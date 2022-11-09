Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Cali Burrito

1 Review

$

2149 Reading Rd

Allentown, PA 18104

Popular Items

Build Your Own
The Old Monterey
The Santa Barbara

Tacos

Come in orders of 2 with a side of tortilla chips. Hard corn shell wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, with cheese in between.

The San Diego

$10.49

Fried fish with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing

The Sonoma

$8.98

Ground beef with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing

The Santa Barbara

$10.49

Chicken with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro lime dressing

The Santa Cruz

$8.98

Smoked Tofu with cabbage, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing

The Zeda

$10.18

Pork with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro lime dressing

Quesadillas

Served on a 12-in flour tortilla with our Cali cheese blend

The Purest

$6.82

Our Cali cheese blend

The Manresa

$10.43

Steak and grilled vegetables (zucchini, bell pepper, and mushrooms- cannot be separated) with our Cali cheese blend

The Carmel

$8.72

Ground beef with our Cali cheese blend

The Capitola

$8.98

Chicken with our Cali cheese blend

The Cardiff

$8.98

Smoked tofu and grilled vegetables with our Cali cheese blend

Burritos

Served in a flour tortilla with a side of tortilla chips. Can be served in a whole wheat tortilla or bowl.

The Big Sur

$11.52

Steak, white rice, pinto beans, ranchero sauce, and cheese

The Old Monterey

$11.52

Chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, and cheese

The El Dorado

$11.14

Pork, white rice, pinto beans, ranchero sauce, and cheese

The Mendocino

$10.50

Ground beef, white rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and cheese

The Cortez

$11.14

Shrimp sauteed in zesty pepper sauce, white rice, pinto beans, and cabbage

The Humboldt

$10.50

Smoked tofu, brown rice, black beans, sour cream, and cheese

The Cambria

$11.14

Grilled vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, and mushrooms- cannot be separated), brown rice, black beans, guacamole, and cheese

The Nepenthe

$11.14

Falafel, white rice, black beans, pickles, and tahini sauce

The Shasta

$11.14

Seitan sauteed in zesty pepper sauce, brown rice, black beans, and cabbage

The Arcata

$10.14

Curried tofu scramble, potatoes, black beans, ranchero sauce, and cheese

Huevos Grande

$9.74

Scrambled egg, potatoes, black beans, ranchero sauce, and cheese

Burrito of Week

$11.52

*Seasoned Chopped steak meat *Spicy old bay fries *Roasted garlic and herb queso blanco *Beer braised onions *Habanero dill pickles

BYO Burritos/Bowls

Build your own burrito!

Build Your Own

$9.81+

Chili/Soup/Queso

Vegan Chili

$5.34Out of stock

*NEW AND IMPROVED"- lentil & millet base with beans

Queso Sauce

$6.67

Queso Of The Day

$7.91

Beer, roasted garlic & ghost pepper-topped w/ sour cream & smoked paprika

Soup Of The Day

$5.34

Pulled pork & charred poblano chili-topped w/ shredded cheese blend

Salads

Served in a fried tortilla shell.

Taco Salad

$6.89

Lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, black beans, and cilantro lime dressing. Any protein can be added for $2.21.

Kids

Served with chips

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.67

8-in flour tortilla with cheese and black beans

Kids Ground Beef Taco

$5.67

One soft flour taco with ground beef, cheese, and lettuce

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.67

8-in flour tortilla with our Cali cheese blend

Sides

Chips

$4.46

Bag of Chips

Guacamole

$8.70

8oz Side

Rice & Bean Combo

$4.00

Choose your rice and beans

8oz Potatoes

$2.70

12oz Salsa

$5.61

Drinks

Please pick up from the coolers when you arrive for your order.

Bottle Water

$1.45

Iced Tea

$2.60

Bottled Soda

$2.26

Smart Water

$2.26

Monster/Body Armor

$3.47

Body Armor

AHA Seltzer

$1.77

Mexi Soda

$2.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCredit Cards
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Cali Burrito we aim to provide the healthiest, best tasting food possible in a minimum amount of time. Founders Shawn and Nick wanted to bring the Cali vibe to the Lehigh Valley after living in California for 10 years. The idea for the restaurant was born out of numerous surf trips up and down the California coast. So sit back, enjoy a burrito and feel that mellow Cali vibe. Our food is fresh, our flavor bold. Just let us know if you want some heat!

Website

Location

2149 Reading Rd, Allentown, PA 18104

Directions

Gallery
Cali Burrito image
Cali Burrito image
Cali Burrito image

