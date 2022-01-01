- Home
Cali Costa 34195 Pacific Coast Highway
109 Reviews
$$
34195 Pacific Coast Highway
Dana Point, CA 92629
Appetizer
Tacos A La Cart
Dana Point Fish Taco A La Cart
Lightly fried fish, chipotle sauce, cabbage, topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema
Chicken Verde Taco A La Cart
Pulled chicken on a corn tortilla with roasted verde sauce topped with cilantro & onion, cheese, avocado, jalapeno and sour cream.
Asada Taco A La Cart
Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico
Cali Shrimp Taco A La Cart
Grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla with chipotle sauce. Topped with cabbage, pico and cilantro crema
Carnitas Taco A La Cart
Cali Steak Taco A La Cart
Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart
Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.
Taco Surf Shrimp Taco A La Cart
Veggie Fajita Taco A La Cart
Crisp Taco
Make Combo
Burritos
Lantern Steak Burrito
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.
Verde Chicken Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, onion and cilantro mix, cheese and carnitas with roasted green salsa. Topped with green verde burrito sauce and guacamole.
Fish Burrito
Fajita Burrito
Large tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico, cheese and fajita veggies. Your choice of meat. Then topped with smoked red burrito sauce, guacamole and side of sour cream.
Cali Burrito
Doheny Surf N' Turf Burrito
Brightlee's BRC Burrito
Cali Plates
Maui Mahi Plate
A nice cut of Mahi Mahi fish seasoned and grilled and then topped with mango/pineapple salsa. Set up with rice, beans and jalapeno corn cake.
Enchiladas De Camaron
2 shrimp and cheese stuffed enchiladas covered in our Cali Costa verde sauce, cheese and cilantro/onion mix. Comes with rice, beans and jalapeno corn cake.
Enchiladas Chicken Verde Roasted
Enchiladas Shred Beef Guajillo
2 shrimp and cheese stuffed enchiladas covered in our Cali Costa verde sauce, cheese and cilantro/onion mix. Comes with rice, beans and jalapeno corn cake.
Carnitas Plate
A good portion of our Cali Costa carnitas with roasted green salsa, served along side rice, beans, jalapeno corn cake, a fried jalapeno and corn tortillas
Chicken Flautas
Fajitas
Ancho Lime Chicken Fajita
Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.
Steak Fajita
Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.
Carnitas Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
SoCal Fajitas
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
House cheese burger on a brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, mustard and ketchup and served with fries.
Cali Costa Hawaiian Burger
Our thickets patty topped with cheese, pineapple, bacon, onion and Cali Costa pulled pork. All stuffed between Hawaiian Sweet bread. Served with fries.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Surf N’ Bird Sandwich
Our marinated and then grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun. Topped with mayo, tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon and avocado. Served with fries.
Salads
Surfer Salad
Lettuce and cabbage mixed and tossed in vinaigrette dressing on top of rice and beans. Served with a nice piece of grilled and seasoned Mahi Mahi and topped with mango/pineapple salsa.
Tostada Salad
2 tostada shells covered in refried beans and lettuce and cabbage mix. Then covered in your choice of meat. Topped with pico, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheese.
Fajita Salad
Lettuce with rice, beans and fajita veggies topped with your choice of meat. Sour cream, pico and guacamole on top.
