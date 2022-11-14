- Home
- Nashville
- Donelson
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- Caliber Coffee Co.
Caliber Coffee Co.
845 Reviews
$$
2513 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
Popular Items
Traditional
Latte
Espresso & Dairy of your choice- available steamed or iced.
Americano
Traditional Americano- Espresso & Water.
Cappuccino
Traditional Cappuccino - espresso, steamed milk, foam.
Espresso
Traditional espresso -2 shots, made with our Defense Against the Dark Arts espresso from Cafe Kreyol.
Hot Chocolate
Drip Coffee
Seasonal Specials
Apple Cider
Just apples & fall spices! Perfection!
The PSL
Our spin on pumpkin spice!
Fall Festival
Our seasonal flavored drip coffee with butter pecan syrup and steamed milk of your choice.
Custard Latte
White Mocha & Salted Egg Yolk- trust us! This is delicious!
Belgian Waffle Latte
Maple Syrup latte topped with whipped cream.
Snickerdoodle Latte
Brown sugar and cinnamon latte topped with turbinado sugar! Tastes just like our favorite cookie!
Sugar Free Snickerdoodle
Charcoal Mocha
Activated charcoal mocha- make it hot, iced, or as a frappe!
Cinnamon Orange Tea Latte
Our house-made cinnamon orange tea mixed with your choice of dairy. Hot or iced, this is spicy & wonderful!
Craft Menu
Butterbeer Latte
We solemnly swear we are up to no good. The original and most popular latte at Caliber. Toffee & Butterscotch flavors in our favorite latte.
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Cinnamon and vanilla latte topped with cinnamon & turbinado sugar.
Fuzzy Sweater
Back to the Fuzzy sweater! The Fuzzy Sweater is huge favorite that changes names according to the season. A bit of Irish cream and white mocha latte.
Chai Tea Latte
Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.
Iced YA Latte
Traditional Thai iced coffee made with sweetened condensed milk & half'n'half.
Thai Tea
Thai tea with sweetened condensed milk and half & half.
Matcha
Japanese matcha green tea is the key to bliss. Gluten-free and Lactose-free option when made with dairy alternative. Available hot, iced, or as a frappe.
Charcoal Mocha
Activated Charcoal made from coconut shells with rich cacao. Make it hot, iced, or as a frappe.
Turmeric
Warm and nourishing and packed with antioxidants, Turmeric Latte is perfect for spicing things up. Any way you enjoy it, it’s sure to make you feel like 24 karat gold. Gluten-free and Lactose-free when made with dairy alternative milk.
Sugar Free Fuzzy Sweater
Cold Brew
Tea
Hot Tea
All hot teas are steeped in house or available in tea bags to-go. Please let us know which brew method you prefer! We have teas with full caffeine to get you going, caffeine-free, and delightful herbal teas.
lced Tea
Cold-steeped tea available in pomegranate green sencha or raspberry black tea.
Juicy Boba
Iced green or black tea with blueberry, mango, strawberry, or kiwi popping juicy boba.
Smartfruit Smoothies
Perfect Peach
Smartfruit™ Perfect Peach 100% fruit blend starts with the freshest, healthiest, and juiciest peaches harvested at the peak of ripeness and blended with Ashawaganda and B Vitamins to help you fight off fatigue and give you the sustained energy you need to conquer your day.
Aloha Pineapple
It seems like wholesomeness and purity are in short supply these days. That’s what makes Smartfruit Aloha Pineapple such an exceptional treat. The tangy tropical vibe of pineapple combined with creamy toasted notes of coconut rounded off with the sweet mellow vanilla notes of banana are sure to transport you to an aloha state of mind. And of course, every smoothie contains a prebiotic boost to help your bodies natural microbiome flourish which has been shown to help aid digestion, as well as numerous other health benefits.
Tropical Harmony
This blend tastes like a Caribbean vacation. So pull up your beach chair, put your feet up and enjoy this harmonious mixture of tropical fruits. Every bottle of Tropical Harmony is loaded with tropical fruits like Papaya, Guava, Passion Fruit and Pineapple with Aloe Vera to help aid with digestion, hydrate, and boost your immune system.
Harvest Blend
Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach and coupled with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Includes Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.
Lemon Blush
When crafting our newest flavor, Smartfruit™ Lemon Blush we wanted something that would exhilarate the entire pallet. The tangy zest of 12 lemons balanced by the sweet subtle flavor of 35 sun-washed strawberries is present in every bottle. Lastly, we added a touch of spring to every bottle with a whole cup of fragrant floral hibiscus tea leaves, loaded with the powerful antioxidants properties of polyphenols.
Peaches'n'Cream
Smoothie Boba
Smartfruit smoothie with your choice of popping juicy boba!
Frappes
Butterbeer Frappe
Our most popular latte made into a frappe! Magical Toffee & Butterscotch flavors. Gluten-Free
Caramel Frappe
Rich, creamy favorite, a sweet caramel flavor with a hint of coffee. Gluten Free
Kona Mocha Frappe
Discover pure decadence with premium chocolate and exotic coffee. Gluten-free
Vanilla Frappe
Classic vanilla frappe. Simple and so delicious. Gluten-free.
Chocolate Decadence Frappe
Indulge your tastebuds with this ultimate coffee-free chocolate fix! Gluten Free and Lactose Free option when made with dairy alternative & no whipped cream.
