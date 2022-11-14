Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad

Caliber Coffee Co.

845 Reviews

$$

2513 Lebanon Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Breakfast Sammy
The Oxford

Traditional

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso & Dairy of your choice- available steamed or iced.

Americano

$2.50+

Traditional Americano- Espresso & Water.

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Traditional Cappuccino - espresso, steamed milk, foam.

Espresso

$2.50

Traditional espresso -2 shots, made with our Defense Against the Dark Arts espresso from Cafe Kreyol.

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Drip Coffee

House drip fresh brewed coffee. Available in medium, dark, decaf, and seasonal flavor daily.

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

All of our drip coffee is made exclusively with organic, direct-trade coffee and available in a medium roast, dark roast, and a seasonal flavor each day. The region and roast of choice may vary by season.

Cafe au Lait

$2.50+

Seasonal Specials

These awesome drinks will become your fast favorite! Hurry to try them before the season is gone!

Apple Cider

$2.50+

Just apples & fall spices! Perfection!

The PSL

$4.50+

Our spin on pumpkin spice!

Fall Festival

$3.00+

Our seasonal flavored drip coffee with butter pecan syrup and steamed milk of your choice.

Custard Latte

$4.50+

White Mocha & Salted Egg Yolk- trust us! This is delicious!

Belgian Waffle Latte

$4.50+

Maple Syrup latte topped with whipped cream.

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.50+

Brown sugar and cinnamon latte topped with turbinado sugar! Tastes just like our favorite cookie!

Sugar Free Snickerdoodle

$4.50+Out of stock

Charcoal Mocha

$4.50+

Activated charcoal mocha- make it hot, iced, or as a frappe!

Cinnamon Orange Tea Latte

$4.00+

Our house-made cinnamon orange tea mixed with your choice of dairy. Hot or iced, this is spicy & wonderful!

Craft Menu

The house favorites & most popular drinks at Caliber Coffee Co.

Butterbeer Latte

$4.00+

We solemnly swear we are up to no good. The original and most popular latte at Caliber. Toffee & Butterscotch flavors in our favorite latte.

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.00+

Cinnamon and vanilla latte topped with cinnamon & turbinado sugar.

Fuzzy Sweater

$4.50+

Back to the Fuzzy sweater! The Fuzzy Sweater is huge favorite that changes names according to the season. A bit of Irish cream and white mocha latte.

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Our spicy & peppery chai tea is brewed in house. If you're looking for a sweeter chai, try the Sweet Chai Of Mine version.

Iced YA Latte

$4.00+Out of stock

Traditional Thai iced coffee made with sweetened condensed milk & half'n'half.

Thai Tea

$4.00+

Thai tea with sweetened condensed milk and half & half.

Matcha

$4.00+

Japanese matcha green tea is the key to bliss. Gluten-free and Lactose-free option when made with dairy alternative. Available hot, iced, or as a frappe.

Charcoal Mocha

$4.50+

Activated Charcoal made from coconut shells with rich cacao. Make it hot, iced, or as a frappe.

Turmeric

$4.50+Out of stock

Warm and nourishing and packed with antioxidants, Turmeric Latte is perfect for spicing things up. Any way you enjoy it, it’s sure to make you feel like 24 karat gold. Gluten-free and Lactose-free when made with dairy alternative milk.

Sugar Free Fuzzy Sweater

$4.00+Out of stock

Cold Brew

Our house-made cold brew is dark, strong, full-bodied with low acidity.

Cold Brew 16 oz

$3.00

Cold Brew 24 oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 32 oz

$5.00

Smokey Mountain Cold Brew

$4.00+

Oak Barrel Cold Brew with Bourbon Caramel syrup and a touch of cream.

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

All hot teas are steeped in house or available in tea bags to-go. Please let us know which brew method you prefer! We have teas with full caffeine to get you going, caffeine-free, and delightful herbal teas.

lced Tea

$3.00+

Cold-steeped tea available in pomegranate green sencha or raspberry black tea.

Juicy Boba

$3.50+

Iced green or black tea with blueberry, mango, strawberry, or kiwi popping juicy boba.

Smartfruit Smoothies

All of our SmartFruit smoothies are GF, Non-GMO, Vegan, All-Natural, Fat-Free, 3 Fruit Servings, No added sugar, preservatives, colors.

Perfect Peach

$5.00+Out of stock

Smartfruit™ Perfect Peach 100% fruit blend starts with the freshest, healthiest, and juiciest peaches harvested at the peak of ripeness and blended with Ashawaganda and B Vitamins to help you fight off fatigue and give you the sustained energy you need to conquer your day.

Aloha Pineapple

$5.00+

It seems like wholesomeness and purity are in short supply these days. That’s what makes Smartfruit Aloha Pineapple such an exceptional treat. The tangy tropical vibe of pineapple combined with creamy toasted notes of coconut rounded off with the sweet mellow vanilla notes of banana are sure to transport you to an aloha state of mind. And of course, every smoothie contains a prebiotic boost to help your bodies natural microbiome flourish which has been shown to help aid digestion, as well as numerous other health benefits.

Tropical Harmony

$5.00+

This blend tastes like a Caribbean vacation. So pull up your beach chair, put your feet up and enjoy this harmonious mixture of tropical fruits. Every bottle of Tropical Harmony is loaded with tropical fruits like Papaya, Guava, Passion Fruit and Pineapple with Aloe Vera to help aid with digestion, hydrate, and boost your immune system.

Harvest Blend

$5.00+

Detox your body with this 100% fruit and veggies blend with dark green leafy powerhouses like Kale and Spinach and coupled with Apples, Kiwis, Pineapples, Bananas and Lemongrass for a vibrant interplay of dueling sweet and tart flavors. Includes Spirulina, a superfood heavyweight that acts as a powerful detoxifier rich in chlorophyll, protein, vitamins and fatty acids.

Lemon Blush

$5.00+

When crafting our newest flavor, Smartfruit™ Lemon Blush we wanted something that would exhilarate the entire pallet. The tangy zest of 12 lemons balanced by the sweet subtle flavor of 35 sun-washed strawberries is present in every bottle. Lastly, we added a touch of spring to every bottle with a whole cup of fragrant floral hibiscus tea leaves, loaded with the powerful antioxidants properties of polyphenols.

Peaches'n'Cream

$5.00+Out of stock

Smoothie Boba

$5.50+

Smartfruit smoothie with your choice of popping juicy boba!

Frappes

Blended ice drinks topped with whipped cream.

Butterbeer Frappe

$4.50+

Our most popular latte made into a frappe! Magical Toffee & Butterscotch flavors. Gluten-Free

Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Rich, creamy favorite, a sweet caramel flavor with a hint of coffee. Gluten Free

Kona Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Discover pure decadence with premium chocolate and exotic coffee. Gluten-free

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Classic vanilla frappe. Simple and so delicious. Gluten-free.

Chocolate Decadence Frappe

$4.50+

Indulge your tastebuds with this ultimate coffee-free chocolate fix! Gluten Free and Lactose Free option when made with dairy alternative & no whipped cream.

Dark Chocolate Chip Frappe

$4.50+

Venture into this deep, rich dark chocolate dream with real semi-sweet chocolate chips. Gluten Free and a Lactose-free option when made with alternative milk and no whipped cream..

Salted Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Ferrero Rocher Frappe

$4.50+

Alaina's favorite candy made into a frappe! Hazelnut and our dark chocolate chip frappe make a perfect dessert anytime of day!

Toffee Coffee Frappe

$4.50+

Go for extreme flavor with pieces of sweet, buttery toffee paired with a hint of chocolate and coffee. Gluten-free

Mint Chip Frappe

$4.50+

Charcoal Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Activated charcoal made from real char-coaled coconut shells combined with cocoa.

Matcha Frappe

$4.50+

Japanese matcha green tea is the key to tea latte bliss. Gluten-free and Lactose-free option when made with dairy alternative and no whipped cream.

Red Velvet Frappe

$4.50+

Velvety, smooth cake batter with rich cocoa and a luscious red color is sweet temptation in a cup. Gluten-free

Cinnamon Bun Frappe

$4.50+

Tastes just like a cinnamon bun!

HufflePuff Frappe

$4.50+

Just like a cream puff

Taro Frappe

$4.50+Out of stock

Taro! Gluten Free

Spiced Chai Frappe

$4.50+

Classic vanilla frappe. Simple and so delicious. Gluten-free.

Stubborn Soda

Stubborn Soda on our soda fountain! Made without artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, or artificial colors- only natural flavors and fair-trade certified cane sugar. Delicous!

Cola

$2.00+Out of stock

Stubborn Soda Draft Cola is a bold blend of Kola Nut Extract and unique ingredients from around the world.

Root Beer

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Classic Root Beer is rich, smooth and creamy with earthy undertones.

Agave Vanilla Cream

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Agave Vanilla Cream Soda is sweet agave blended with smooth vanilla flavor.

Pineapple Cream

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Pineapple Cream Soda is sweet ripe pineapple flavor with the taste of vanilla.

Orange Hibiscus

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Citrus Hibiscus Orange is bright citrus flavor matched with floral notes.

Black Cherry Tarragon

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Black Cherry with Tarragon is wild black cherry flavor with a taste of tarragon.

ZERO

$2.00+

Stubborn Soda Zero Sugar draft cola.

Italian Soda

$2.00+Out of stock

Cooler

Juice, water, kombucha, and energy drinks from our Pepsi-Cooler ready to go!

