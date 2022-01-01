Restaurant header imageView gallery

Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop & Grill

392 Reviews

$

512 Mt Rushmore Rd

Custer, SD 57730

Popular Items

16 oz Frappe
Chai Vanilla, 20 oz
20 oz Frappe

Coffee

House Coffee, 12 oz

$1.75

House Coffee, 16 oz

$2.25

House Coffee, 20 oz

$2.75

Americano, 12 oz

$2.75

Americano, 16 oz

$3.25

Americano, 20 oz

$3.75

Cappuccino, 12 oz

$3.50

Cappuccino, 16 oz

$4.00

Cappuccino, 20 oz

$4.50

Latte, 12 oz

$3.50

Latte, 16 oz

$4.00

Latte, 20 oz

$4.50

Macchiato, 12 oz

$4.25

Macchiato, 16 oz

$4.75

Macchiato, 20 oz

$5.25

Mocha, 12 oz

$4.00

Mocha, 16 oz

$4.50

Mocha, 20 oz

$5.00

Breve, 12 oz

$4.25

Breve, 16 oz

$4.75

Breve, 20 oz

$5.25

Chai Spiced, 12 oz

$4.00

Chai Spiced, 16 oz

$4.50

Chai Spiced, 20 oz

$5.00

Spiced Pumpkin Chai, 12 oz

$4.25

Spiced Pumpkin Chai, 16 oz

$4.75

Spiced Pumpkin Chai, 20 oz

$5.25

Chai Vanilla, 12 oz

$4.00

Chai Vanilla, 16 oz

$4.50

Chai Vanilla, 20 oz

$5.00

Matcha Tea, 12 oz

$4.00

Match Tea, 16 oz

$4.50

Matcha Tea, 20 oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate, 12 oz

$2.75

Hot Chocolate, 16 oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate, 20 oz

$3.75

Milk, 12 oz

$1.50

Milk, 16 oz

$1.75

Milk, 20 oz

$2.00

Steamer, 12 oz

$2.00

Steamer, 16 oz

$2.50

Steamer, 20 oz

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.75

Frappe

12 oz Frappe

$4.00

16 oz Frappe

$4.50

20 oz Frappe

$5.00

Smoothies

12 oz Smoothie

$4.50

16 oz Smoothie

$5.00

20 oz Smoothie

$5.50

Italian Soda

12 oz Italian Soda

$2.75

16 oz Italian Soda

$3.00

20 oz Italian Soda

$3.25

Kombucha

Kombucha, 12 oz To-Go cup

$5.00

Kombucha, 16 oz To-Go cup

$6.50

Kombucha, 20 oz To-Go cup

$8.00

Kombucha, BYOB btl (.40/oz)

$0.40

Kombucha Boston Round w/fill, 32 oz

$17.25

Kombucha Fliptop w/fill, 16 oz

$11.75

Kombucha Boston Round w/fill, 16 oz

$10.75

Kombucha Refill, 32 oz

$11.00

Kombucha Refill, 16 oz

$5.50

Soda

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Mt Dew

$1.50

Diet Dew

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

A&W Root beer

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Peach Tea

$2.25

Mango Tea

$2.25

Strawberry Tea

$2.25

Juice

Orange juice

$1.50

Apple juice

$1.50

Cranberry juice

$1.50

Grape juice

$1.50

Capri Sun

$1.25

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$2.75

Bagel

$3.75

Cookie

$0.75

Biscotti

$1.50

Pie

$4.50

Fruit

Yogurt Parfait

$3.95

Apple

$1.95

Banana

$0.75

Clementine

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Location

512 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730

Directions

Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop image
Calamity Jane's - Coffee Shop image

