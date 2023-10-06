Cake Bash Studio 17246 Vanowen St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are the only CIY (CUSTOMIZE IT YOURSELF) shop in the world offering custom creations in minutes. Famous for our caribbean flavors and treats. Spreading JOY with every cake.
Location
17246 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tel Aviv Grill - Encino - 17201 Ventura Boulevard
No Reviews
17201 Ventura Boulevard Encino, CA 91316
View restaurant