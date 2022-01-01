Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers
Sandwiches

Calabria Bros

220 Reviews

$$

4763 Mission St

San Francisco, CA 94112

Popular Items

BYO Sandwich
Hot Calabrese Sandwich
The Jake

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$9.95

House Specialty Sandwiches

b.l.t

$8.95

blacken pastrami

$16.99

breakfast sandwich

$8.95

Calabaria Bros Sandwich

$10.99

Caprese Sandwich

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella , Fresh Tomato, Pesto Basil Spread, Oil and Vinegar

Chicken Cutlets Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$11.99

Froza Verde Sandwich

$9.99

Giant Double Header

$31.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

grilled chicken sandwich

$12.99

Hot Calabrese Sandwich

$11.99

italian hoagie (prosciutto cotto,capacolloa,sopressata,provolone, hoagie spread, lettuce,tomato,onion,oil&vinegar)

$16.99

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.99

meatloaf sandwich

$12.99

Muffaletta Sandwich

$13.99

pizza

$10.99

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

salad

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Panini Della Celebrita

The Benito

$13.99

The Dan

$10.99

The Jake

$15.99

The Larry

$9.50

The Mark

$15.99

The Mikey & Jessica

$10.99

The Neil

$11.99

The Uncle Dave

$11.99

The Whachacallit

$13.99

Daily Specials Monday-Friday

Monday-Turkey Bacon Club

$12.99

Tuesday-Meatball Sub

$13.99

Wednesday-Tri Tip Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Thursday-Chicken Bacon Pesto

