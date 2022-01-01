Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop & Grill
392 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enjoy!
Location
512 Mt Rushmore Rd, Custer, SD 57730
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gold Pan Saloon - 508 Mount Rushmore Rd
No Reviews
508 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurant