Cake Walk Edison

170 Talmandge Rd

Edison, NJ 08817

Snacks

Unlimited Breakfast

$9.95

Indo-Chinese Spl

$4.99

Dosa Day

$4.99

Chunky Chaat

$3.99

Kids Unlimited BF

$6.99

Mirchi Plate

$2.50

Samosa Plate

$2.00

Masala Vada

$3.50

Onion Pakoda

$3.00

Mirchi Bajji

$1.00

Samosa

$1.00

Cut Mirchi

$4.50

lunch Special

$9.99

$5 OFF over $50 at Patidar EW

$0.01

south indian spices

$4.99

south indian powder

$4.99

10% off next purchase OR

$0.01

Beverages

Madras Coffee

$2.00

Masala Tea/Cardamom Tea

$1.50

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Soda

$1.00

Thumbs Up / Limca

$1.50

Badam Milk Shake

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Breakfast

Idly

$4.50

Idly In Sambar

$5.25

Idly & Vada Combo

$5.50

Medhu Vada

$4.50

Vada in Sambar

$4.99

Idly & Vada Combo In Sambar

$6.00

Chunky Chats

Aloo Papdi Chaat

$4.75

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$5.25

Bhel Puri

$4.99

Dahi Batata Puri

$4.99

Karachi Chaat

$4.95

Pani Puri

$4.99

Samosa Chaat

$5.25

Sev Puri

$4.50

Bhel Puri

$4.99

Dosa

Plain Dosa

$5.75

Cheese Dosa

$6.00

Cheese Chilli Dosa

$6.25

Cheese Masala Dosa

$6.95

Masala Dosa

$6.99

Onion Dosa

$6.50

Onion Chilli Dosa

$6.50

Onion Chilli Masala Dosa

$7.25

Butter Masala Dosa

$7.25

Kids cone Dosa

$5.25

Cheese Cone Dosa

$5.95

Plain Mysore Dosa

$6.25

Mysore Masala Dosa

$7.25

Butter Mysore Masala Dosa

$7.50

Plain Ghee Roast Dosa

$6.50

Ghee Roast Masala Dosa

$7.50

Andhra Erra Kaaram Dosa

$6.25

Podi Dosa

$5.99

Plain Paper Roast Dosa

$6.25

Paper Masala Dosa

$7.25

Set Dosa

$6.95

Extra Sambar

$1.00

Extra Masala

$1.00

Dosa 2

Plain Pesarattu

$5.95

Onion Chilli Pesarattu

$6.50

Pesarattu with Upma

$6.75

Cheese Uthappam

$6.50

Plain Uthappam

$5.75

Onion Uthappam

$6.50

Onion Chilli Uthappam

$6.75

Onion Tomato Chilli Uthappam

$6.99

Onion Tomato Utapam

$6.50

Plain Ravva Dosa

$6.75

Onion Chilli Ravva Dosa

$6.95

Rava Masala Dosa

$7.25

Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$7.50

Onion Chili Rava Masala

$7.50

Onion Rava Dosa

$6.99

Vegitable Dosa

$9.49

Bakeries

Chicken Tikka Puff

$2.50

Egg Puff

$1.99

Veg Curry Puff

$1.99

Alu Chili Puff

$1.99

Paneer Tikka Puff

$1.99

Dilpasand

$3.00

Baklava

$2.00

Brownies

$1.49

Pav

$2.00

Boondi

$3.99

Kids Special

Mini Sweet Samosa Paav

$3.50

Mini Sweet Vada Paav

$3.50

Mumbai Street

Vada Paav

$4.50

Paav Bhaji

$5.75

Samosa Paav

$5.00

Schezuan Bhel

$5.50

Dabeli

$5.50

Schezuan Vada Paav

$5.50

Bombay S/w

$4.99

Aloo Tikki Burger

$4.75

Extra Pav

$1.00

Extra Chutney

$0.50

puri bhaji

$6.25

chole bature

$6.99

Extra puri

$0.99

extra bhatura

$2.99

Pastries

Pineapple

$2.50

Blackforest

$2.50

Butterscotch

$2.50

Pistachio

$2.50Out of stock

Strawberry

$2.50

Orange Mousse

$3.00

Choco-Flex

$2.50

Choco-Truffle

$2.50Out of stock

Tiramisu

$3.00

Chocolate Mousse

$3.00Out of stock

Mixed Fruit

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Plum Cake

$2.99+Out of stock

Fruit Cake

$2.99+Out of stock

Cookies 1 Box

$3.00Out of stock

Red Velvet

$2.50

Special Cookies

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Cake

$1.49

Sandwiches

Chicken Tikka Panini

$5.75

Chicken Tikka Roll

$6.25

Chicken Tikka Wrap

$6.25

Falafel Panini

$6.75

Paneer Tikka Panini

$5.75

Paneer Tikka Roll

$5.99

Paneer Tikka Wrap

$5.75

Falafel Wrap

$5.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Extra Chutney

$0.50

Lunch Special

Spinach Rice

$5.99

Tomato Rice

$5.99

Pongal

$5.99

Bisibele Bath

$5.99

Vangi Bath

$5.99

Lemon Rice

$5.99

Tamarind Rice

$5.99

Upma

$4.00

Chicken Biryani

$10.99

veg biryani

$8.99

Every Day Lunch Specisl

$9.99

Indo Chinese

Gobi Manchurian

$5.99

Veg Fried Rice

$6.99

Veg Hakka Noodles

$6.99

Dynamite Spring Rolls

$4.99

3 Item Special

3 Item Special

$9.99

Biryani

Mutton Biryani

$11.99

Party Cakes

2 Lb Cake

$24.00

Toy Decoration

$8.00

2 Lb Cake spl

$30.00

Butterscotch 2LB

$24.00

Pineapple 2LB

$24.00

Black Forest 2LB

$24.00

Mango 2LB

$30.00Out of stock

Choco Flex 2LB

$30.00

sweets

sweet regular

$8.00

sweet kaju

$9.00

sweet 2pcs

$2.50

rajbhog snacks

$2.99
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

170 Talmandge Rd, Edison, NJ 08817

Directions