$12.99

Friday-Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

Open

finocchiona

$1.50

focaccia

$10.00

pepperoni stick

$1.50

pickles

$1.00

Dessert

cookie

$2.50

cannoli

$2.75

almond torte

$23.99

Panatone

$10.99

small cookie

$1.25

gelato

$10.99

brownie

$2.50

Panzarotti

Deep Fried Pizza Ball

Panzarotti

$7.99

Canned Sodas

CAN Coke

$1.50

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50

CAN Coke Zero

$1.50

CAN Pepsi

$1.50

CAN Diet Pepsi

$1.50

CAN 7 Up

$1.50

CAN Sprite

$1.50

CAN Ginger Ale

$1.50

CAN Dr. Pepper

$1.50

CAN Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

CAN Diet 7 Up

$1.50

CAN Sunkist

$1.50

CAN Squirt

$1.50

CAN A & W

$1.50

CAN San Pellegrino

$2.50

CAN Lemoncocco

$2.50

bubly

$2.00

Other Drinks

A'Siciliana

$5.99

A'Siciliana small

$3.50

Acqua Panna

$2.75

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.99

Box Blood Orange

$10.99

Dole Juices

$3.99

Galvanina

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.99

IBC Rootbeer

$2.50

LA Nostra Gazzosa

$3.99

Large Aquafina

$2.50

Martinellis

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Mexican crush

$2.99

Mexican Fanta

$3.99

Mexican Squrit

$2.99

mole cola

$2.25

Nestle Water

$1.00

Perrier

$2.00

Pure Leaf

$3.25

Redbull

$3.99

Rockstar

$3.50

San Benedetto

$3.99

san felice water

$3.99

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Sm. Organic Cola

$2.75

small tahoe

$2.50

Snapple

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Yerba Matte

$3.99

Bottled Sodas

7 Up

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

crush Grape

$2.75

crush Orange

$2.75

Crush Strawberry

$2.75

Crush Watermelon

$2.75

Diet 7 Up

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dole Lemonade

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Mug RootBeer

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Squirt

$2.75

Sunkist

$2.75

beer

anchor steam

$12.99

asahi

$3.99

blue moon

$12.99

christmas anchor steam

$13.99

coors

$2.75

corona 24oz

$4.99

corona 6 pack

$15.99

corona seltzer

$22.99

fosters

$2.99

guiness

$3.00

heineken

$3.75

heineken 12 pack

$22.99

heineken 6 pack

$11.99

heineken 6 pack 00

$11.99

Laguntias IPA 6 pack

$15.99

mastri blonde

$4.99

mastri pale ale

$4.99

mgd

$2.50

modelo 12 pack

$22.99

modelo chelada 24oz

$4.99

modelo chulada picosa 24oz

$4.99

modelo especial 24oz

$4.99

modelo especial 6 pack

$14.99

modelo especial chelada pina picante 24oz

$4.99

modelo lime salt 24oz

$4.99

modelo mango 24oz

$4.99

modelo negra 24oz

$4.99

modelo negra 6 pack

$14.99

modelo tamarin 24oz

$4.99

moretti 6 pack

$15.99

moretti larossa

$11.99

pabst blue ribbon

$2.50

pacifico

$3.75

pacifico 6 pack

$11.29

peroni 12 pack

$28.99

peroni 6 pack

$15.99

pilsner urquell 6 pack

$14.99

Samuel Adams summer ale 6 pack

$14.99

sapporo

$3.99

sapporo 6 pack

$12.99

sierra nevada hazzy

$13.00

sierra nevada hazzy little

$3.99

sierra nevada pale ale 6 pack

$14.99

smirnoff peach mango

$3.99

smirnoff pineapple coconut

$3.99

smirnoff screw driver

$3.99

smirnoff strawberry lemoade

$3.99

Stella Artois

$13.99

strainge beast ginger lemon

$5.99

strainge beast passion fruit

$5.99

truly lemonade

$3.75

truly pineaple

$3.75

truly strawberry lemonade

$3.75

truly wild berry

$3.75

white claw black cherry

$3.50

white claw mango

$3.50

white claw mango

$3.50

white claw ruby

$3.50

white claw vareity pack

$20.99

wine

1749 rose

$11.99

a+d pinot noir

$19.99

a+d pinot noir reserve

$45.99

ad pinot gris reserve

$22.99

akutain

$17.99

alto livello

$19.99

angelico borolo

$32.99

anywhere pinot grigio

$8.99

anywhere pinot noir

$27.99

anywhere rose 4 pack

$27.99

anywhere single can pinot

$8.99

anywhere single can rose

$8.99

armeli chianti

$11.99

baron de montfaucon cotes du rhone blance

$17.99

beringer chardonnay

$7.99

beringer white zinfandel

$9.99

bogle red

$13.99

brownstone pinot noir

$9.99

brunello di montalcino

$43.99

calabria bros brut

$21.99

calabria bros brut rose

$21.99

calabria bros cabernet

$14.99

calabria bros chardonnay

$14.99

calabria bros merlot

$14.99

calabria bros pinot grigio

$14.99

calabria bros pinot noir

$14.99

calabria bros rose

$14.99

calabria bros sangiovese

$14.99

Calabria Bros sauvignon blanc

$14.99

canyon oak

$10.99

carlo rossi burgandy

$17.99

carlo rossi sangria

$17.99

cascada peak malbec

$10.99

cdm comtesse madelene

$27.99

chateau de Montfaucon lirac

$32.99

cdm lirac rose

$21.99

Chateau de Montfaucon cotes-du-rhone

$27.99

chateau du chatelard

$22.99

chateau du coing muscadet

$17.99

chaute de montfaucon

$15.99

coastal oak chardonnay

$9.99

coastal pinot noir

$12.99

coastal ridge moscato

$6.99

costa di rosa

$19.99

crane lake sirah

$9.99

D Aquino Amarone

$49.99

domain bousquet

$16.99

domain de l'amauve la vigne de louis

$18.99

domaine de I'amauve segurert

$20.99

domaine de l'amauve laurance

$17.99

domaine de l'obrieu les antonis

$21.99

domaine de l'obrieu vacqueyras

$23.99

domaine tinel-blondelet sancerre

$33.99

dona sol merlot

$9.99

elysee brut

$7.99

elysee rose

$7.99

ferrante chianti

$15.99

firestone riesling

$11.99

flius malbec

$13.99

fortesco sangiovese

$14.99

french brut domaine saint nicolas

$22.99

french le rose

$14.99

gavi white wine

$17.99

ghost chardonnay

$15.99

ghost zinfandel

$15.99

IL poggio sangiovese

$11.99

jfj champagne

$8.99

L'essential domaine terre de mistral

$19.99

lambrusco

$11.99

le grand courtage brut

$13.99

le grand courtage rose

$13.99

le petit baron

$14.99

les gardettes

$18.99

Limited Fruity Bubbles

$8.99

Limited Lot Rose Bubbles

$8.99

limited lot sauvigon blanc

$14.99

livermore ranch merlot

$7.99

LL cabernet sauvignon

$21.99

LL pinot noir

$20.99

macon charnay

$29.99

medrano malbc

$13.99

montepulciano d'abruzzo

$18.99

montoyta pinot noir

$14.99

notus malbc

$11.99

parlovini extra dry proseco

$15.99

paso cabernet sauvignon

$10.99

paso oaks merlot

$11.99

paso oaks zifandel

$11.99

proscotto 4 pack

$36.99

proscotto single can

$8.99

Proscotto Sparkling 750ml

$22.99

proseco

$15.99

proseco extra dry

$11.99

range of light 4 pack

$19.99

rare platinum cabernet sauvignon

$19.99

red dragon cider 4 pack

$14.99

red dragon pinot grigio

$15.99

red dragon strawberry

$16.99

regio moscato

$11.99

rich&creamy chardonnay

$19.99

rode cellars

$10.99

rutherford pinot noir

$21.99

scotto brut

$18.99

scotto brut rose

$17.99

Scotto Rose Sangioves

$19.99

scotto sangiovese

$24.99

scotto sauvigon blanc

$17.99

scotto zinfandel

$19.99

settecieli pinot grigio

$9.99

settecieli sangiovese

$11.99

stonewood shiraz

$12.99

tar tana lane cabernet

$7.99

Tauleto Sangiovese

$64.99

terramia chianti

$14.99

umberto cesari liano

$32.99

umberto colle del re

$25.99

umberto moma

$11.99

umberto pigoletto

$10.99

umberto sangiovese

$23.99

Vella Burgundy

$26.99

Vella cabernet

$26.99

vella chablis

$26.99

Vella chardony

$26.99

vella merlot

$26.99

vella sangria

$24.99

vella zinfedel

$21.99

villa blanche chardonnay

$13.99

villa blanche pinot

$15.99

villa sonia chianti

$15.99

villa sonia pinot grigio

$11.99

villa sorono chiante

$14.99

villa sorono pinot grigio

$20.99

vines pinot noir

$13.99

wycliff brut

$7.99
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4763 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94112

