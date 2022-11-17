Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out

review star

No reviews yet

1313 Harper Drive

Erie, PA 59715

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American Fare, Quick Service scratch made specials, soups and desserts, plus grinders, salads & sandwiches

Location

1313 Harper Drive, Erie, PA 59715

Directions

Gallery
Cali's West Catering & Express Take-Out image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Underdog BBQ
orange star4.4 • 671
3040 West Lake Road Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - Powell
orange starNo Reviews
724 Powell Avenue Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
The Cork 1794
orange star4.6 • 710
900 West Erie Plaza Erie, PA 16505
View restaurantnext
Valerio's Italian Restaurant - 32nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
2179 West 32nd Street Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext
U Pick 6 Public House
orange starNo Reviews
4575 WEST RIDGE ROAD ERIE, PA 16506
View restaurantnext
Panos' Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1504 W 38th St Erie, PA 16508
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Erie

Roost Fried Chicken - 1520 west main
orange star4.4 • 1,060
1520 West Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Bozeman - Cattail St
orange star4.4 • 727
1975 Cattail Bozeman, MT 59718
View restaurantnext
Urban Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 648
5 W Mendenhall Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Sidewall Pizza Company - Bozeman
orange star5.0 • 148
207 W Olive St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
The Ugly Onion
orange star5.0 • 6
624 North Wallace Ave Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Main Street Market
orange star5.0 • 2
233 E Main Street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Erie
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston