Cali Tacos REBUILDING 1111 Hill Road North
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1111 Hill Road North, Pickerington, OH 43147
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