Dark Chocolate Chip Frappe
Venture into this deep, rich dark chocolate dream with real semi-sweet chocolate chips. Gluten Free and a Lactose-free option when made with alternative milk and no whipped cream..
Salted Caramel Frappe
Ferrero Rocher Frappe
Alaina's favorite candy made into a frappe! Hazelnut and our dark chocolate chip frappe make a perfect dessert anytime of day!
Toffee Coffee Frappe
Go for extreme flavor with pieces of sweet, buttery toffee paired with a hint of chocolate and coffee. Gluten-free
Mint Chip Frappe
Charcoal Mocha Frappe
Activated charcoal made from real char-coaled coconut shells combined with cocoa.
Matcha Frappe
Japanese matcha green tea is the key to tea latte bliss. Gluten-free and Lactose-free option when made with dairy alternative and no whipped cream.
Red Velvet Frappe
Velvety, smooth cake batter with rich cocoa and a luscious red color is sweet temptation in a cup. Gluten-free
Cinnamon Bun Frappe
Tastes just like a cinnamon bun!
HufflePuff Frappe
Just like a cream puff
Taro Frappe
Taro! Gluten Free
Spiced Chai Frappe
Classic vanilla frappe. Simple and so delicious. Gluten-free.
Stubborn Soda
Cola
Stubborn Soda Draft Cola is a bold blend of Kola Nut Extract and unique ingredients from around the world.
Root Beer
Stubborn Soda Classic Root Beer is rich, smooth and creamy with earthy undertones.
Agave Vanilla Cream
Stubborn Soda Agave Vanilla Cream Soda is sweet agave blended with smooth vanilla flavor.
Pineapple Cream
Stubborn Soda Pineapple Cream Soda is sweet ripe pineapple flavor with the taste of vanilla.
Orange Hibiscus
Stubborn Soda Citrus Hibiscus Orange is bright citrus flavor matched with floral notes.
Black Cherry Tarragon
Stubborn Soda Black Cherry with Tarragon is wild black cherry flavor with a taste of tarragon.
ZERO
Stubborn Soda Zero Sugar draft cola.
Italian Soda
Cooler
KIDS
All Day Breakfast
The Floink
A true love story: A fluffy, big biscuit meets delicious sausage.
The Oxford
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
Agave Chia Pudding
Chia pudding made in house with coconut milk and agave syrup. Topped with gluten free granola and fresh berries. Gluten-Free & Dairy Free.
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
Breakfast Sammy
Our breakfast sammy! Bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or veggie sausage with egg and cheddar cheese on artisan sandwich bread, wheatberry bread, or a spinach wrap.
Gigi's Power Punch
Toasted artisan bread topped with peanut butter, fresh berries, sliced almonds, and a honey drizzle.
The Austin
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
The Dad Bod
Two open-faced biscuits topped with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon and our house-made bacon gravy. *Note: our house-gravy can not be made Gluten-Free.
The Jake Bob
JakeBob's childhood favorite: toasted bagel with cream cheese topped with crispy bacon.
Wakey Wakey
Eggs and bakey! Scrambled eggs and bacon served with a buttermilk biscuit.
Yogurt Happiness
Greek yogurt topped with gluten-free granola and fresh berries. It's happiness in a cup.
Bagel
All Natural, New York Bagels served with Cream Cheese.
Loxsmith
Bluefields
Sausage on a blueberry scone! Named after one of our favorite neighborhoods filled with some of our favorite people!
Hash
Our take on a rustic corned beef hash. Roasted white potatoes saute with onion and green bell peppers topped with scrambled egg.
Pastry
Salad
Home Salad
Cucumber, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons on arcadian spring mix with ranch dressing.
Caesar Classic Salad
Spring mix with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. All dressings are served on the side.
Cranberry Apple
Dried cranberries, goat cheese, sliced apple, and walnuts on fresh arcadian lettuce with white balsamic vinaigrette. All dressings are served on the side.
Sammies
Gracey Baby
The Turkinator 2000
Turkey, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, avocado, and spring mix lettuce served on wheatberry bread. Make it on Gluten-Free bread for $2.
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar cheese and gouda cheese on artisan bread. Make it on Gluten-Free bread for $2.
My Favorite
Herb-roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, and bacon with mashed avocado served on artisan bread. Make it with Gluten-Free Bread for $2.
The Classic BLT
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on artisan bread. A classic. Add avocado for $2. Make it on Gluten-Free Bread for $2.
Hammer Time
Boar's Head Ham and Swiss cheese melt on artisan bread with dijon mustard. Make it with Gluten-Free Bread for $2.
The Aria
Vine-ripened tomatoes layered with mozzarella on wheatberry bread with pesto and balsamic reduction. Vegetarian. Make it with Gluten-Free bread for $2.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Our house-made chicken salad with herb-roasted chicken salad with tarragon and green grapes served with lettuce on a butter croissant.
Keith's Club
Boar's Head Turkey, Ham, and bacon layered between artisan bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese. Make it with Gluten Free Bread for $2.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Engaging our community, one shot at a time. Caliber Coffee Co. is a local, family-owned small business in the heart of Donelson. We're so glad to be able to serve our neighbors!
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214