and specially decorated just for you.

Cake pop

$3.25

Delicious cake truffle in a stick covered with candy melts and sprinkles.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Pop

$3.75

Pumpkin Spice cake truffle pop on a stick beautifully decorated as a pumpkin.

Cake Cups

$7.00

Cafe Mocha-Delicious layers of Marble cake put together with coffee buttercream; dusted with coffee cocoa and topped with chocolate pearls. Strawberries n Crema- Delicious layers of our vanilla cake put together with whipped cream and fresh strawberry compote.

Lemon bar

$4.95

A thin shortbread crust topped with lemon curd filling. Siempre delicioso!

Guava cheesecake bar

$4.95

Guava cheesecake bar- cheesecake bar with graham crust and guava drizzle

Tres leches

$6.75

This is NOT your traditional Tres Leches! Our sponge cake soaked in a secret 3 leches mix is all the sweet Joy you need. Try it today and thank us later.

Brownie bag (8pcs)

$9.00

Cakey, fudge and chewy chocolate square deliciousness.

Panatela bag (8pcs)

$7.00

Let us introduce you to different kind a JOY. Our Guava cookie butter cake squares are one of our favs. This family recipe we've enjoyed since kids. Our cookie-cake dough filled with guayaba -guava paste. A little taste from the caribbean in every bite

Polvoron bag(dozen)

$6.75

Dozen bag of our very popular Spanish shortbread cookies with sprinkles.

Quesitos (Half Dozen)

$25.00

Cheese Roll- Puff pastry dough wrapped around sweetened cream cheese filling.Yummy goodness:)

Bash boxes

Cupcake Bash Box

$25.00

SWEET JOY IN A BOX! Our lovely decorated boxed filled with festive yummy cupcakes. Perfect to give as gift! 4pcs .Assorted flavors

Assorted dessert box

$40.00

SWEET JOY IN A BOX! Our lovely decorated boxed filled with an assortment of our most popular treats. Perfect for every celebration! (12pcs)

Candles

NUMBER-gold

$8.50
NUMBER-primary color

$6.50
LONG SILVER GLITTER-24 stick pack

$8.50
LONG WHITE GLITTER- 24 stick pack

$8.50
HAPPY BIRTHDAY GOLD set

$8.50
GOLD, SILVER & BLACK- 24 stick pack

$6.50
GOLD GLITTER-24 stick pack

$6.50
SILVER GLITTER- 24 stick pack

$6.50
PRIMARY COLORS- 24 stick pack

$6.50

Decorating kits

Cupcake DIY Kit

$45.00

DIY JOY! Have some fun while creating some edible pieces of art. Our kit Includes 4 cupcakes, 3 frosting, sprinkles and small fondant decorations. Perfect activity to do at home!

Savory

Pasteles

$6.25

Plantain based puertorican tamale filled with with meat, pork, chicken or veggies. *Sold frozen*

Alcapurrias

$5.00

Plantain based tamal like fritter filled with meat *Sold Frozen*

Turnovers

$3.25

Caribbean turnover filled with chicken. *Sold Frozen*

Drinks

Espresso

$3.25
Latte, Cappucino & Mocha

$4.25
Iced Coffee

$4.95

Merch

Earrings

$15.00

Halloween treats

Oreo Pops

$3.75

Candy melt covered oreo in a stick decorated as a halloween character. Individually wrapped.