Calcutta's 89 Fox Lane

89 Fox Lane

Ludlow, VT 05149

Popular Items

Vermonter
Cheesecake
Chips & Guac

Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

tossed in house blended spices, lemon, paprika

Bistro Calamari

$18.00

cherry peppers, lemon aioli, chili lime salt

Fried Cheese Curds

$13.00

Chicken Basket

$15.00

Chips & Guac

$14.00

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

sweet chili sauce, chives

General Tso's Cauliflower

$13.00

toasted sesame seeds, scallions

Pimento Cheese Dip

$14.00

crouton chip

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, scallions, side of pico

Special

$15.00

Tuna Wonton Nacho

$17.00

diced ahi tuna with citrus ponzu, mango, avocado cream, crispy wonton, sesame seed

Wings

$16.00

bbq, buffalo, buff-a-que, garlic herb with homemade bleu cheese or ranch

Sandwiches/Burgers

Birdie

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, special sauce

Clubhouse

$15.00

local burger

$10.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$15.00

Fox Run Reuben

$15.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, on rye bread

Vermonter

$17.00

8oz Angus patty, Vermont cheddar, mixed greens, tomato, red onion

Burger

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Strawberry Poppy

$14.00

baby spinach, apples, craisins, Vermont chevre, crispy onions, honey poppy vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$15.00

baby arugula, roasted walnuts, Vermont chevre, roasted beets, craisins

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing

House Salad

$9.00

cucumber, tomato, carrots, croutons, shaved parmesan, with your choice of dressing

The Vegan

$14.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Entrees

Fresh Haddock

$27.00

encrusted with crab meat stuffing, lemon caper butter sauce, served over rice pilaf & seasoned vegetables

Lamb Harissa Lollipops

$34.00

yogurt, cucumber salsa

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.00

lemon caper buerre blanc, fire roasted corn, dill

Nashville Hot Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.00

breaded chicken tossed in Nashville hot sauce served on the side of mac & cheese

Chicken Paillard

$19.00

arugula, red onion, cherry tomato, parmigiana, lemon vinaigrette

Churrasco Skirt Steak

$29.00

marinated in garlic, fresh herbs, chimichurri & pickled onions

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

beer batter fried haddock served with lemon and French fries

Calcuttas Bake

$38.00

steamed half Maine lobster, clams, shrimp, lemon garlic potatoes & corn on the cob

Orecchiette

$22.00

Lobster Special

$29.00

Buffet

$32.10

Ravioli

$27.00

Sides

Hand cut fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Zucchini Fries

$8.00

Kids

Kids Mac

$12.00

Kids Tenders

$10.00

Pasta with Butter

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Sushi

Dragon Roll

$28.00

Eel, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado

Hell Fire Roll

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$20.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$20.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$20.00

fresh ahi tuna, house marinade, avocado, on a wonton taco shell

Calcuttas House Roll

$30.00

Kenai Roll

$30.00

California Roll

$20.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$20.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$20.00

Lobster Roll

$30.00

Dessert

Apple Cake

$8.00

Lemon cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Desert special

$8.00

breakfast

breakfast sandwich

$7.28

Coffee

$3.64

Sandwich & Coffee

$10.10

Specialty Cocktails

Bramble

$13.00

Hole In One

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry, infused blueberries, pink lemonade, sugar rim

