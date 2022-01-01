- Home
- /
- San Francisco
- /
- Excelsior
- /
- Caterers
- /
- Calabria Bros
Caterers
Sandwiches
Calabria Bros
220 Reviews
$$
4763 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94112
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BYO Sandwich
House Specialty Sandwiches
b.l.t
$8.95
blacken pastrami
$16.99
breakfast sandwich
$8.95
Calabaria Bros Sandwich
$10.99
Caprese Sandwich
$9.99
Fresh Mozzarella , Fresh Tomato, Pesto Basil Spread, Oil and Vinegar
Chicken Cutlets Sandwich
$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$12.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.99
Egg Salad Sandwich
$9.95
Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich
$11.99
Froza Verde Sandwich
$9.99
Giant Double Header
$31.99
Grilled Cheese
$5.95
grilled chicken sandwich
$12.99
Hot Calabrese Sandwich
$11.99
italian hoagie (prosciutto cotto,capacolloa,sopressata,provolone, hoagie spread, lettuce,tomato,onion,oil&vinegar)
$16.99
Italian Sausage Sandwich
$11.99
meatloaf sandwich
$12.99
Muffaletta Sandwich
$13.99
pizza
$10.99
Reuben Sandwich
$11.99
salad
$9.99
Tuna Sandwich
$9.99
Panini Della Celebrita
Daily Specials Monday-Friday
Dessert
Panzarotti
Deep Fried Pizza Ball
Canned Sodas
Other Drinks
A'Siciliana
$5.99
A'Siciliana small
$3.50
Acqua Panna
$2.75
Arizona Iced Tea
$1.99
Box Blood Orange
$10.99
Dole Juices
$3.99
Galvanina
$2.75
Gatorade
$2.99
IBC Rootbeer
$2.50
LA Nostra Gazzosa
$3.99
Large Aquafina
$2.50
Martinellis
$2.50
Mexican Coke
$3.99
Mexican crush
$2.99
Mexican Fanta
$3.99
Mexican Squrit
$2.99
mole cola
$2.25
Nestle Water
$1.00
Perrier
$2.00
Pure Leaf
$3.25
Redbull
$3.99
Rockstar
$3.50
San Benedetto
$3.99
san felice water
$3.99
San Pellegrino
$2.75
Sm. Organic Cola
$2.75
small tahoe
$2.50
Snapple
$2.50
Vitamin Water
$2.50
Yerba Matte
$3.99
Bottled Sodas
beer
anchor steam
$12.99
asahi
$3.99
blue moon
$12.99
christmas anchor steam
$13.99
coors
$2.75
corona 24oz
$4.99
corona 6 pack
$15.99
corona seltzer
$22.99
fosters
$2.99
guiness
$3.00
heineken
$3.75
heineken 12 pack
$22.99
heineken 6 pack
$11.99
heineken 6 pack 00
$11.99
Laguntias IPA 6 pack
$15.99
mastri blonde
$4.99
mastri pale ale
$4.99
mgd
$2.50
modelo 12 pack
$22.99
modelo chelada 24oz
$4.99
modelo chulada picosa 24oz
$4.99
modelo especial 24oz
$4.99
modelo especial 6 pack
$14.99
modelo especial chelada pina picante 24oz
$4.99
modelo lime salt 24oz
$4.99
modelo mango 24oz
$4.99
modelo negra 24oz
$4.99
modelo negra 6 pack
$14.99
modelo tamarin 24oz
$4.99
moretti 6 pack
$15.99
moretti larossa
$11.99
pabst blue ribbon
$2.50
pacifico
$3.75
pacifico 6 pack
$11.29
peroni 12 pack
$28.99
peroni 6 pack
$15.99
pilsner urquell 6 pack
$14.99
Samuel Adams summer ale 6 pack
$14.99
sapporo
$3.99
sapporo 6 pack
$12.99
sierra nevada hazzy
$13.00
sierra nevada hazzy little
$3.99
sierra nevada pale ale 6 pack
$14.99
smirnoff peach mango
$3.99
smirnoff pineapple coconut
$3.99
smirnoff screw driver
$3.99
smirnoff strawberry lemoade
$3.99
Stella Artois
$13.99
strainge beast ginger lemon
$5.99
strainge beast passion fruit
$5.99
truly lemonade
$3.75
truly pineaple
$3.75
truly strawberry lemonade
$3.75
truly wild berry
$3.75
white claw black cherry
$3.50
white claw mango
$3.50
white claw mango
$3.50
white claw ruby
$3.50
white claw vareity pack
$20.99
wine
1749 rose
$11.99
a+d pinot noir
$19.99
a+d pinot noir reserve
$45.99
ad pinot gris reserve
$22.99
akutain
$17.99
alto livello
$19.99
angelico borolo
$32.99
anywhere pinot grigio
$8.99
anywhere pinot noir
$27.99
anywhere rose 4 pack
$27.99
anywhere single can pinot
$8.99
anywhere single can rose
$8.99
armeli chianti
$11.99
baron de montfaucon cotes du rhone blance
$17.99
beringer chardonnay
$7.99
beringer white zinfandel
$9.99
bogle red
$13.99
brownstone pinot noir
$9.99
brunello di montalcino
$43.99
calabria bros brut
$21.99
calabria bros brut rose
$21.99
