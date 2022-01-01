A map showing the location of Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen 6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Calacas Tacos & Beer: Harlingen 6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111

No reviews yet

6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111

Harlingen, TX 78552

Popular Items

ORDEN Bistec
Gringa Quesadilla
LIMO FRESA

Starters

Ceviche Bandera

$9.99

Guacamole Bandera

$8.99

Choriqueso

$7.99

Panchos

$14.99

Charro Beans

$1.99

Charros Especiales

$2.99

Street Tacos

ORDEN Bistec

$8.94

ORDEN Pastor

$8.94

ORDEN Fajita

$11.94

ORDEN Cochinita Pibil

$8.94

ORDEN Tripita

$11.94

Orden Tinga

$8.94

Taco Bistec

$1.49

Taco Cochinita Pibil

$1.49

Taco Pastor

$1.49

Taco Fajita

$1.99

Taco Tripita

$1.99

Taco Tinga

$1.49

Quesadillas

Pirata Quesadilla

$8.99

Gringa Quesadilla

$7.99

Birria Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Chipotle Quesadilla

$7.27

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.99

Antojitos

Tostada De Deshebrada

$2.29

Tostada De Tinga

$1.99

Volcan de Cochinita Pibil

$2.29

Flautas Calacas

$8.99

Street Taco Tostada

$2.29

Tostada served with Bistec, minced onion and cilantro. Topped with avocado, quest fresco and grilled onion.

Signature Tacos

Baja Taco

$2.50

Quesabirria

$2.50

Orden de Baja Taco

$9.99

Orden de Quesabirria

$9.99

Orden de Ribeye

$21.99

Chuilitos Tacos

$13.99Out of stock

Tako-Keto

$6.99

Huarache Norteno

$7.99

Empalmes

$7.25Out of stock
PANCITA TACOS

PANCITA TACOS

$13.49

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.99

Orden Bistec - Kids

$5.99

Extras

Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Corn Tortillas (5)

$1.50

Panela

$2.50

Gomitas Preparadas 8oz

$4.99

Carne Seca

$8.99

4oz Queso Nacho

$1.00

Orden Cebolla Azada

$2.50

Porcion Cebolla Azada

$0.75

Salsa

$0.25

Crema

$0.75

Fruit Cup (8oz)

$3.99

Chips

$1.50

Chips & Salsa

$2.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Chipotle (4oz)

$0.75

Double Tortilla

$1.00

Queso

$0.50

Aguacate

$0.50

Fruta PrepRada 4oz

$1.99

Orden De Papas

$2.99

Michelada Mix To-Go

$11.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Caps

$14.99

Visors

$14.99

Gomitas Preparadas

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Pico De Gallo (8oz)

$2.50

Cookies

$1.00

4oz Cebolla Curtida

$0.75

Tortilla Artesanal

$0.75

Desserts

Pie De Guayaba

$6.99Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Pie De Mango

$6.99

Paletas de fruta

$3.25

Paletas de crema

$3.25

Drinks

Regular Fountain

$2.60

32oz Limonada

$4.99

LIMO FRESA

$5.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

LIMO PIÑA

$5.99

LIMO MANGO

$5.99

LIMO PEPINO

$5.99

Coca Mexicana

$3.50Out of stock

Coca Lata

$1.50

Limo Tamarindo

$5.99

Diet Ck Lata

$1.50

Zero Lata

$1.50

Sprite Lata

$1.50

Dr Pepper Lata

$1.50

Joya Ponche

$3.50

JOYA MANZANA

$3.50

Koolaid

$0.99

Coca mex 355 ml

$2.50

Beer

UItra Gold

$3.99

Corona

$4.99

Dos XX

$4.99

Indio

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

Bud Light

$3.99

Tecate Roja

$4.99

Tecate Lite

$4.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Victoria

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Smirnoff

$4.99

Estrella Jalisco

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Canijilla Pepino

$4.99

Canijilla Mango

$4.99Out of stock

Shiner

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Dos XX Flavored

$4.99

Corona Premier

$4.99

Ultra

$3.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6710 W Expy 83 Suite a-111, Harlingen, TX 78552

Directions

