Calave - Palo Alto
299 S California Ave #115
Palo Alto, CA 94306
LITE BITES
MEDITERRANEAN OLIVES
Marinated & infused with our house spices
TRUFFLE OIL POPCORN
Our famous made to order popcorn with a hint of truffle oil & sea salt
DEVILED EGGS | 4pc |
House made deviled eggs, whipped yolk, sweet dill, mustard and dusted with smoked paprika.
DEVILED EGGS | 8pc |
House made deviled eggs, whipped yolk, sweet dill, mustard and dusted with smoked paprika.
BRUSCHETTA | 4pc |
Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic and basil topped with parmesan, sea salt and drizzled with balsamic reduction
BRUSCHETTA | 8pc |
Roma tomatoes, red onions, garlic and basil topped with parmesan, sea salt and drizzled with balsamic reduction
SMOKE SALMON PINWHEELS
Smoked salmon, red onion with a cream cheese spread sprinkled with fresh dill, olive oil and capers on top of sliced cucumbers.
2 CHEESE, CHEESE PLATE
Curate your own cheese plate. Select any 2 cheeses from our cheese flights. Accompanied with honey and dried fruits served with sliced french bread
MEZZE PLATE
House made hummus drizzled with olive oil and topped with cracked pepper. Accompanied with feta cheese, dolma, olives & sliced cucumbers. Served with warm pita slices.
SIDE OF BREAD
ARTICHOKE DIP
Marinated artichoke hears, fresh spinach, creme fraiche and mediterranean hers served with sliced french bread
BRUSSELS SPROUTS
CHEESE FLIGHTS
WEST SIDE STORY
Original Blue – Point Reyes, California Tangy, creamy, semi-soft, cow’s milk Bermuda Triangle – Cypress Grove, California Soft, floral, citrus, goats milk Hop Along – Aromas of apple and brioche and a silky, semi-firm interior, cows milk
THE EUROS
L’amuse Signature Gouda, Holland Hard, roasted hazelnut and burnt caramel flavor, cows, milk GORGONZOLA DOLCE CASTEL REGGIO, Italy Buttery yellow paste, rich and spicy with fresh notes of grass. Soft texture, Cows milk Manchego Pasamontes – Castilla La Mancha, Spain Hard, Notes of tangerine, pepper, and lanolin, sheep’s milk
CHEFS CHOICE
Brillo Pecorino DiVino–Grafton, Vermont Firm texture, Seasoned with red wine. Delicate salty backbone, sheep’s milk Eiffel Tower Brie – France Soft, creamy, w/ a mild taste and snow-white, edible rind, cow’s milk Ewereka, Central Coast Creamery, Ca Ewereka, Central Coast Creamy, Ca-Hard, creamy but slightly crumbly texture, w/ a flavor profile characteristic of a fine aged cheddar with sweetness and grassy, sheep’s milk
CHARCUTERIE PLATE
CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE COMBOS
FLATBREADS
PESTO, SPINACH & CHICKEN
A crispy flatbread with house made pesto spread topped with spinach, tomatoes, melted feta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses sprinkled with red chili flakes.
BURRATA & PROSCIUTTO
A crispy flatbread topped with prosciutto, arugula melted burrata drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction.
MOZZARELLA & PEPPERONI
A crispy flatbread topped with pepperoni, red onions, artichoke, red chili flakes, melted mozzarella & drizzled with olive oil
THE VEGGIE
ENTREES
TRI-TIP
6 ounce sirloin steak cooked to perfection using the SOUSE VIDE method. Sliced then drizzled with our house made chimichurri sauce accompanied with a mixed green salad
STEAK SANDWICH
5 oz top sirloin thinly sliced steak cooked to perfection using theSOUSE VIDE method. Served on a sour dough baguette with lettuce, tomato and a horse-radish aioli sauce. Accompanied with a mixed green salad
CHICKEN BREAST
Free range marinated chicken breast topped with house made lemon-butter-caper sauce, accompanied with a mixed green salad
DESSERTS
Chocolate Lava Cake
DECADENT! Served with vanilla bean ice cream
Crème Brûlée
THE CLASSIC!! Served with fresh fruit
Bread Pudding
The Perfect Dessert!! Made in house served with vanilla bean ice cream
Churros
Sugary GOODNESS!! Accompanied with vanilla ice cream, caramel dipping sauce topped with fresh strawberries.