LifeWater

$2.00Out of stock

Borden Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Borden OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Topochico

$2.00

KIDS

Smaller sized drinks for some of our favorite people!

Kid Milk

$1.00

Kid size milk using the dairy of your choice! Add chocolate or your favorite flavor.

Kid Steamer

$1.00

Steamed milk using your dairy of choice. Add your favorite flavor!

Kid Smoothie

$2.50

8 oz smoothie for your kiddo!

All Day Breakfast

All of our breakfast items are made to order just for you! Make your item with Gluten-free bread for an additional charge.

The Floink

$3.50

A true love story: A fluffy, big biscuit meets delicious sausage.

The Oxford

$6.00

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.

Agave Chia Pudding

$5.50

Chia pudding made in house with coconut milk and agave syrup. Topped with gluten free granola and fresh berries. Gluten-Free & Dairy Free.

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.

Breakfast Sammy

$6.00

Our breakfast sammy! Bacon, turkey bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, or veggie sausage with egg and cheddar cheese on artisan sandwich bread, wheatberry bread, or a spinach wrap.

Gigi's Power Punch

$6.50

Toasted artisan bread topped with peanut butter, fresh berries, sliced almonds, and a honey drizzle.

The Austin

$9.50

It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!

The Dad Bod

$11.00

Two open-faced biscuits topped with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon and our house-made bacon gravy. *Note: our house-gravy can not be made Gluten-Free.

The Jake Bob

$5.50

JakeBob's childhood favorite: toasted bagel with cream cheese topped with crispy bacon.

Wakey Wakey

$5.75Out of stock

Eggs and bakey! Scrambled eggs and bacon served with a buttermilk biscuit.

Yogurt Happiness

$5.00

Greek yogurt topped with gluten-free granola and fresh berries. It's happiness in a cup.

Bagel

$3.00

All Natural, New York Bagels served with Cream Cheese.

Loxsmith

$10.50

Bluefields

$4.50Out of stock

Sausage on a blueberry scone! Named after one of our favorite neighborhoods filled with some of our favorite people!

Hash

$12.00Out of stock

Our take on a rustic corned beef hash. Roasted white potatoes saute with onion and green bell peppers topped with scrambled egg.

Pastry

All of our pastries are baked fresh in house and available each day until we run out! Gluten-Free & Dairy Free options available.

Scones

$3.00

Our scones are baked in house daily.

Muffins

$4.00

Muffins baked in house daily.

Cookies

$1.00

Our cookies are all baked in house!

Mini Danish

$2.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Salad

Fresh salads made to order! Available as gluten-free & dairy-free options. Add herb-roasted chicken or our house-made sundried tomato focaccia bread. All dressings are served on the side.

Home Salad

$9.00

Cucumber, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, croutons on arcadian spring mix with ranch dressing.

Caesar Classic Salad

$9.00

Spring mix with parmesan cheese, croutons and Caesar dressing. All dressings are served on the side.

Cranberry Apple

$9.00

Dried cranberries, goat cheese, sliced apple, and walnuts on fresh arcadian lettuce with white balsamic vinaigrette. All dressings are served on the side.

Sammies

All of our Sammies are available all day. Each is served with a Boar's Head dill pickle and your choice of side: baked potato salad, fresh fruit, balsamic tomatoes, or kettle chips. Make your sammy with GF bread for $2.

Gracey Baby

$11.00

The Turkinator 2000

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, avocado, and spring mix lettuce served on wheatberry bread. Make it on Gluten-Free bread for $2.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Cheddar cheese and gouda cheese on artisan bread. Make it on Gluten-Free bread for $2.

My Favorite

$11.00

Herb-roasted chicken, cheddar cheese, and bacon with mashed avocado served on artisan bread. Make it with Gluten-Free Bread for $2.

The Classic BLT

$10.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on artisan bread. A classic. Add avocado for $2. Make it on Gluten-Free Bread for $2.

Hammer Time

$10.00

Boar's Head Ham and Swiss cheese melt on artisan bread with dijon mustard. Make it with Gluten-Free Bread for $2.

The Aria

$10.00

Vine-ripened tomatoes layered with mozzarella on wheatberry bread with pesto and balsamic reduction. Vegetarian. Make it with Gluten-Free bread for $2.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Our house-made chicken salad with herb-roasted chicken salad with tarragon and green grapes served with lettuce on a butter croissant.

Keith's Club

$12.00

Boar's Head Turkey, Ham, and bacon layered between artisan bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese. Make it with Gluten Free Bread for $2.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Engaging our community, one shot at a time. Caliber Coffee Co. is a local, family-owned small business in the heart of Donelson. We're so glad to be able to serve our neighbors!

Location

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

Gallery
Caliber Coffee Co. image
Caliber Coffee Co. image
Caliber Coffee Co. image

