Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Burgers

Cali Costa 34195 Pacific Coast Highway

109 Reviews

$$

34195 Pacific Coast Highway

Dana Point, CA 92629

Order Again

Popular Items

Brightlee's BRC Burrito
Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart
Cali Shrimp Taco A La Cart

Appetizer

10% with this promo code Holidays

Shot Of Tequila

$9.00

Chips N Guacamole

$11.99

Mexican Street Corn

Nachos

$10.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.99

Taquitos (4)

$12.99

Cevice Bites (6)

$11.99

Buffalo Wings (12)

$17.99

Avocado Shrimp Rolls

$14.99

Tacos A La Cart

Dana Point Fish Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Lightly fried fish, chipotle sauce, cabbage, topped with mango salsa and chipotle crema

Chicken Verde Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Pulled chicken on a corn tortilla with roasted verde sauce topped with cilantro & onion, cheese, avocado, jalapeno and sour cream.

Asada Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Corn tortilla, stuffed with marinated Tri Tip and ranchero sauce. Topped with cheese and pico

Cali Shrimp Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Grilled shrimp on a flour tortilla with chipotle sauce. Topped with cabbage, pico and cilantro crema

Carnitas Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Cali Steak Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Maui Chicken Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Marinated maui chicken on a corn tortilla with lettuce, mango salsa and sour cream.

Taco Surf Shrimp Taco A La Cart

$4.99

Veggie Fajita Taco A La Cart

$4.49

Crisp Taco

$4.99

Make Combo

Burritos

Lantern Steak Burrito

$15.99

Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico and cheese. Your choice of meat, and topped with smoked red burrito sauce and sour cream.

Verde Chicken Burrito

$15.49

Carnitas Burrito

$15.99

Giant tortilla filled with rice, beans, onion and cilantro mix, cheese and carnitas with roasted green salsa. Topped with green verde burrito sauce and guacamole.

Fish Burrito

$15.99

Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Large tortilla filled with rice, beans, pico, cheese and fajita veggies. Your choice of meat. Then topped with smoked red burrito sauce, guacamole and side of sour cream.

Cali Burrito

$13.99

Doheny Surf N' Turf Burrito

$15.99

Brightlee's BRC Burrito

$11.99

Cali Plates

Maui Mahi Plate

$18.49

A nice cut of Mahi Mahi fish seasoned and grilled and then topped with mango/pineapple salsa. Set up with rice, beans and jalapeno corn cake.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$17.99

2 shrimp and cheese stuffed enchiladas covered in our Cali Costa verde sauce, cheese and cilantro/onion mix. Comes with rice, beans and jalapeno corn cake.

Enchiladas Chicken Verde Roasted

$15.99

Enchiladas Shred Beef Guajillo

$15.99

Carnitas Plate

$18.99

A good portion of our Cali Costa carnitas with roasted green salsa, served along side rice, beans, jalapeno corn cake, a fried jalapeno and corn tortillas

Chicken Flautas

$17.99

Combos

Taco Combo

$14.99

Cantina Combo

$16.99

Taco & Relleno

$15.99

Taco, ENCHILADA & Relleno

$17.99

Fajitas

All Fajitas come with grilled fajita veggie topped with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, sour cream, and choice of tortillas.

Ancho Lime Chicken Fajita

$18.99

Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.

Steak Fajita

$19.99

Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.99

Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

Served with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, guacamole and choice of four or corn tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$20.99

SoCal Fajitas

$20.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$15.49

House cheese burger on a brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo, mustard and ketchup and served with fries.

Cali Costa Hawaiian Burger

$15.99

Our thickets patty topped with cheese, pineapple, bacon, onion and Cali Costa pulled pork. All stuffed between Hawaiian Sweet bread. Served with fries.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.49

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Surf N’ Bird Sandwich

$14.49

Our marinated and then grilled chicken breast served on a brioche bun. Topped with mayo, tomato, onion, lettuce, bacon and avocado. Served with fries.

Salads

Surfer Salad

$15.99

Lettuce and cabbage mixed and tossed in vinaigrette dressing on top of rice and beans. Served with a nice piece of grilled and seasoned Mahi Mahi and topped with mango/pineapple salsa.

Tostada Salad

$11.99

2 tostada shells covered in refried beans and lettuce and cabbage mix. Then covered in your choice of meat. Topped with pico, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheese.

Fajita Salad

$11.99

Lettuce with rice, beans and fajita veggies topped with your choice of meat. Sour cream, pico and guacamole on top.

