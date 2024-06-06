This restaurant does not have any images
Caleb’s Taco Shop 2510 Jacaman Road
2510 Jacaman Road
Laredo, TX 78045
FOOD
Appetizers
- Guacamole Dip$7.50
- Cheese Dip$7.50
- Choriqueso
Chorizo Melted with White Cheese on top$11.99
- Street Fries Melted Cheese Yellow or White
Season fries with your choice of melted yellow cheese, or melted white cheese on top$10.00
- Nachos Supreme
Tortilla Chips with ground beef, shredded chicken, refried pinto beans and cheese dip. Topped with lettuce and soir cream$12.00
- Calebs Pico de Gallo$7.50
- Charro Beans$5.99
Tacos
- Taco de Azada$5.69
- Taco de Pollo$5.69
- Taco de Birria$5.00
- Taco de Pastor$5.00
- Taco de Carnitas$5.00
- Taco de Tripa$5.00
- Taco de Lengua$5.00
- Taco de Campechanos$5.00
- Taco de Jamon Con Huevo$3.99
- Taco de Huevo Con Chorizo$3.99
- Taco de Huevos A La Mexicana$3.99
- Taco de Chicharron$3.99
- Taco de Papas con Chorizo$3.99
- Taco de Frijol con Chorizo$4.00
- Taco de Barbacoa De Res$4.99
- Taco de Barbacoa De Borrego$6.99
- Taco de Picadillo$5.00
- A la Diabla Taco de
Steak, Chorizo and salsa de Diabla$4.00
- Choripollo Taco
Grilled Chicken cooked with Chorizo$4.00
- Taco Picadillo$5.00
- Taco Huevo con Tosino$5.00
- Taco Papas con Huevo$5.00
- Taco Machocado Huevo$4.99
Guisos
- Albondigas al Chipotle y En Mole
Albondigas de Chipotle o En Mole servido con Arroz y Frijoles. Meatballs covered in Chipotle Sauce or Mole served with rice and beans. Also with Tortillas$11.99
- Picadillo
Carrots, Potatoes, Green Beans Served with Rice and Beans and Tortillas$10.00
- Huevos Ahogados Con Nopales
2-3 Eggs Drowned In a Special Sauce with Nopales (Cactus) Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$10.00
- Chile Rellenos$9.00
- Bistec Picado En Salsa Verde O Roja
Grilled tender steak strips, covered with green tomatillo or red tomatillo sauce, rice refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas$12.99
- Pork Carnitas en Salsa Verde
Fried tender, pork, seasoned with green tomatillo sauce, rice refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas$13.99
- Chicharon En Salsa Verde$11.99
- Chilaquiles
Precut tortillas cover in sause choose with chicken and or an egg on top served with rice and salad$10.00
- Milanesa Plate$11.99
Tostadas
- Tostada de Carne Molida
Ground Beef$6.00
- Tostada de Tinga
Shrerred Chicken Cooked with onions$6.00
- Tostada Siveriana
Guacamole, Shredded Chicken, Sour Cream$8.99
- Tostada de Camaron$9.99
- Taco Salad
Crispy Tortilla Bowl, choice of shredded Chicken of ground beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese$14.00
Burritos
- Caleb's Burrito
Stuffed With Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken and Shrimp. Cooked with Bell Peppers, Onions and Tomatoes Topped with Burttito Sauce and Chis Dip. Rice and Beans on the side$13.99
- Burrito Supreme
Stuffed With Grilled Steak Or Grilled Chicken, Cooked With Bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes$11.99
- California Burrito
Choice of Steak Or Chicken filled with rice beans lettuce sour cream guacamole and Chis Dip on top$11.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas (one of each) shredded chicken, ground beef, refried pinto beans and cheese, topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese$12.99
- Yolandas Enchiladas
Three rolled enchiladas with shredded chicken, rice and beans on the side$12.99
- Enchiladas Suizas (Spicy)
Four shredded chicken, enchiladas topped with spicy creamy, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and sparkled cilantro$13.99
- Enchiladas Poblanas (Sweet & Spicy)
