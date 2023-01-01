A map showing the location of Cakeland BakeryView gallery

Cakeland Bakery

16279 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

Pastelitos

Cachito

$3.00

Choripan

$3.00

Pan de Bono

$2.00

Papa Rellena

$1.00

Pasta de Bocadito

$3.99+

Yuca Rellena

$2.25

Empanadas de Carne

$2.75

Empanadas de Jamon y Queso

$2.75

Empanadas de Pollo

$2.75

Empanadas de Espinaca

$3.00

Empanadas Colombiana

$2.00

Empanadas Gallegas Redonda de Pollo

$10.00

Empanada Gallegas Redonda de Chorizo

$10.00

Cunas de Empanadas Gallegas Pollo/Chorizo

$2.75

Cangrejito

$2.00+

Carne

$1.40

Coco

$1.40

Guayaba

$1.40

Guayaba y Queso

$1.40

Menecier

$1.40+

Pastelon

$3.50

Pizza Pastel

$3.00

Queso

$1.40

Croquetas de Jamón

$1.00

De la Casa Jamón

$1.40

De la Casa Chorizo

$1.40

Croquetas de Pollo

$1.00

De la Casa Pollo

$1.40

De la Casa Queso

$1.40

De la Casa Bacalao

$1.40

Tequeño de Queso

$2.00

Tequeño de Guayaba y Queso

$2.00

Pan

Baguette

$3.25

Croissant

$2.00+

Galletas

$2.75

Palitroques

$2.75

Pan Cangrejo

$0.75+

Pan Cubano

$1.35

Pan de Lunch

$1.35

Pan de Media Noche

$6.00+

Pan Entero con Mantequilla

$3.25

Pan Frances

$2.25

Pan Polaco

$1.75

Pan Redondo

$1.50+

Patin

$1.50+

Tostada

$1.75+

Sandwiches

Cantinpalo

$6.50

Croissant con Huevo

$5.50

Croissant de Jamon

$5.50

Croqueta Preparada

$7.25

Sandwich Cubano

$7.75

Media Noche

$7.00

Mini Media Noche

$4.00

Pan con Lechon

$3.99

Pan con Bistec

$9.25

Pan con Revoltillo

$4.00

Croqueta Preparada (de La casa)

$7.50

Dulces

Arroz con Leche

$2.50

Borrachitas

$1.50

Brazo De Dulce Leche

$14.00

Brazo Gitano de Guayaba

$12.00

Brazo Gitano de Pina

$14.00

Buñuelos Familiar

$6.25

Buñuelos Ind.

$1.25

Cabezote

$1.50

Capuchinos

$1.50+

Cake de Capuchino

$22.00

Cake Slice

$2.75

Cheesecake

$2.50+

Cheesecake de Dulce Leche

$2.50

Cupcakes

$2.50

Cuña

$2.00

Dulce de Leche

$2.50

Eclear

$2.00

Flan Cheesecake

$3.00+

Flan de Leche

$2.50+

Key Lime

$2.50

Lady Finger

$2.50

Merenguitos

$2.50

Napolitano

$14.00

Natilla

$2.00

Palmeritas

$2.50

Pudin de Pan

$1.75+

Rollitos de Vainilla

$2.00

Rum Cake Slice

$3.00

Señorita

$2.00

Sponge Rooh

$2.50

Tartaletas

$2.00

Tatianof

$14.00

Tiramisu

$2.75

San francisco

$2.00

Torrejas

$2.00

Torticas De Moron

$2.50

Tres Leches

$2.50+

Especial de Desayuno

Special #1

$8.49

Special #2

$9.49

Pan con tortilla

$7.00

Batidos

Mamey

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Trigo

$5.00

Coffee/Cafe

Cafe Cubano

$0.90

Cafe con Leche

$1.95+

Cortadito

$1.35

Colada

$1.80

Cortadito con Evap

$1.75

Cafe con Leche Evap

$2.75+

Chocolate Caliente

$2.50+

Cafe con Leche 1/2 y 1/2

$2.50+

Caja de Cafe

$31.60

Jugos

Apple Juice

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Guayaba

$1.75

Mango

$2.25

Melocotón

$1.75

Jugo de Naranja Natural

$3.50+

Nesquik

$2.25

Pera

$1.75

Piña

$1.75

Tropicana

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Soda

Brisk

$1.75

Coca Cola

$2.25+

Crush

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Gatorade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Iron Beer

$1.75

Jarritos

$2.75

Jupiña

$1.75

Malta

$2.50

Materva

$1.75

Pepsi

$1.75

Perrier

$2.50

Sprite

$1.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Water

$1.75

Aperitivos

Albondigas

$14.00+

Empanada Gallega de Pollo

$21.00+

Empanada Gallega de Jamo y Chorizo

$21.00+

Empanaditas de Carne

$9.00+

Papitas Rellenas

$14.00+

Mini Tequeños de Queso

$8.00+

Tamalitos

$14.00+

Pizza Pastel

$21.00+

Dulce Finos

Bandeja Surtida de Dulces Finos

$25.00+

Pastelitos

Cangrejitos

$9.00+

Carne

$9.00+

Coco

$10.00+

Croquetas

$9.00+

Guava y Queso

$10.00+

Guayaba

$9.00+

Mixtas

$10.00

Queso

$9.00+

de la casa party

$10.00

Sandwiches

Bocaditos de Lasca

$2.00+

Bocaditos de Pasta

$1.75+

Bocaditos Franceses

$8.00+

Cubanitos

$22.00+

Media Noche Petit

$22.00+

Mini Pan con Lechon

$22.00+

Pan de Bocaditos (Plain)

$5.00+

Rollitos de Jamon y Queso

$14.00+

Lasca en Pan de Molde

$6.00+

Pasta en Pan de Molde

$14.00+

Party Specials

Especial #1 (Sin Cake)

$55.00

Special #2 (Sin Cake)

$99.00

Special #3 (Sin Cake)

$125.00

Special #4 (Sin Cake)

$175.00

Special #1 (Con Cake)

$54.00

Special #2 (Con Cake)

$98.00

Special #3 (Con Cake)

$148.00

Special #4 (Con Cake)

$198.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

16279 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196

Directions

