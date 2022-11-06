  • Home
Calandra'S Soulfood Garden &Grill 700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108

700 N. Clark RD. Suite 108

Duncanville, TX 75116

Popular Items

Catfish Basket
9 piece Wings
6 piece Wings

Breakfast

English Muffin Sandwich

$4.10

Eggs cooked any style, Choice of One Meat

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.79

Eggs cooked any style, Choice of One Meat

Hot Link Breakfast Sandwich

$4.29

Eggs cooked any Style

Breakfast Burritos

$2.00

Breakfast Platter

$7.50

Big Country Breakfast

$8.50
3 Pancakes

$3.50

3 Pancakes with Meat

$6.50

3 Pancakes with a choice of Meat

2 Waffles

$4.00

2 Waffles with Meat

$7.00

2 Waffles with a choice of Meat

Chicken & Waffles

$12.50

Omelet Everything

$10.00

Omelet Vegetables

$7.00

Lunch/Dinner

Hamburger Basket

$8.00

Cheeseburger Basket

$8.50

Catfish Basket

$13.50

Fish Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Link Basket

$7.50

Chili Dog Basket

$5.00

French Fries

$1.00

Rack of Ribs

$22.50

Brisket Sandwich

$9.50

Hamburger Only

$5.50

Cheeseburger Only

$6.50

Nachos

$5.00

Frito Pie

$5.00

Loaded Nachos

$8.25

Loaded Frito Pie

$8.25

Loaded Fries

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$12.50

Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sandwich 6"

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich 6"

$9.00

Roast Beef Sandwich 6"

$9.00

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$9.00

Veggie Sandwich

$9.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Deli Sub

$9.00

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Hot Pastrami Sub

$9.00

BLT

$9.00

Salami & Cheese

$9.00

Wings

6 piece Wings

$7.50

9 piece Wings

$8.50

12 piece Wings

$11.50

15 piece Wings

$13.50

18 piece Wings

$15.50

20 piece Wings

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
