Cali Colombian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cali Colombian Kitchen in Charlotte, NC, offers authentic Colombian cuisine with vibrant flavors and traditional dishes. From churrasco and bandeja paisa to arroz con camarones and homemade arepas, the restaurant provides a warm and immersive experience that captures the essence of Cali, Colombia's culinary heritage.
Location
5920 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Gallery