Four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole poblano sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese$13.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras (Spicy)
Four shredded chicken enchiladas topped with mole ranchero sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese$13.99
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three shredded chicken enchiladas. Topped with green tomatillo sauce, lettuce,sour cream and a piece of steak on the side$14.99
- Enchiladas Callejeras$10.99
Fajitas
- Regular Fajitas
Tender, sliced steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. served with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice and refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas$15.99
- Fajitas Texanas
Grilled shrimp, chicken and steak cooked with bell peppers, onions and and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, sour cream, rice, refried pinto beans, and three flour tortillas$17.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Serve with lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, rice, and three flour tortillas or corn.$19.00
- Caleb’s Fajita Parillada$19.99
Gorditas
- Gordita de Azada$6.00
- Gordita de Pollo$6.00
- Gordita de Birria$6.00
- Gordita de Pastor$6.00
- Gordita de Carnitas$6.00
- Gordita de Tripa$6.00
- Gordita de Lengua$6.00
- Gordita de Campechanos$6.00
- Gordita de Jamon Con Huevo$6.00
- Gordita de Huevo Con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Huevos A La Mexicana$6.00
- Gordita de Chicharron$6.00
- Gordita de Papas con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Frijol con Chorizo$6.00
- Gordita de Picadillo$6.00
Empanadas
Tortas
Quesadillas
- Grilled Steak Quesadilla$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.99
- Birria Quesadilla$9.99
- Pastor Quesadilla$9.99
- Carnitas Quesadilla$9.99
- Quesadilla de Tripa$9.99
- Quesadilla de Lengua$9.99
- Quesadilla de Campechanos$9.99
- Quesadilla de Jamon Con Huevo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Huevo Con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Huevos A La Mexicana$9.99
- Quesadilla de Chicharron$9.99
- Quesadilla de Papas con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Frijol con Chorizo$9.99
- Quesadilla de Espinacas$9.99
- Quesadilla de Champiñones$9.99
Huaraches
Side Orders
- Side of Guacamole$2.50
- Side of Mole Poblano$1.50
- Side Shredded Cheese$2.50
- Side Of Chis Dip$2.50
- Side of Tomatos$1.50
- Side of Lettuce$1.50
- Side of Jalapeños$1.50
- Side Of Chile Toreados$1.50
- Side of Tortillas$1.50
- Side of Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Of French Fries$3.00
- Side of Rice$4.50
- Side of Pinto Beans$4.50
- Side of Whole Black Beans$4.50
- Side of Tomatillo Sauce$2.00
- Side Of Cilantro$1.00
- Side Onions$1.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Chorizo$2.50
- Side of Grilled Chicken$4.50
- Side of Steak$4.50
- Side of Mushrooms$1.50
- Side of Shrimp$7.00
- Side of Yellow Cheese$3.50
- Side of Salsa Picosa$1.50
Make your Combo
Hotdog
- Mexican Hotdog
100% Beef Hotdog wrapped in bacon, topped with onions Jalapeños ketchup mustard wrapped in bacon and yellow melted cheese$7.99
- Regular Hotdog
100% Beef Hotdog, Ketchup and Mustard Mayo, Onions and tomatoes$4.99
- Hotdog Supreme
100% Beef Hotdog topped with Chill ketchup mustard Mayonnaise and yellow melted cheese$7.00
Caldos
Chimichanga Plate
Gringo Taco
Sopes
BEVERAGES
Pepsi
Jarritos
Aguas Frescas
Can Sodas
Ice Tea
Bottled Water
Agua/Water
BREAKFAST MENU
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Plates
Caleb's Breakfast Plate
Waffle
2 Pancakes
Bacon
Sausage
Pancake
Pan Dulce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