Ensalada Cesar

$11.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids PB&J

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Bean Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Sides

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.99

Add 1 More Taquito

$2.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Side Black Beans

$1.99

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Ranchero Beans

$1.99

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Guacamole

$1.49

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Side Cheese Mix

$0.99

Side Green Burrito Sauce

$0.99

Side Red Burrito Sauce

$0.99

Side Ranchero Sauce

$0.99

Side Corn Cake

$1.99

Side Fajita Veggies

$1.99

Side Red Enchilada

$2.49

Side Green Enchilada

$2.49

Side Meat Enchilada

$3.49

Side 1 Fried Jalepeno

$1.99

Side Cucumber

$1.29

Add Fried Egg

$1.29

Side Bacon

$1.99

Side Pulled Chicken

$2.99

Side Maui Chicken

$2.99

Side Shredded Beef

$3.49

Side Steak

$3.99

Side Carnitas

$3.49

Side Shrimp

$2.99

Side Of Fish

$3.99

Extra Burger Patty

$4.99

Side Waffle

$2.99

Side Mango Salsa

$0.99

Side Chilli Relleno

$3.99

Side Fried Chicken Patty

$4.99

Cali Costa Drinks

Cali Costa Margarita

$9.00

Caddilac Margarita

$10.00

Watermellon Mint Margarita

$13.00

Pineapple Chili Margarita

$12.00

Tamarindo Margartia

$12.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Prickly Pear

$12.00

Cucumber Cilantro Margarita

$11.00

Corona-Rita

$12.00

Pitcher Margarita

$25.00

Blended Cali Costa Margarita

$9.00

Mangonada

$11.00

Lime In The Coconut

$11.00

Colada- Horchada

$11.00

Sweet N' Spicy Mango

$11.00

Santa Barbara Bloody

$12.00

Ancho Paloma

$13.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$14.00

Black Market Da Lux

$13.00

Unicorn Juice

$14.00

Black Raspberry Mojito

$11.00

Clear Conscience

$11.00

Cali Costa Michelada

$12.00

Cali Costa Tamarindo Michelada

$12.00

Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.50

805

$7.00

Coors Light Bottle

$6.00

Corona Bottle

$7.00

X X Amber

$7.00

Tecate

$7.00

Heinken 0.0

$6.00

VooDoo IPA Can

$9.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

Bud Lt Pitcher

$21.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$25.00

Modelo Negro Pitcher

$25.00

Modelo Pitcher

$25.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$25.00

Margarita Pitcher

$31.00

Seltzers

White Claw Grapefruit

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Melon

$6.00

Corona Selzer

$6.00

Truly Pineapple

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Wine

Coastal Vines Chard

$8.00

Costal Vines Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Coastal Vines Cab

$8.00

Costal Vines Pinot Noir

$8.00

Joel Gott Chard

$9.00

Wildsong Sauv

$9.00

Joel Gott Pino Gris

$10.00

Joel Gott Rose

$10.00

Chop Shop Cab

$8.50

Joel Gott Red Zin

$11.00

St Vincent Cab

$9.00

St Vincent Cab

$9.00

Joel Gott Pino G. Bottle

$28.00

Joel Gott Rose Bottle

$28.00

Joel Gott Red Zin Bottle

$28.00

Joel Gott Chard Bottle

$28.00

L Pinot Noir

$25.00

Chop Shop

$26.00

C Fee

$20.00

Prosecco Split

$10.00

Champ Glass

$7.00

Champagne Bottle

$22.00

Liquor

Well Tequila

$7.00

1800

$9.00

1800 Cristalino

$20.00

Casazul Blanco

$11.00

Casazul Rep

$12.00

Casazul Anejo

$15.00

Cali Fino Silver

$11.00

Cali Fino Rep

$13.00

Cali Fino Anejo

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$11.00

CLASE AZUL!

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

El Jimador Blanco

$10.00

El Jimador Repo

$10.00

EL Silencio Espadin Mezcal

$14.00

EL Silencio Ensable Mezcal

$21.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Repo

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Libre Silver

$9.00

Libre Cucumber

$9.00

Libre Mango

$9.00

Libre Pineapple

$9.00

Libre Mint

$9.00

Los Sundays Coco

$10.00

Los Sundays Blanco

$10.00

Los Sundays Repo

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$10.00

Partida Repo

$11.00

Patron Sliver

$12.00

Suavecito Blanco

$10.00

Suavecito Rep

$11.00

Xicaru Silver

$11.00

Xicaru Repo

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$9.00

Teremana Rep

$9.00

Mezcal Verde

$12.00

Mezcal Vida

$14.00

Hornitos Rep

$10.00

Well Tequila

$14.00

1800

$17.00

Azunia Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

Casamigos Repo

$24.00

Cazadores Blanco

$20.00

Cazadores Repo

$20.00

Des Madre Blanco

$20.00

Des Madre Repo

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$48.00

Don Julio Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio Repo

$22.00

Don Real

$80.00

El Jimador Blanco

$18.00

El Jimador Repo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$18.00

Espolon Repo

$18.00

Gran Centenario Anejo

$24.00

Herradura Blanco

$20.00

Libre Cucumber

$17.00

Libre Mango

$17.00

Libre Silver

$17.00

Patron Sliver

$22.00

Partida Anjeo

$28.00

Partida Blanco

$20.00

Partida Cristalino

Partida Repo

$22.00

MEZCAL

EL Silencio Espadin

$28.00

EL Silencio Ensable

$42.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Deep Eddie

$8.50

Deep Eddie Grapefruit

$8.50

Deep Eddie Lemon

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Hendrys

$9.00

Kettle

$9.00

Pau Maui

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Stoli Blue

$8.50

Stoli Cucumber

$8.50

Stoli Lemon

$8.50

Stoli Orange

$8.50

Stoli Razz

$8.50

Svedka Ginger Lime

$8.50

Titos

$9.00

Infused Vodka

$9.00

Well Vodka

$14.00

Deep Eddie

$17.00

Deep Eddie Lemon

$17.00

Deep Eddie Grapefruit

$17.00

Grey Goose

$22.00

Hendrys

$17.00

Kettle

$20.00

Stoli

$17.00

Svedka Ginger Lime

$17.00

Titos

$20.00

Well Rum

$7.00

151

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi CoCo

$8.50

Bacardi O

$8.50

Black Magic

$8.50

Blind Burro

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Malibu

$8.50

Meyers

$8.50

Well Rum

$14.00

151

$14.00

Bacardi

$17.00

Bacardi CoCo

$17.00

Bacardi O

$17.00

Black Magic

$17.00

Blind Burro

$17.00

Captain Morgan

$17.00

Malibu

$17.00

Meyers

$17.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Cleo

$10.00

Hendrix

$11.00

Impress

$14.00

Tanquray

$9.50

Well Gin

$14.00

Beefeater

$17.00

Bombay Saphire

$20.00

Cleo

$17.00

Hendrix

$20.00

Tanquray

$17.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Black Market Rye

$9.00

Crown

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Makers Mark

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Bullett Burbon

$11.00

Bullett Rye

$12.00

Old Forester

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$14.00

Black Market Rye

$17.00

Crown

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$20.00

Jack Fire

$20.00

Jameson

$20.00

Jim Beam

$17.00

Makers Mark

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$23.00

Dewers

$11.00

J.W. Black

$10.50

Macallan 12

$14.00

Dewers

$22.00

J.W. Black

$21.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Amaretto

$8.50

Ancho Reyes Chili

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$8.50

Balieys

$10.00

Blue Curacao

$8.50

Butterscotch Schnaps

$8.50

Grand Mariner

$12.00

GranGalla

$9.00

Jaggermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$14.00

Mellon Liqueur

$8.50

Peach Schnaps

$8.50

Rumchada

$9.00

Rumplemints

$9.00

Throw Back Fernet

$10.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Watermellon Liqueur

$8.50

Sambuca

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Chili

$20.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$20.00

Amaretto

$17.00

Blue Curacao

$17.00

Butterscotch Schnaps

$17.00

Carolins Irish Cream

Grand Mariner

$24.00

GranGalla

$18.00

Kahlua

$20.00

Luxardo Cherry Liqueur

$24.00

Mellon Liqueur

$17.00

Peach Schnaps

$17.00

Jaggermeister

$20.00

Rumchada

$18.00

Rumplemints

$20.00

Triple Sec

$14.00

Watermellon Liqueur

$17.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra mist

$2.75

Dr pepper

$2.75

Rootbeer

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Lemmonaid

$2.75

Pink lemmonaid

$2.75

Ice tea

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Sour

Cran

$3.00

Soda water

Grapefruit

$2.75

Orange juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sf redbull

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Virgin drink

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Kids soda

$1.49

Kids milk

$2.49

Melon fresca

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Evian Water

$5.00

Evian Sparkling

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.75

A-Z Cocktails

Appletini

BlowJob

$9.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Choc Cake Shot

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Jagger Bomb

$11.00

Kamakazi

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mexican Candy Libre

$9.00

Mex Candy Stoli

$9.00

Mojito

$12.00

Old Fashiond

$12.00

Rooster

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$19.00

Sexy Alligator

$10.00

Scoobi Snack

$8.00

Sunrise

$10.00

Cans

Cutwater

$5.00
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

34195 Pacific Coast Highway, Dana Point, CA 92629

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