Peach Par

$13.00

Peach Crown Royal, Iced Tea, Pink Lemonade

Sundaze

$14.00

The Bees Knees

$14.00

The Green Jacket

$14.00

The Sweet Swing

$14.00

Who's Your Caddy

$16.00

Fox Trot Marg

$16.00

Grapefruit G&T

$13.00

Salted 'spresso

$14.00

Merry Mule

$14.00

Man o War

$15.00

VT Old Fashioned

$16.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White DRFT

$7.00

Beer Tasting

$0.10

Cloud Drop DRFT

$8.00

Fiddlehead DRFT

$8.00

Mt Holly Mehukas DRFT

$8.00

Sessions IPA DRFT

$8.00

Citizens Cider DRFT

$8.00

Shipyard Pumpkin DRFT

$8.00

Switchback Ale DRFT

$8.00

UFO White DRFT

$6.00

Von Trapp Pilsner DRFT

$7.00

Zaboo DRFT

$8.00

Mt Holly Jaakko IPA

$8.00

Proctorsville Porter DRFT

$8.00

Green State Lager DRFT

$8.00

Beer Cans

Allagash White

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Cider

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

Labatt Blue

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mount Holly Can

$8.00

N/A beer

$5.00

Outer limits

$8.00

Rutland BeerWorks

$5.00

Switchback CAN

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Heady Topper

$9.00

Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

Lil Sip

$8.00

Ancient Power

$9.00

White Wine

Kendall Jackson Chard

$14.00+

Martin Ray

$13.00+

Banfi PG

$10.00+

Prosecco Split

$11.00

Boundary Breaks Riesling

$11.00+

Bieler Pere & Fils Rose

$12.00+

Giesen SB

$12.00+

J.J. Vincent Pouilly Fuisse Bottle

$56.00

Stags Leap Karia

$60.00

Red Wine

Bar Dog

$10.00+

Caymus Bottle

$170.00

Don David Malbec

$12.00+

J Lohr Merlot

$11.00+

Josh Cab

$44.00+

Prisoner Bottle

$98.00

Red Diamond Merlot

$8.00+

Rodney Strong

$60.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cab Bottle

$155.00

J Lohr Cab

$12.00+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Erath

$60.00

Heitz Cellar Napa Valley 2016

$140.00

Opus One 2019

$350.00

Belle Glos PN

$92.00

Patz & Hall PN

$120.00

Cakebread PN

$168.00

Caparzo

$60.00

Catena Malbec

$13.00+

Stags Leap Sirah

$80.00Out of stock

Gheddo Barolo

$100.00

Bonanza

$16.00+

Vodka/gin

Bar Hill

$12.00

Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Ketle One

$13.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Orange

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Stoli Vanilla

$10.00

Stoli blueberry

$10.00

Tangueray

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Vodka

$8.00

Whisk/bourbon

Bulliet

$13.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Peach Crown

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Builiet Rye

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$21.00

Angels Envy

$26.00

Seagrams VO Canadian

$9.00

Seagrams American

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Four Roses

$18.00

Tullamore

$11.00

Rum/tequila

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers

$8.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Reposado

$11.00

Patron

$18.00

Don Julio

$18.00

House tequila

$8.00

Scotch

Dewers

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$19.00

Glenmorangie

$19.00

JW Black

$10.00

Lagavullin 16

$18.00

Macallan 12

$22.00

Talisker

$28.00

Glenlivet 18

$29.00

Dalmore

$20.00

Cordial

Amaretto

$10.00

Baileys

$13.00

Cointreau

$15.00

Chambord

$13.00

Godiva

$13.00

Kaluha

$11.00

St. Germaine

$15.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Bloody Bunker

$12.00

John Daly

$12.00

Titos, pink lemonade, iced tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Transfusion

$11.00

Vodka, grape juice, ginger ale, lemon wedge

Espresso Martini

$14.00

White Russian

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Tequila Paloma

$14.00

Fox Run Margarita

$15.00

Soda

Arnold Palmer

$3.64

Celsius

$3.64

Club Soda

$2.73

Diet Pepsi

$3.64

Ginger Ale

$3.64

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.64

Lemonade

$3.64

Pepsi

$3.64

Root beer

$3.64

S. Pellegrino

$4.00

Saratoga

$7.00+

Shirley Temple

$3.64

Sierra Mist

$3.64

Coffee/milk

Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

espresso

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Cider

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Juice

Orange juice

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$2.00

Cranberry juice

$2.00

Grape juice

$2.00

Grapefruit juice

$2.00

Food

Hot Dog

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Candy

$2.00

Crackers

$2.00

Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Cliff Bar

$4.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

NA Beverage

Water Bottle

$1.82

Gatorade

$2.73

Soda

$1.82

Iced Tea

$3.64

Red Bull

$5.00

Alcohol

Bud Light

$4.54

Bud Heavy

$4.54

Coors Light

$4.54

Mount Holly Can

$7.27

Switchback

$4.54

Whiteclaw

$5.45

Michelob Ultra

$4.54

Corona

$5.45

Labatt Blue

$5.45

Guinness

$7.27

Titos

$10.18

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Spiked Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Swing Speed

$8.00

Zaboo Can

$8.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

long trail

$6.00

Allagash

$5.45

Ketle

$13.00

High Noon

$7.27

Cider

$5.45

Transfusion can

$10.00

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel

$3.00

muffin

$3.50

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50+

Event

Event

$60.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Mersoleil

$18.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

89 Fox Lane, Ludlow, VT 05149

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

