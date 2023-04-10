Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cakeland North

review star

No reviews yet

6950 McPherson Road

Laredo, TX 78041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Bread/Pan

Apple Turnvoer

$1.50

Apricot Rolls

$1.40

Biscuits

$0.65

Bolillo

$0.55

Borrachos

$0.99

Bunuelo

$1.25

Cajeta Mini Empanada

$1.50

Campechanas

$1.25

Chamucos

$0.99

Cinnamon Roll

$1.85

Coffee Cake

$0.99

Concha

$1.10

Cookies

$0.40

Cream Horn

$1.99

Cuernitos

$1.10

Cupcakes

$1.95

Danish

$1.25

Decorated Cookie

$3.50

Donuts

$1.50

Empanadas

$1.25

Filled Croissants

$1.75

Lemon Tart

$1.25

Marranitos

$0.99

Ojos

$1.10

Orejas

$1.75

Peanut Butter Candy

$1.50

Pecan Tostada

$1.75

Pina Danish

$2.15

Regalo

$1.15

Rugalash

$1.25

Semita Empanada

$1.75

Semita Rellena

$10.99

Semitas

$7.99

Special Danish

$2.15

Tamalinas

$1.10

Telera

$0.75

Boxes/Boards

9x9x4

$1.85

Boards

Cake Stands

Cake Stand Rental

$250.00

Cakes

6" Round

$32.99

7" Round

$32.99

8" Round

$32.99

10" Round

$44.99

12" Round

$107.99

10x15

$50.99

10x20

$57.99

15x15

$115.99

20x20

$127.98

8"6"

$80.99

10"7"

$102.98

12"8"

$205.98

12"8"6"

$293.99

14"10"7"

$450.00

16"12"8"6"

$650.00

6x6

$35.00

8x8

$35.00

10x10

$50.00

12x12

$115.00

10x10 6x6

$120.00

12x12 8x8

$220.00

12x12 8x8 6x6

$305.00

15x15 12x12 8x8 6x6

$700.00

9" Heart

$44.99

12" Heart

$110.00

Candles

Individual

$1.65

Numbers

$1.65

Daily Cakes

8" Round

$32.99

10" Round

$44.99

10x15 (1/2 sheet)

$50.99

10x20 (full sheet)

$57.99

Cherry Cake

$32.99

Chocolate

$32.99

All Chocolate

$32.99

Fererro Cake

$34.99

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$34.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$32.99

Carrot Cake

$36.99

Pineapple Cream Cheese

$34.99

Flan Cake

$34.99

Choco Flan

$34.99

Red Velvet

$34.99

Cheese Cake

$35.99

German Cake

$34.99

Hawaiian Punch Bowl

$49.99

Tres Leches

$32.99

All Strawberry

$32.99

Pineapple Buttercream

$32.99

Mango Cream Cheese

$34.99

Marble Cake

$33.99

Cookies N Cream Cake

$32.99

Delivery

Delivery

$25.00

Out Of Town Delivery(double check)

$250.00

Desserts

Cake Cups

$4.99

Cake Slice

$4.99

Capirotada

$3.50

Cupcakes

Decorated Cookies

$3.50

Marshmellow Easter Egg

$4.00

Drinks/Beverage

Aguas Frescas

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Cold press juice

$8.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk/chocolate

$3.00

Nescafe Large

$4.25

Nescafe Small

$3.99

Orange Juice

$5.00

Merchandise (tortillas)

Tortillas

$4.09

Tostadas

$4.09

Pies

Lemon Merengue Pie

$13.50

Pumpkin Pie

$11.50

Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

$12.00

Pecan Pie

$13.50

Apple Pie

$19.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$21.50

Banana Cream Pie

$11.50

Coconut Cream Pie

$11.50

Cherry Pie

$15.00

Pineapple Pie

$15.00

Roscas

Rosca de Reyes

$20.00

Rosca de Reyes Custom

$32.00

Concha Rosca

$23.00

Toppers

Topper 2.99

$2.99

Topper 3.99

$3.99

Topper 4.99

$4.99

Seasonal Cakes

Easter Rosette with Bunny Ears

Easter Bunny Cardstock with Topper

Grad Cakes

#1 Grad 2023 Photo

$18.00

#2 Grad 2023 Two Tier

$45.00

#3 Watercolor Cricut Grad Cap

$15.00

#4 Themed Grad

$22.00

#5 Gumpaste Hat/Comb Texture and Flowers

$45.00

#6 3D cap with School Emblem

$60.00

#7 Nurse Cake with Stethescope

$35.00

Communion Cakes

#1 Eiza Front Thin Cross/Macaroons/Flowers/Wood Topper

$45.00

#2 Ava Lace Side Sugar Cross Front

$45.00

#3 Vintage Deco with acrylic toppper

$35.00

#4 Tiago Wood Cross with greenery and wood topper

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6950 McPherson Road, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mulas Authentic Cuisine - 1119 Fenwick Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1119 Fenwick Drive Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Mulas - Laredo
orange starNo Reviews
1119 Fenwick Drive Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 604-Laredo
orange star4.5 • 202
7305 McPherson Rd Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7518 McPherson Rd. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Culture Social Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1309 Junction Dr. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
La Buena Vida Restaurante Vegano - 1701 Jacaman Road Laredo
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Jacaman Road Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - McPherson
orange star4.3 • 615
8610 McPherson Road Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laredo
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston