Calafia Kitchen-Drinks-Culture

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Mix n Match 3 Tacos
BLTA

Appetizers

Honey Lime Prawns

$16.00

5 Prawns grilled in a Chipotle, Lime, and Cilantro Marinade then served on a cocktail glass with a tropical salsa

Calamari

$17.00

Tossed in Bread crumbs salt and pepper and served with our Chipotle Aioli and a Lemon wedge

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Fries sauteed in olive oil and Garlic topped with Himalayan Salt and Pepper accompanied with your choice of our sauces

Cajun Fries

$9.00

Fries tossed in our Cajun Blend of spices, Himalayan Salt, and served with your choice of our sauces

Fresh Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

Fresh Guacamole mixed with Onions, Chili Peppers, Cilantro, Lime and Himalayan Salt served with corn tortilla chips

Chicharron Bites

$12.00

Chicharron de Harina Crunchy and Puffy topped with Pickled Pork Skin, Cabbage, Sour Cream, Tomato, Avocado, Fresh Cheese, Hot Sauce and Lime juice

Chicken Wings

$15.00

6 Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with Ranch, Jicama, Red peppers and Carrots

Onion Rings

$9.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

BLTA

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, with a Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

California Chicken

$18.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, with a Chipotle Aioli on a baguette ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Flank steak, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Onion Strings with a Chipotle Aioli on a baguette (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Portabello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted Tomato, Watercress, Pesto, and Fresh mozzarella on a Ciabatta Bun (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$18.00

Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers, Swiss American Cheese on a soft Steak Roll. (Cajun Style available, Special spice blend with grilled jalapenos, served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Juliet's Favorite (bacon Burger)

$16.00

Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Calafia Burger

$18.00

8oz Patty, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with our House Salsa (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)

Cajun Cheesesteak

$18.00

Specialties

Shrimp Taco

$6.50

Cabbage slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Cream and Tropical Fruit Salsa

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Cream and Tropical Fruit Salsa

Steak Taco

$6.00

Marinated Steak Flank, Melted Cheese, Chimichurri Sauce, Lettuce, and Onions

Chicken Taco

$5.50

Grilled Chicken tacos, with our Tinga Sauce Garnished with Avocado, Red Onions and Sour Cream

Mix n Match 3 Tacos

$15.00

Mix n Match 3 different tacos!

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Garnished with seasonal Fruit and Caramel Sauce

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Garnished with a Raspberry Sauce and seasonal Fruit

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese With Fries

$9.50

White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, served with a side of fries and a choice of ranch or ketchup

Mac n Cheese

$8.50

Made with Cheddar Cheese In-house

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 Breaded Chicken strips of all white Breast meat served with a side of French Fries with your choice of ranch or ketchup

Kids Cheeseburger with Fries

$9.00

Salads

Caesar

$12.50

House

$12.50

Spring Mix Salad, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette

Strawnerry and Red Onion

$15.00

Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Thin cut Red Onions, Sliced Almonds dressed with Red Wine Vinaigrette

Chicken Walnut

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Apple, Strawberry Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinegar

Thai Beef

$18.50

Marinade Flank Steak, Spring Mix, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes topped with sliced Avocado and Thai Dressing

Beverages

Cafe De Olla

$3.50

Mexican Ground Coffee Brewed with Cinnamon and Piloncio (raw Brown Sugar)

Coffee/Decaf

$3.50

Hot Coco

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Pink Lemoade

$3.00

sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Sangria

$3.00

Bottled Beer (Copy)

Corona

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Omelets

The Simple

$16.50

Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, and cheddar cheese

Mr. Fresh

$16.00

Freshly sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Onions, Pesto sauce, fresh Mozzarella and topped off with diced tomatoes

Calafia Omelet

$18.50

Chorizo, Hotlink, sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Green Onion and Jack Cheese topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, served with sour cream and our House Salsa

Meat Lover Omelet

$18.00

Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Jack Cheese

The Brazilian (Vegetarian)

$16.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Spinach in Egg whites and topped with fresh tomatoes

Eggs Benedict

Traditional Benidict

$16.50

English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, and Bacon, topped with Hollandaise (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies, or seasonal fruit

Crab Benidict

$30.00

English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Crab and topped with Hollandaise (choice of a side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies, or Seasonal Fruit)

Calafia Benidict

$18.00

English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, and Spinach, topped with Hollandaise Sauce (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies or Seasonal Fruit)

Surf n Turf Benidict

$35.00

English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Fillet Medallions, Prawns, and topped with Hollandaise (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies or Seasonal Fruit)

Breakfast Specialties

Chilaquiles

$18.50

Fried corn chips, in a choice of a green tomatillo sauce or red Chipotle sauce topped with Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Avocado, then garnished with Onions, Cilantro, 2 eggs and shredded chicken

Breakfast Burrito

$18.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo, Country Red Potato And our Homemade Salsa wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Avocado and Sour Cream (a choice of Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, or Seasonal Fruit)

Calafia Enchiladas

$18.00

Corn Tortillas in a flavorful Bean Sauce with a hint of Chipotle garnished Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Red Onions

House Pancakes

$18.50

Short stack of 2 pancakes of your choosing; Buttermilk,Strawberry Banana, Chocolate Chip, Dulce De Leche, or Cajeta served with 2 eggs and your choice of a side (Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, or Seasonal Fruit)

Waffles

$12.00

Golden Brown Waffle made in-house served with real whipped butter on the side

Strawberry Banana French Toast

$19.00

4 triangles of thick-cut French Toast topped with glazed strawberries and fresh bananas slices, then dusted with powdered sugar

French Toast

$12.00

6 triangles of thick-cut French Toast Topped with powdered sugar and a side of real whipped butter served with 2 eggs and a side of your choice (Hash browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies, or seasonal fruit)

Calafia French Toast

$18.00

4 triangles of thick-cut French Toast topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of real butter, 2 eggs and your choice of side

Waffle Combo

$18.00

Golden Brown Waffle made in-House served with real whipped Butter and served with 2 eggs and a side of Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies, or seasonal fruit of your choice

Sides

Hash Browns

$5.00

Country Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$5.00

Buttered Toast

$5.00

Eggs(2)

$5.00

Sausage

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Bacon(2)

$6.00

Turkey Patties

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$7.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Veggies

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pancakes (2)

$6.50

French Toast (2)

$6.50

