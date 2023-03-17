A map showing the location of CALCUTTA STREET PUB -113 east 5th streetView gallery

CALCUTTA STREET PUB -113 east 5th street

review star

No reviews yet

-113 east 5th street

Greenville, NC 27858

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

Munchies

Bacon Pickle Boats

$6.50

Tangy dill pickles stuffed with cheddar cheese and cream cheese then wrapped in bacon

Pizza Pockets

$8.25

Crispy crust loaded with cheese and pepperoni. Served with house ranch or marinara for dipping

Frickles

$7.00

Most classic appetizer! Fried pickles, served with house ranch or blue cheese

Buffalo Chicken Ragoons

$6.25

Hand-stuffed ragoon, filled with our signature buffalo chicken dip then deep fried to perfection. Served with house ranch or blue cheese

Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese

$9.25Out of stock

Beer cheese served with soft, salty pretzel bites

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.25

Crispy french fries with a melted three cheese blend, topped with bacon. Served with house ranch or blue cheese

Jalapeno Cheese Crisp

$7.75

Crispy, crunchy, cheesy and slightly spicy. Served with your choice of house ranch or blue cheese

Egg Roll Trio

$14.50

Try our variation of hand-rolled and hand-stuffed egg rolls with this trio! Our rolls include philly cheesesteak, broccoli and cheese and cheeseburger

Dips and Chips

$11.25

Not in the mood for just one flavor? Dips and Chips offers our signature buffalo chicken dip, Cindy’s sausage dip and spinach dip! Served with freshly fried tortilla chips

This, That & the Other

Bacon & Beer Cheese Sloppy Joes

$13.50

Not your parents’ sloppy joes! Guinness infused ground beef, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a toasted bun

The Cutta B.L.T

$11.50

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted bun

Pirates Chicken Tendies

$10.00

Five hand-breaded chicken tenders, seasoned with house blend and fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Snack Boneless Wings

$7.75

Hand-breaded boneless wings, seasoned with our house blend. Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce

A Little More Boneless Wings

$9.25

Hand-breaded boneless wings, seasoned with our house blend. Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce

Snack Bone-In Wings

$7.75

Hand-breaded bone-in chicken wings, seasoned with our house blend. Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce

A Little More Bone-In Wings

$9.25

Hand-breaded bone-in chicken wings, seasoned with our house blend. Your choice of wing sauce and dipping sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Choose between grilled and fried chicken. Topped with cheese of your choice and “the setup”. Bun toasted to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.25

Your choice of fried or grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with house ranch or blue cheese

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

Juicy burger, seasoned with our house blend smashed with carmelized onions creating a crispy crust on the outside and topped with cheddar cheese

Pirates Jumble

$9.50

Romaine & Iceberg lettuce blend, topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, croutons, bacon bits, carrots and a three-cheese blend

Entrees

Momma’s Marinated Chicken

$15.75

House Marinated Chicken with a Broccoli & Cheddar Twice-Baked Potato and one choice of side.

Signature Sirloin

$18.75

8 oz. sirloin seasoned with house blend then cooked to temperature of choice. Served with a choice of two regular sides.

Regular Sides

Straight-Cut French Fries

$3.50

Tater Tots

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Seasonal Veggie

$3.50

Premium Sides

White Cheddar Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

House Salad

$5.50

Lettuce blend with tomatoes, three-cheese blend, croutons and topped with bacon bits

Kids Menu

Donovan’s Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.00

Served with a kid’s drink and a choice of french fries, broc or fresh fruit.

Lizzy’s Hotdog

$5.00

Served with a kid’s drink and a choice of french fries, broc or fresh fruit.

Declan’s Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Served with a kid’s drink and a choice of french fries, broc or fresh fruit.

Anglo Indian Fushion

Sausage fry

Hot Dog

Hamburger

Kathi kabobs

Drinks

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Pepsi Zero

$2.50

Celsius

$4.00

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Georgia Peach

$10.00

Greenville Iced Tea

$10.00

J's Jerk Juice

$10.00

No Quarter

$10.00

Peppa's Punch

$10.00

Pirate Punch

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Washington NC

$10.00

Julius Orange

$12.00

Giggly Juice

$12.00

June Bug

$12.00

SoBe

$12.00

Adam's Tropical Oasis

$12.00

Apple Pucker

$12.00

Peachy Delight

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Sidecar

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$5.00

Green Tea

$4.75

Mind Eraser

$5.00

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$5.00

Snake Bite

$5.00

Applesauce

$4.50

Blue Balls

$4.75

Breakfast Shot

$5.50

Caramel Popcorn

$4.75

Duck Fart

$4.75

Green Tea

$4.75

Jolly Rancher

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$4.50

Royal Flush

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$4.75

White Tea

$6.25

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$6.75

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Blue Hawaiian

$8.25

Blue Motorcycle

$8.75

Liquid Marijuana

$7.25

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$6.50

Mimosa

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Vodka Cran

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.00

White Russian

$8.00

Rum and Pepsi

$4.50

Beer

Budlight

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.00

PBR

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.25

Busch Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.25

Corona Xtra

$5.25

Heinkein

$5.00

Stella

$4.75

Guiness

$5.25

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.25

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea

Out of stock

Cheerwine Ale

$10.00

Daycation

$5.75

Endless River

$5.75

Fat Tire

$6.25

Fruit Force

$10.00

Gaelic ALE

$6.25

Happyum IPA

$6.00

Hazy Heights

$6.25

Hoppyum IPA

$6.00

Long Weekend

$5.75

Mango Cart

$5.50

Mountain Candy

$10.00

Pernicious

$6.50

Sticky Crystals

$10.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$5.75

Watermelon Gose

$6.25

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.25

Bold Rock Apple

$5.50

Lime White Claw

$4.25

Mango White Claw

$4.25

Wine

Carson Scott Nior

$6.00

Eccana Pino Grigo

$5.75

It's Wine Time Moscato

$5.50

Sparkling

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Whether you are looking for somewhere to take your family or a place to meet your friends for food & good drinks, Calcutta Street Pub is the one-stop shop for all!

Location

-113 east 5th street, Greenville, NC 27858

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Fifth Street GREENVILLE, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th st greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Smashed Waffles - Greenville, NC
orange starNo Reviews
718 Dickinson Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Quarters Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Bar - 605 Albemarle Ave
orange starNo Reviews
605 Albemarle Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana - 511 Red Banks Rd.
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston