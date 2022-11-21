Cakes and Pipers Bakery LLC 17980 Forest Rd Ste H

  • Home
Order Again

Bakers Favorites

Gluten-free Bread

Gluten-free Bread

$5.00

Cake slice

$4.00

Cake of the month slice

Strawberry upside cake

Strawberry upside cake

$5.00

Tea cakes

$5.50

4 pack

Biscuits

Biscuits - Single

$2.00

Biscuit Pepperoni

$2.50

Biscuit Pack

$5.50

Breads

Baguette

Baguette

$8.00
Viennoise

Viennoise

$7.50

Italian

$8.50
Brioche

Brioche

$5.00

Brioche Swisse

$2.50

Palmiers

$3.00

Focaccia

$9.00

Cakes

Tea cakes

$5.50

4 pack

Carrot cake

$5.00

4 inch round

Strawberry upside cake

Strawberry upside cake

$5.00
Triple chocolate cake

Triple chocolate cake

$5.00

4 inch round

Cake slice

$4.00

Cake of the month slice

Single Layer Cake

$30.00

Birthday Cake

$55.00

Custom

$120.00

Cupcakes

$2.50

Custom Cupcake

$40.00

Cake Tin

$5.00

Cake Cylinder

$4.00

Sheet Cake

$75.00

Sheet 1\4

$62.50

Cake Pops

$4.00

Birthday

$45.00

Mini

$3.50

Pound cake

$25.00

Cake Pops

$2.50

Cinnamon Rolls

Sticky Buns

$3.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate chip oreo

$3.00

Shereka

$5.00

Cookie Bite

$1.50

Brownie

$4.00

Madelines

$3.00

Cookie

$3.50

Small Brownie

$2.50

Blondie

$4.00

Custom Brownies

$2.25

Scones 2

$3.50

Cookie Pk

$5.50

Multi Pk Cookies

$7.00

Strawberry

$1.50

Heart Tin

$2.50

Mini Loaf

$2.50

Croissants

Butter

Butter

$3.50

Almond

$3.50
Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.50

Pizza W\salad

$5.00

Pizza

$3.50

Dipped treats

Oreos

Oreos

$2.00
Rice krispies

Rice krispies

$2.50

Chocolate eggs

$10.75Out of stock

12 pack

Dipped Marshmallow

$0.50

Krispy Bites

$2.00

Dipped Pretzel

$0.75

Drinks

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gluten-free

Brownies

Brownies

$4.00
Cake Kit

Cake Kit

$30.00

Corn Cake

$4.50
Bite

Bite

$1.50
Buttercream

Buttercream

$7.00
Muffin - Large

Muffin - Large

$4.00

Muffin - mini

$2.00
Gluten-free Bread

Gluten-free Bread

$5.00
Loaf

Loaf

$7.00

Sausage Balls

$0.75

Donuts

$3.50

Lemon

$2.00

Muffins

Coffee cake

$4.00

Blueberry

$4.50

Strawberry

$4.00

Lemon poppyseed

$4.00
Chocolate chip

Chocolate chip

$4.00

Banana Nut

$4.00

Mini Pk

$7.00

Pies

Apple pie

Apple pie

$25.00

Chocolate silk pie

$25.00
Coconut custard pie

Coconut custard pie

$25.00

Strawberry pie

$25.00

Mini pie

$3.00

Puff Pastries

Seasonal Danish

$3.50

Palmiers

$3.00

Arlettes

$3.00

Patty

$4.00

Retail items - non food

Spatula

$4.00

Spoon

$4.00

Apron

$15.00

Oven Mitt

$7.00

Candle

$20.00

Cake in a mug kit

$10.00

Stickers

$1.50

Solo Hot Chocolate on a Stick

$4.50

3 Pack of Hot Chocolate

$15.00

Chocolate Bar

$6.00

Scones

Chocolate chip

$4.50

Cranberry white chocolate

$4.50

Butterscotch

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla bean

$4.50

Caribbean meal

Chicken Curry

$20.00

Chicken curry meal with rice and beans, and side of mac and cheese

Brown Stew Chicken

$20.00

Savory Brown stewed chicken with a side of rice and beans, and baked mac and cheese

Fritay

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17980 Forest Rd Ste H, Forest, VA 24551

Directions