calabria bros cabernet
$14.99
calabria bros chardonnay
$14.99
calabria bros merlot
$14.99
calabria bros pinot grigio
$14.99
calabria bros pinot noir
$14.99
calabria bros rose
$14.99
calabria bros sangiovese
$14.99
Calabria Bros sauvignon blanc
$14.99
canyon oak
$10.99
carlo rossi burgandy
$17.99
carlo rossi sangria
$17.99
cascada peak malbec
$10.99
cdm comtesse madelene
$27.99
chateau de Montfaucon lirac
$32.99
cdm lirac rose
$21.99
Chateau de Montfaucon cotes-du-rhone
$27.99
chateau du chatelard
$22.99
chateau du coing muscadet
$17.99
chaute de montfaucon
$15.99
coastal oak chardonnay
$9.99
coastal pinot noir
$12.99
coastal ridge moscato
$6.99
costa di rosa
$19.99
crane lake sirah
$9.99
D Aquino Amarone
$49.99
domain bousquet
$16.99
domain de l'amauve la vigne de louis
$18.99
domaine de I'amauve segurert
$20.99
domaine de l'amauve laurance
$17.99
domaine de l'obrieu les antonis
$21.99
domaine de l'obrieu vacqueyras
$23.99
domaine tinel-blondelet sancerre
$33.99
dona sol merlot
$9.99
elysee brut
$7.99
elysee rose
$7.99
ferrante chianti
$15.99
firestone riesling
$11.99
flius malbec
$13.99
fortesco sangiovese
$14.99
french brut domaine saint nicolas
$22.99
french le rose
$14.99
gavi white wine
$17.99
ghost chardonnay
$15.99
ghost zinfandel
$15.99
IL poggio sangiovese
$11.99
jfj champagne
$8.99
L'essential domaine terre de mistral
$19.99
lambrusco
$11.99
le grand courtage brut
$13.99
le grand courtage rose
$13.99
le petit baron
$14.99
les gardettes
$18.99
Limited Fruity Bubbles
$8.99
Limited Lot Rose Bubbles
$8.99
limited lot sauvigon blanc
$14.99
livermore ranch merlot
$7.99
LL cabernet sauvignon
$21.99
LL pinot noir
$20.99
macon charnay
$29.99
medrano malbc
$13.99
montepulciano d'abruzzo
$18.99
montoyta pinot noir
$14.99
notus malbc
$11.99
parlovini extra dry proseco
$15.99
paso cabernet sauvignon
$10.99
paso oaks merlot
$11.99
paso oaks zifandel
$11.99
proscotto 4 pack
$36.99
proscotto single can
$8.99
Proscotto Sparkling 750ml
$22.99
proseco
$15.99
proseco extra dry
$11.99
range of light 4 pack
$19.99
rare platinum cabernet sauvignon
$19.99
red dragon cider 4 pack
$14.99
red dragon pinot grigio
$15.99
red dragon strawberry
$16.99
regio moscato
$11.99
rich&creamy chardonnay
$19.99
rode cellars
$10.99
rutherford pinot noir
$21.99
scotto brut
$18.99
scotto brut rose
$17.99
Scotto Rose Sangioves
$19.99
scotto sangiovese
$24.99
scotto sauvigon blanc
$17.99
scotto zinfandel
$19.99
settecieli pinot grigio
$9.99
settecieli sangiovese
$11.99
stonewood shiraz
$12.99
tar tana lane cabernet
$7.99
Tauleto Sangiovese
$64.99
terramia chianti
$14.99
umberto cesari liano
$32.99
umberto colle del re
$25.99
umberto moma
$11.99
umberto pigoletto
$10.99
umberto sangiovese
$23.99
Vella Burgundy
$26.99
Vella cabernet
$26.99
vella chablis
$26.99
Vella chardony
$26.99
vella merlot
$26.99
vella sangria
$24.99
vella zinfedel
$21.99
villa blanche chardonnay
$13.99
villa blanche pinot
$15.99
villa sonia chianti
$15.99
villa sonia pinot grigio
$11.99
villa sorono chiante
$14.99
villa sorono pinot grigio
$20.99
vines pinot noir
$13.99
wycliff brut
$7.99
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4763 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94112
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Wings - San Francisco - Ghost Kitchen
No Reviews
90 Charter Oak Ave San Francisco, CA 94124
View restaurant
Brisbane Lunch Truck - 3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005
4.9 • 71
3501 Bayshore Blvd, Brisbane, CA 94005 Brisbane, CA 94005
View restaurant
More near San Francisco
SoMa
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Russian Hill
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Bayview-Hunters Point
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Stonestown
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Alamo Square
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Noe Valley
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.