Chocolate Bonbons
BAKED BRIE
Baked Brie - Cranberry, pecan, brown sugar, cinnamon & honey
Ready to bake with all the fixings, and locally baked French bread
Baked Brie - Mushroom, garlic & scallions
Ready to bake with all the fixings, and locally baked French bread
Baked Brie - Jalapeno, artichoke bottoms & garlic
Ready to bake with all the fixings, and locally baked French bread
WINE BY GL
GL 2020 Passe Colline
GL 2021 Rapaura Springs
GL 2019 Dom Rafael
GL 2020 Muller Neuberg
GL 2017 Marcel Hauss
GL 2020 Domaine Andre Bonhomme
GL 2018 Joseph Jewell
GL 2020 Saddleback Cellars
GL 2021 Cru Winery
GL NV Ribeauville
GL NV Andreola
GL NV J. Lassalle
GL 2019 Carmel Road Winery
GL 2018 Phelps Creek Vineyards
GL 2020 Casa
GL 2015 Noster
GL 2019 Castelvecchio
GL 2016 Chateau du Cartillon
GL 2013 Tenuta Bellafonte
GL 2016 Byington
GL 2019 Rabble Wines
GL 2017 "Calave" Cabernet Sauvignon
2017 Cabernet Sauvignon "Calave", Paso Robles, CA
GL 2019 Alexander Valley Vineyards
GL 2019 Gibbs Vineyards
GL 2019 Buyes
GL 2020 Devocion
GL 2018 Lafken
GL Brumes
GL NV Grahams
WINE BY BTL
BTL 2019 Domine des Emois
BTL 2020 Passe Colline
BTL 2017 Marcel Hauss
BTL 2020 Domaine Andre Bonhomme
BTL 2018 Joseph Jewell
BTL 2020 Muller Neuberg
BTL 2021 Rapaura Springs
BTL 2019 Keller Estate
BTL 2020 Saddleback Cellars
BTL 2016 Mt Veeder Winery
2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, Mt Veeder Winery "Reserve", Mt. Veeder, Napa Valley
BTL 2017 Kobler Estate Winery
BTL 2016 SummitVine
BTL 2013 Tenuta Bellafonte
BTL 2017 Les Tourelles de la Cree
BTL 2015 Byington Winery
BTL 2017 Seghesio
BTL 2016 Chateau du Cartillon
BTL 2019 Sinegal
BTL 2016 Byington Winery Merlot
BTL 2019 Alexander Valley Vineyards
BTL 2015 Costa di Bussia
BTL 2019 Gibbs Vineyards
BTL 2010 Lopez de Heredia
BTL 2020 Devocion
BTL 2018 Phelps Creek Vineyards
BTL 2018 Lafken
BTL 2019 Buyes
BTL 2019 Castelvecchio
BTL 2015 Noster
BTL 2020 Casa
BLT NV Ribeauville
BTL NV Gruet
BTL NV J. Lassalle
BTL NV Andreola
BTL NV Brut Rose M. Bonnamy, Loire Valley, France
BTL 2018 Rose' de Aurore Domaine de la Fouquette, Cotes de Provence
FLIGHTS
Bubbles Flight
NV Brut Rose, M. Bonnamy, Loire Valley, France | NV Prosecco, San Martino “Undici”, Treviso, Italy | NV Brut Reserve, J. Lassalle "Cachet Or" 1er Cru, Champagne, France
The Rounds Flight
2017 Chardonnay | Vignoble Angst, Chablis, France; 2017 Chardonnay | Austerity Wines, Arroyo Seco, Monterey County; 2017 Chardonnay | Long Meadow Ranch “Farmstead”, Napa Valley
Savage White Flight
2019 Albariño | Casa Monte Pio "Morra O Conto", Rias Baixas, Galicia, Spain; 2019 Pinot Grigio DOC | Cantina de Pra, Veneto, Italy; 2016 Gewurztraminer | Thomas Fogarty Winery, Monterey County
Pinot Divino Flight
2018 Pinot Noir | “Calave”, Central Coast; 2018 Pinot Noir | King Estate Winery “Inscription”, Willamette Valley, Oregon; 2018 Pinot Noir | The Calling Wine, Monterey County, California
Call Me A Cab Flight
2015 Cabernet Sauvignon | "Calave" Lodi; 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon | J. Rickard Winery, Alexander Valley, Sonoma Valley; 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon | Beucanon Estate, Napa Valley, CA
European Vacation Flight
2015 Chianti Classico Castello Di Gabbiano "Riserva", Tuscany, Italy | 2011 Tempranillo, Viña Herminia “Reserva”, Rioja, Spain | 2007 Bordeaux, Chateau Martet, Sainte-Foy, Bordeaux, France
Southamerican Flight
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
In-Sandiary
Honshu Punch
Calave Paloma
Arete Blanco Tequila, Aperol, Lime and Grapefruit Juice, Rosemary Simple Syrup
CGT
Mezcal Sour
Mezcal Mule
El Silencio Mezcal, Honey-Ginger Syrup, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer.
The Keeper
Wheatley Vodka, Aperol, Honey Syrup, Lemon Juice, Sparkling Wine
House Old Fashion
Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Rittenhouse Rye Whisky, Laphroaig 10Yr. Scotch, Demarara Syrup, Angostura and Peach Bitters
Espresso Martini
Aperol Spritz
Red Sangria
Calave's Finest Housemade Red Sangria
Porto Tonico
The Black Widow
3 oz cranberry 2 oz Black Tito's Vodka collins glass over ice
The Devils Margarita
2 oz Casa del Sole 'Blanco' Tequila 3/4 oz simple syrup 3/4 oz lime juice 1/2 oz Carmel Road red wine float
The Don
Myer’s Dark Rum, Grapefruit Liqueur, Honey Syrup, Lime Juice, Angostura Bitters
Opening Statement
Fords Gin, Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur, Kina L'Aero d'Or Liqueur, Lemon Juice
The Good Samaritan
Buffalo Trace, Sherry, Banana Liqueur, Lemon Juice OLS FASHION GLASS | ICE ROCK | GARNISH W/ LEMON WHEEL
The Sinsear
Rum Alexander
Pumpkin Spice Margarita
CLASSIC COCKTAILS
SAZERAC
Sazerac Rye - Absinthe - Cognac - Demerara Syrup - Whiskey & Angostura Bitters OLD FASHION GLASS | BIG ROCK ICE
NEGRONI
Fords Gin - Campari - Sweet Vermouth OLD FASHION GLASS | BIG ROCK ICE | GARNISH W/ ORANGE TWIST
GIMLET
Plymouth Gin - Lime Cordial OLD FASHION GLASS | CRACKED ICE | GARNISH W/LIME WEDGE
MARTINI
Fords Gin - Dry Vermouth - Orange Bitters CHILLED MARTINI GLASS | GARNISH W/LEMON TWIST
BEE'S KNEES
Fords Gin - Lemon Juice - Honey Syrup CHILLED MARTINI GLASS | GARNISH W/ SUGAR RIM AND LEMON TWIST
BOULEVARDIER
Buffalo Trace - Sweet Vermouth - Campari COUPE GLASS | GARNISH W/ LEMON TWIST
GIN FIZZ
The Botanist Gin - Lemon Juice - Simple Syrup - Egg White - Club Soda COLLINS GLASS | NO GARNISH | TOP W/ CLUB SODA
MANHATTAN
Rittenhouse Rye - Sweet Vermouth - Angostura Bitters COUPE GLASS | GARNISH W/ CHERRY
OLD FASHION
Buffalo Trace - Demerara Syrup - Angostura & Whiskey Bitters OLD FASHION GLASS | BIG ROCK ICE | GARNISH W/ ORANGE AND LEMON TWISTS
MARGARITA
Arete Blanco Tequila - Triple Sec - Lime Juice - Agave Nectar OLD FASHION GLASS | CRACKED ICE | SALT RIM | GARNISH W/ LIME WEDGE
OLD PAL
Rittenhouse Rye - Campari - Dry Vermouth CHILLED MARTINI GLASS | GARNISH W/ LEMON TWIST
SIDE CAR
Fevrier Fin Bois Saveurs Cognac - Cointreau - Lemon Juice - Cane Sugar Syrup COUPE GLASS | GARNISH W/ ORANGE TWIST
LEMON DROP
Tito’s Vodka - Triple Sec - Lemon Juice - Simple Syrup CHILLED MARTINI GLASS | SUGAR RIM | GARNISH W/ LEMON TWIST
TOM COLLINS
Hendricks Gin - Lemon Juice - Simple Syrup - Club Soda COLLINS GLASS | CRACKED ICE | TOP W/ CLUB SODA | GARNISH W/ ORANGE TWIST AND CHERRY
WHISKEY SOUR
Buffalo Trace - Lemon Juice - Simple Syrup - Egg White COUPE GLASS | GARNISH W/ 3 BITTERS DROPS
VESPER
Fords Gin - Wheatley Vodka - Cocchi Americano CHILLED MARTINI GLASS | GARNISH W/ LEMON TWIST
PINK LADY
Fords Gin - Apple Brandy - Lemon Juice - Honey Syrup - Grenadine - Egg White OLD FASHION GLASS | ICE ROCK | GARNISH W/ CHERRY
MOSCOW MULE
Wheatley Vodka - Lime Juice - Simple Syrup - Ginger Beer COPPER MUG | TOP W/ GINGER BEER | GARNISH W/ LIME WHEEL AND STRAW
DAIQUIRI
Diplomatico Planas White Rum - Lime Juice - Cane Sugar Syrup COUPE GLASS | GARNISH W/LIME WEDGE
PAPPER PLANE
Buffalo Trace - Aperol - Amaro - Lemon Juice OLD FASHION GLASS | ICE ROCK | GARNISH W/ ORANGE TWIST & PAPPER PLANE
LIQUOR
Tito's
Tito's, Austin, TX
Wheatley
Wheatley, Frankfort, KY
Elite
DBL Hanger One
DBL Tito's
DBL Wheatley
Ford's
Hendricks
Barr Hill
Barr Hill
Drumshanbo
The Botanist
