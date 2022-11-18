Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cali BBQ - Aztec Food Hub

6334 El Cajon Boulevard

San Diego, CA 92115

Popular Items

Chris Ello's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Wicked Peach Cobbler
Jake Palet's Cheese Steak

Tailgater BBQ Feast

Tailgater BBQ Feast

Tailgater BBQ Feast

$85.00

Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry no substitutions.

Meats By The Pound

Brisket Pound

Brisket Pound

$24.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Tri Tip Pound

Tri Tip Pound

$25.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Pulled Pork Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$16.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Full Chicken

Full Chicken

$20.00

One chicken serves 2-3 people.

Full Rack

Full Rack

$35.00

One rack serves 2-3 people.

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$12.00

One pound serves 2-3 people.

Plates

BBQ Rib Plate

BBQ Rib Plate

Our low and slow pork ribs have quickly been recognized as a local favorite. They are smoked for six hours in our own rub and lightly basted in our BBQ sauce at the end of the smoking process. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Low-and slow at it's finest. 14 hours on the smoker, pulled, plated and ready for competition judging. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$24.00

Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.

Tri Tip Plate

Tri Tip Plate

$21.00

Our thinly sliced Tri-Tip is smoked for 2 hours and reverse seared on our Weber Grill. Comes with your choice of two sides.

BBQ Combo Plate

BBQ Combo Plate

$30.00

Choose two different BBQ meats with choice of two sides.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

This tender and juicy chicken is full of flavor and lightly coated in our homemade Cali BBQ sauce. Comes with a choice of two sides. Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.

Rib Tip Plate

Rib Tip Plate

$15.00

Tender and flavorful pork rib tips, smoked and served for your enjoyment

Sandwiches

Chris Ello's Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chris Ello's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Named after our original favorite SD Sports Radio Host, named a Top 5 Sandwich in San Diego By the Union Tribune.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Our slow smoked brisket piled high on a soft potato bun & served with our house BBQ sauce on the side.

Tri tip Sandwich

Tri tip Sandwich

$16.00

Our Pitmaster’s specialty sandwich is piled high with slow smoked Cali BBQ Tri-Tip and served on a soft potato bun.

County Fair

County Fair

$15.00

Slow smoked pulled pork, mac and cheese, and melted Cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Comes with a choice of one side.

Jake Palet's Cheese Steak

Jake Palet's Cheese Steak

$18.00

Smoked Tri-tip w/ provolone, grilled onions & peppers on an amoroso roll.

Wings

Wings (5pc)

Wings (5pc)

$11.00

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Wings (10pc)

Wings (10pc)

$16.00

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Wings (20pc)

Wings (20pc)

$26.00

Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.

Sides

1 Cornbread

1 Cornbread

$1.50

Cheesy jalapeno cornbread.

Cornbread Basket (4)

Cornbread Basket (4)

$6.00

Cheesy jalapeno cornbread.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$6.00

12 oz portion

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

12 oz portion

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

12 oz portion

Wedding BBQ Beans

Wedding BBQ Beans

$6.00

12 oz portion

Loaded Mac

Loaded Mac

$7.00

Mac N Cheese loaded with diced bacon, jalapeno and extra chedda!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$6.00
Side Brisket

Side Brisket

$12.00

6 oz portion

Side Tri Tip

Side Tri Tip

$10.00

6 oz portion

Side Pulled Pork

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

6 oz portion

Potato Bun

$2.00
Retail House BBQ Sauce

Retail House BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

Retail Jalapeno BBQ Sauce

$14.00

18.5 oz glass jar

Wicked Peach Cobbler

Wicked Peach Cobbler

$9.00

Served with French Vanilla Ice Cream a la mode(in separate container).

Beverages

2 Liter Pepsi

2 Liter Pepsi

$4.50
Diet Pepsi 20 oz bottle

Diet Pepsi 20 oz bottle

$3.50

20 oz bottle

Pepsi 20 oz bottle

Pepsi 20 oz bottle

$3.50

20 oz bottle

Sierra Mist 20 oz bottle

Sierra Mist 20 oz bottle

$3.50

20 oz bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz bottle

Dr. Pepper 20 oz bottle

$3.50

20 oz bottle

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Questions? Text us at (619) 859-5544

Website

Location

6334 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115

Directions

