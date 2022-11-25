Calcutta's 89 Fox Lane
89 Fox Lane
Ludlow, VT 05149
Popular Items
Starters
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
tossed in house blended spices, lemon, paprika
Bistro Calamari
cherry peppers, lemon aioli, chili lime salt
Fried Cheese Curds
Chicken Basket
Chips & Guac
Coconut Shrimp
sweet chili sauce, chives
General Tso's Cauliflower
toasted sesame seeds, scallions
Pimento Cheese Dip
crouton chip
Chicken Quesadilla
jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, side of pico
Special
Tuna Wonton Nacho
diced ahi tuna with citrus ponzu, mango, avocado cream, crispy wonton, sesame seed
Wings
bbq, buffalo, buff-a-que, garlic herb with homemade bleu cheese or ranch
Sandwiches/Burgers
Birdie
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce
Clubhouse
local burger
Pimento Cheese Burger
Fox Run Reuben
corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, on rye bread
Vermonter
8oz Angus patty, Vermont cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, red onion
Burger
Soups & Salads
Soup of the Day
Strawberry Poppy
baby spinach, apples, craisins, Vermont chevre, crispy onions, honey poppy vinaigrette
Beet Salad
baby arugula, roasted walnuts, Vermont chevre, roasted beets, craisins
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing
House Salad
cucumber, tomato, carrots, croutons, shaved parmesan, with your choice of dressing
The Vegan
Greek Salad
Caprese Salad
Entrees
Fresh Haddock
encrusted with crab meat stuffing, lemon caper butter sauce, served over rice pilaf & seasoned vegetables
Lamb Harissa Lollipops
yogurt, cucumber salsa
Pan Seared Salmon
lemon caper buerre blanc, fire roasted corn, dill
Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese
breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce served on the side of mac & cheese
Chicken Paillard
arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, parmigiana, lemon vinaigrette
Churrasco Skirt Steak
marinated in garlic, fresh herbs, chimichurri & pickled onions
Fish N' Chips
beer batter fried haddock served with lemon and French fries
Calcuttas Bake
steamed half Maine lobster, clams, shrimp, lemon garlic potatoes & corn on the cob
Orecchiette
Lobster Special
Buffet
Ravioli
Sushi
Dragon Roll
Eel, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado
Hell Fire Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
fresh ahi tuna, house marinade, avocado, on a wonton taco shell
Calcuttas House Roll
Kenai Roll
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Lobster Roll
Specialty Cocktails
Bramble
Hole In One
Stoli Blueberry, infused blueberries, pink lemonade, sugar rim
Peach Par
Peach Crown Royal, Iced Tea, Pink Lemonade
Sundaze
The Bees Knees
The Green Jacket
The Sweet Swing
Who's Your Caddy
Fox Trot Marg
Grapefruit G&T
Salted 'spresso
Merry Mule
Man o War
VT Old Fashioned
Draft Beer
Allagash White DRFT
Beer Tasting
Cloud Drop DRFT
Fiddlehead DRFT
Mt Holly Mehukas DRFT
Sessions IPA DRFT
Citizens Cider DRFT
Shipyard Pumpkin DRFT
Switchback Ale DRFT
UFO White DRFT
Von Trapp Pilsner DRFT
Zaboo DRFT
Mt Holly Jaakko IPA
Proctorsville Porter DRFT
Green State Lager DRFT
Beer Cans
Allagash White
Amstel Light
Budlight
Budweiser
Cider
Coors Light
Corona
Guinness
Heineken
High Noon
Labatt Blue
Michelob Ultra
Mount Holly Can
N/A beer
Outer limits
Rutland BeerWorks
Switchback CAN
White Claw
Heady Topper
Sip of Sunshine
Lil Sip
Ancient Power
White Wine
Red Wine
Bar Dog
Caymus Bottle
Don David Malbec
J Lohr Merlot
Josh Cab
Prisoner Bottle
Red Diamond Merlot
Rodney Strong
Stags Leap Artemis Cab Bottle
J Lohr Cab
Sea Sun Pinot Noir
Erath
Heitz Cellar Napa Valley 2016
Opus One 2019
Belle Glos PN
Patz & Hall PN
Cakebread PN
Caparzo
Catena Malbec
Stags Leap Sirah
Gheddo Barolo
Bonanza
Vodka/gin
Whisk/bourbon
Bulliet
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Peach Crown
Woodford Reserve
Builiet Rye
Whistle Pig
Angels Envy
Seagrams VO Canadian
Seagrams American
Basil Hayden
Four Roses
Tullamore
Rum/tequila
Scotch
Cordial
Cocktails
Soda
Coffee/milk
Food
Alcohol
Bud Light
Bud Heavy
Coors Light
Mount Holly Can
Switchback
Whiteclaw
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Labatt Blue
Guinness
Titos
Jack Daniels
Fireball
Beefeater
Captain Morgan
Spiked Arnold Palmer
Swing Speed
Zaboo Can
Amstel Light
Jim Beam
long trail
Allagash
Ketle
High Noon
Cider
Transfusion can
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 12:59 am