Bols Genever
Plymouth
DBL Ginney's
DBL McQueen & the Violet Fog
DBL Ford's
DBL Hendricks
DBL St George Terrior
Diplomatico 'Planas'
Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
Meyers Original Dark
Flor de Caña 12yr
Flor de Caña 4yr
DBL Diplomatico 'Planas'
DBL Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva
DBL Meyers Original Dark
Arete 'Blanco'
Los Vecinos del Campo
Siete Leguas 'Anejo'
Clase Azul 'Reposado'
Don Julio Real
Patron Roca
San Matias Blanco
Tepozan 'Reposado'
Tepozan 'Añejo'
Casa del Sol 'Blanco'
Casa del Sol 'Reposado'
Casa del Sol 'Anejo'
DBL Arete 'Blanco'
DBL Siete Leguas 'Blanco'
DBL Siete Leguas 'Reposado'
DBL Siete Leguas 'Anejo'
DBL Mandala 'Blanco'
DBL Mandala 'Extra Anejo'
DBL Clase Azul 'Reposado'
DBL Silencio Mezcal
Buffalo Trace
Colenel EH Taylor Jr Barrel Proof
Colorado Gold
Cotton Hollow 4Yr
Eagle Rare
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr
W. L. Weller Full Proof
W. L. Weller 12 Yr
Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Yr
W. L. Weller Single Barrel
Clyde May's
Stagg Jr
Blanton's
George T. Stagg
Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel
Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel
Tullamore Dew
Two Stacks
Jack Daniel's
The Wiseman
David Nicholson 1843
David Nicholson Reserve
DBL Booker's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Colenel EH Taylor Jr Barrel Proof
DBL Colorado Gold
DBL Cotton Hollow 4Yr
DBL Eagle Rare
DBL McKenna Henry 10 Yr
DBL Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Yr
DBL Weller Special Reserve
DBL Weller 12 Yr
DBL Weller Full Proof
DBL Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Yr
Rittenhouse
Cotton Hollow 4 Yr
High West Rendesvous
Old forester
Pikesville
Sazerac
Whistlepig 10 Yr
Whistlepig 12 Yr
Whistlepig 15 Yr
DBL Colorado Gold
DBL Cotton Hollow 4 Yr
DBL High West Rendesvous
DBL Old Forester
DBL Pikesville
DBL Rittenhouse
DBL Sazerac
DBL Whistlepig 10 Yr
DBL Whistlepig 102 Yr
DBL Whistlepig 15 Yr
10th Street
Akashi
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Kaiyo 7 Yr
Laphroaig 10 Yr
Macallan 12 Yr
Macallan 18 Yr
Signatory Unchilledfilter Collection Glenlivit 2006
Single Cask Nation Ledaig 13 Yr
Single Cask Nation Glenburgie 20Yr
The Dalmore 12 Yr
Iwai 45
Iwai Tradition
The Balvene 14 Yr Caribbean Cask
DBL 10th Street
DBL Akashi
DBL Amrut
DBL Glenfiddich 12 Yr
DBL Kaiyo 7 Yr
DBL Laphroaig 10 Yr
DBL Macallan 12 Yr
DBL Macallan 18 Yr
DBL Signatory Unchilledfilter Collection Glenlivit 2006
DBL Single Cask Nation Ledaig 13 Yr
DBL Single Cask Nation Glenburgie 20Yr
DBL The Balvene 12 Yr Double Wood
DBL The Balvene 14 Yr Caribbean Cask
DBL The Karayoshi 12 Yr
DBL The Matsui
Aperol
Campari
Green Chartreuse
Yellow Chartreuse
Fernet
Countreau
Luxardo
Sambuca
Disarono Cream Liqueur
Fireball
Goldschlager
Absinthe
Southern Comfort
Lillet Blanc
Kinda L’ Aero D’ Or
Fevrier
Grateaud
Remy Martin 1738
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Bittered Sling and Vine Located in the heart of Palo Alto’s California Avenue Business District, Calave is bar appropriate for just about any occasion. It has both a contemporary and vintage feel, where you can enjoy wines by the glass and on tap found both locally and globally. Calave also offers a crafted cocktails along with a selection of innovative craft beers with a variety of delicious bar bites to keep you satisfied.
299 S California Ave #115, Palo Alto, CA 94306