Ensalada Cesar
Side Salad
Kids Menu
Sides
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
Add 1 More Taquito
Side Fries
Side Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Refried Beans
Side Ranchero Beans
Side Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Pico De Gallo
Side Cheese Mix
Side Green Burrito Sauce
Side Red Burrito Sauce
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Corn Cake
Side Fajita Veggies
Side Red Enchilada
Side Green Enchilada
Side Meat Enchilada
Side 1 Fried Jalepeno
Side Cucumber
Add Fried Egg
Side Bacon
Side Pulled Chicken
Side Maui Chicken
Side Shredded Beef
Side Steak
Side Carnitas
Side Shrimp
Side Of Fish
Extra Burger Patty
Side Waffle
Side Mango Salsa
Side Chilli Relleno
Side Fried Chicken Patty
Cali Costa Drinks
Cali Costa Margarita
Caddilac Margarita
Watermellon Mint Margarita
Pineapple Chili Margarita
Tamarindo Margartia
Skinny Margarita
Spicy Prickly Pear
Cucumber Cilantro Margarita
Corona-Rita
Pitcher Margarita
Blended Cali Costa Margarita
Mangonada
Lime In The Coconut
Colada- Horchada
Sweet N' Spicy Mango
Santa Barbara Bloody
Ancho Paloma
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Black Market Da Lux
Unicorn Juice
Black Raspberry Mojito
Clear Conscience
Cali Costa Michelada
Cali Costa Tamarindo Michelada
Beer
Coors Light
Blue Moon
Modelo
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Lagunitas IPA
805
Coors Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
X X Amber
Tecate
Heinken 0.0
VooDoo IPA Can
$5 Beer
Bud Lt Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Modelo Negro Pitcher
Modelo Pitcher
Pacifico Pitcher
Margarita Pitcher
Seltzers
Wine
Coastal Vines Chard
Costal Vines Sauv Blanc
Coastal Vines Cab
Costal Vines Pinot Noir
Joel Gott Chard
Wildsong Sauv
Joel Gott Pino Gris
Joel Gott Rose
Chop Shop Cab
Joel Gott Red Zin
St Vincent Cab
St Vincent Cab
Joel Gott Pino G. Bottle
Joel Gott Rose Bottle
Joel Gott Red Zin Bottle
Joel Gott Chard Bottle
L Pinot Noir
Chop Shop
C Fee
Prosecco Split
Champ Glass
Champagne Bottle
Liquor
Well Tequila
1800
1800 Cristalino
Casazul Blanco
Casazul Rep
Casazul Anejo
Cali Fino Silver
Cali Fino Rep
Cali Fino Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Casamigos Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
CLASE AZUL!
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
El Jimador Blanco
El Jimador Repo
EL Silencio Espadin Mezcal
EL Silencio Ensable Mezcal
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Repo
Herradura Blanco
Libre Silver
Libre Cucumber
Libre Mango
Libre Pineapple
Libre Mint
Los Sundays Coco
Los Sundays Blanco
Los Sundays Repo
Partida Blanco
Partida Repo
Patron Sliver
Suavecito Blanco
Suavecito Rep
Xicaru Silver
Xicaru Repo
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Rep
Mezcal Verde
Mezcal Vida
Hornitos Rep
Well Vodka
Deep Eddie
Deep Eddie Grapefruit
Deep Eddie Lemon
Grey Goose
Hendrys
Kettle
Pau Maui
Stoli
Stoli Blue
Stoli Cucumber
Stoli Lemon
Stoli Orange
Stoli Razz
Svedka Ginger Lime
Titos
Infused Vodka
Well Rum
151
Bacardi
Bacardi CoCo
Bacardi O
Black Magic
Blind Burro
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Meyers
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Cleo
Hendrix
Impress
Tanquray
Well Whiskey
Black Market Rye
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jameson
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Skrewball
Bullett Burbon
Bullett Rye
Old Forester
Amaretto
Ancho Reyes Chili
Ancho Reyes Verde
Apple Pucker
Balieys
Blue Curacao
Butterscotch Schnaps
Grand Mariner
GranGalla
Jaggermeister
Kahlua
Luxardo Cherry Liqueur
Mellon Liqueur
Peach Schnaps
Rumchada
Rumplemints
Throw Back Fernet
Triple Sec
Watermellon Liqueur
Sambuca
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra mist
Dr pepper
Rootbeer
Orange Crush
Lemmonaid
Pink lemmonaid
Ice tea
Arnold Palmer
Tonic
Sour
Cran
Soda water
Grapefruit
Orange juice
Pineapple
Redbull
Sf redbull
Ginger beer
Virgin drink
Milk
Kids soda
Kids milk
Melon fresca
Shirley Temple
Evian Water
Evian Sparkling
Hot Tea
A-Z Cocktails
Appletini
BlowJob
Cactus Cooler
Choc Cake Shot
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Green Tea Shot
Greyhound
Jagger Bomb
Kamakazi
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mexican Candy Libre
Mex Candy Stoli
Mojito
Old Fashiond
Rooster
White Russian
Top Shelf Long Island
Sexy Alligator
Scoobi Snack
Sunrise
Cans
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, CA 92629
Photos coming soon!