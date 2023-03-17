CALCUTTA STREET PUB -113 east 5th street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Whether you are looking for somewhere to take your family or a place to meet your friends for food & good drinks, Calcutta Street Pub is the one-stop shop for all!
Location
-113 east 5th street, Greenville, NC 27858
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurant