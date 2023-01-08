Calafia Kitchen-Drinks-Culture
1502 North Vasco Road
Livermore, CA 94551
Popular Items
Appetizers
Honey Lime Prawns
5 Prawns grilled in a Chipotle, Lime, and Cilantro Marinade then served on a cocktail glass with a tropical salsa
Calamari
Tossed in Bread crumbs salt and pepper and served with our Chipotle Aioli and a Lemon wedge
Garlic Fries
Fries sauteed in olive oil and Garlic topped with Himalayan Salt and Pepper accompanied with your choice of our sauces
Cajun Fries
Fries tossed in our Cajun Blend of spices, Himalayan Salt, and served with your choice of our sauces
Fresh Guacamole and Chips
Fresh Guacamole mixed with Onions, Chili Peppers, Cilantro, Lime and Himalayan Salt served with corn tortilla chips
Chicharron Bites
Chicharron de Harina Crunchy and Puffy topped with Pickled Pork Skin, Cabbage, Sour Cream, Tomato, Avocado, Fresh Cheese, Hot Sauce and Lime juice
Chicken Wings
6 Tossed in your choice of sauce, served with Ranch, Jicama, Red peppers and Carrots
Onion Rings
Sandwiches and Burgers
BLTA
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, with a Garlic Aioli on Sourdough Bread ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
California Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, with a Chipotle Aioli on a baguette ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Steak Sandwich
Flank steak, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Onion Strings with a Chipotle Aioli on a baguette (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Portabello Mushroom Sandwich
Roasted Tomato, Watercress, Pesto, and Fresh mozzarella on a Ciabatta Bun (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Philly Cheese Sandwich
Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Banana Peppers, Swiss American Cheese on a soft Steak Roll. (Cajun Style available, Special spice blend with grilled jalapenos, served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Juliet's Favorite (bacon Burger)
Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo ( served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Calafia Burger
8oz Patty, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Jalapeno, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with our House Salsa (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Veggie Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Mayo (served with your choice of Fries, Garlic Fries, Onion Rings)
Cajun Cheesesteak
Specialties
Shrimp Taco
Cabbage slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Cream and Tropical Fruit Salsa
Carnitas Taco
Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Chipotle Cream and Tropical Fruit Salsa
Steak Taco
Marinated Steak Flank, Melted Cheese, Chimichurri Sauce, Lettuce, and Onions
Chicken Taco
Grilled Chicken tacos, with our Tinga Sauce Garnished with Avocado, Red Onions and Sour Cream
Mix n Match 3 Tacos
Mix n Match 3 different tacos!
Desserts
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese With Fries
White Bread, Cheddar Cheese, served with a side of fries and a choice of ranch or ketchup
Mac n Cheese
Made with Cheddar Cheese In-house
Chicken Tenders
3 Breaded Chicken strips of all white Breast meat served with a side of French Fries with your choice of ranch or ketchup
Kids Cheeseburger with Fries
Salads
Caesar
House
Spring Mix Salad, Dried Cranberries, Gorgonzola Cheese, Pecans, Champagne Vinaigrette
Strawnerry and Red Onion
Baby Spinach, Fresh Strawberries, Thin cut Red Onions, Sliced Almonds dressed with Red Wine Vinaigrette
Chicken Walnut
Grilled Chicken, Apple, Strawberry Blue Cheese, Walnuts, Apple Cider Vinegar
Thai Beef
Marinade Flank Steak, Spring Mix, Bell Pepper, Cucumber, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes topped with sliced Avocado and Thai Dressing
Beverages
Cafe De Olla
Mexican Ground Coffee Brewed with Cinnamon and Piloncio (raw Brown Sugar)
Coffee/Decaf
Hot Coco
Milk
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Pink Lemoade
sweetened Iced Tea
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Mug Root Beer
Hot Tea
Sangria
Bottled Beer (Copy)
Omelets
The Simple
Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, and cheddar cheese
Mr. Fresh
Freshly sauteed spinach, mushrooms, Onions, Pesto sauce, fresh Mozzarella and topped off with diced tomatoes
Calafia Omelet
Chorizo, Hotlink, sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Roasted Bell Peppers, Green Onion and Jack Cheese topped with Fresh Tomatoes, Avocado, served with sour cream and our House Salsa
Meat Lover Omelet
Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions, and Jack Cheese
The Brazilian (Vegetarian)
Sauteed Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Pepper, Spinach in Egg whites and topped with fresh tomatoes
Eggs Benedict
Traditional Benidict
English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, and Bacon, topped with Hollandaise (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies, or seasonal fruit
Crab Benidict
English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Crab and topped with Hollandaise (choice of a side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies, or Seasonal Fruit)
Calafia Benidict
English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Bacon, Avocado, and Spinach, topped with Hollandaise Sauce (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies or Seasonal Fruit)
Surf n Turf Benidict
English Muffin with two Poached Eggs, Fillet Medallions, Prawns, and topped with Hollandaise (choice of side Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, veggies or Seasonal Fruit)
Breakfast Specialties
Chilaquiles
Fried corn chips, in a choice of a green tomatillo sauce or red Chipotle sauce topped with Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Avocado, then garnished with Onions, Cilantro, 2 eggs and shredded chicken
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo, Country Red Potato And our Homemade Salsa wrapped in a Flour Tortilla topped with Avocado and Sour Cream (a choice of Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, or Seasonal Fruit)
Calafia Enchiladas
Corn Tortillas in a flavorful Bean Sauce with a hint of Chipotle garnished Queso Fresco, Cilantro, and Red Onions
House Pancakes
Short stack of 2 pancakes of your choosing; Buttermilk,Strawberry Banana, Chocolate Chip, Dulce De Leche, or Cajeta served with 2 eggs and your choice of a side (Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, or Seasonal Fruit)
Waffles
Golden Brown Waffle made in-house served with real whipped butter on the side
Strawberry Banana French Toast
4 triangles of thick-cut French Toast topped with glazed strawberries and fresh bananas slices, then dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast
6 triangles of thick-cut French Toast Topped with powdered sugar and a side of real whipped butter served with 2 eggs and a side of your choice (Hash browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies, or seasonal fruit)
Calafia French Toast
4 triangles of thick-cut French Toast topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of real butter, 2 eggs and your choice of side
Waffle Combo
Golden Brown Waffle made in-House served with real whipped Butter and served with 2 eggs and a side of Hash Browns, Country Red Potatoes, Veggies, or seasonal fruit of your choice
Sides
