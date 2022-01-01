Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Anacortes
901 Commercial
Anacortes, Wa, WA 98221
Order Again
Popular Items
Soup Combos
Cup of Soup of the Day
Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili, served with our without our famous fresh baked bread
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili, served with our without our famous fresh baked bread
Quart of Soup of the Day
Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili.
Bakers Special
A steaming bowl of our homeamade soup, a crisp garden salad and homemade bread.
Homemade Soup in a Bread Bowl
Choice of steaming homemade soup in a bread bowl. Served with a garden salad.
Old Town Lunch
Choice of 1/2 sandwich on our homemade bread, cup of soup or crisp garden salad.
Sampler
Choice of 1/2 sandwich on our homemade bread, cup of soup and a crisp garden salad.
Salads
Garden Green Salad
Crisp mixed greens consisting of spinach leaf, romaine, leaf lettuce and mingled with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, thinly sliced red onion and homemade croutons.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.
Cobb Salad
Crisp mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, crisp bacon, tomatoes, black olives and red onions tossed in our homemade bleu cheese dressing.
BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad
Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.
Sesame Chicken Salad
Our crisp mixed greens tossed with tender chunks of grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, green onions, julienned peppers, mandarin oranges, red cabbage and almonds. Served with our sesame ginger dressing.
Skagit Spinach Salad
Crisp bacon, local Skagit Valley seasonal fruit, toasted almonds and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese atop a generous mound of fresh spinach. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Sandwiches
Calico Clubhouse
Toasted triple decker loaded with turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, cream cheee and lite mayo on Country Fair egg bread.
BLTA
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and toasted hearty grain.
Hot Corned Beef Sandwich
Grilled lean corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, hopped up thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough bread.
Washington Turkey
Fresh roasted turkey, provolone, herbed cream cheese, house-made cranberry chutney, Dijon mustard and red onion on grilled French bread.
Grilled Turkey Bacon Bleu
Fresh roasted turkey, crisp bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh spinach leaves, tomato and mayo on our grilled French bread.
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Sharpe white cheddar, cream cheese and chives, tomato and basil pesto on grilled sourdough.
Garden Veggie Sandwich
Spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, provolone, basil pesto, herbed cream cheese on hearty grain bread.
Turkey Chutney
Fresh roasted turkey, house-made cranberry chutney, lettuce, lite mayo, Dijon mustard and thinly sliced red onion on hearty grain bread.
Tuscan Turkey
Grilled fresh roasted turkey, melted provolone cheese, tomato, baby spinach, grilled red onion, basil pesto and mayo on grilled sourdough.
Tuna Melt
Chunks of albacore tuna, water chestnuts, dill pickle, celery, toasted almonds and dill blended with a lite mayo. Topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese on our farmhouse potato bun.
Box Lunch
Choose from turkey chutney, cold tuna, or veggie, served as a whole sandwich with kettle chips, your choice of fresh baked cookie and a bottled water.
Hot & Savory
Fish Tacos
Catch of the day nestled in two corn and flour tortillas topped with chipotle avocado crema, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, fresh avocado and thinly sliced red and green cabbage. Served with homemade salsa.
Quiche of the Day
A country French pie made from a variety of cheeses, vegetables, meats and eggs in a flaky pastry crust. Served with soup or salad. Please ask your server for todays selection.
Grandma's Turkey Pot Pie
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust. Served with soup or salad.
Salmon on Roasted Red Pepper Focaccia
Grilled wild coho salmon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on homemade grilled focaccia bread.
Chicken Basil Pesto on Grilled Focaccia
Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, basil pesto, avocado, lettuce, tomato and lite mayo
Roasted Butternut Squash Quesadilla
Locally grown roasted butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, served with salsa.
Burgers
Farm Burger
Cattle Co. grilled hamburger, caramalized onions, sharpe white cheddar, house-made hopped up thousand island
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
Grilled hamburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and mayo
BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger
Grilled hamburger topped with garlic BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
Sunshine Burger
Our classic old fashioned hamburger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Calico Cheese Burger
Our classic old fashioned hamburger topped with your choice of melted jack, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, lite mayo, red onion and pickle.
Blackened Bleu Bacon Burger
Grilled blackened hamburger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with all the fixings - lettuce, tomato, lite mayo and red onion
Garden Veggie Burger
Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.
Kids Lunch
K/PBJ or PB & Banana
Peanut butter & jam or peanut butter & banana with honey served on choice of bread.
K/Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich served on choice of bread
K/Mini Turkey
Turkey and mayo on choice of hearty grain or Country Fair egg bread.
K/Burger
Kid sized burger served with kettle chips and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
K/Homemade Soups
A made from scratch cup of soup served with homemade bread and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
K/Farmers Breakfast
One egg cooked to your choice and served with one piece of toast and choice of three pieces of fruit or a small order of potatoes.
K/Cinn French Toast
A slice of homemade cinnamon roll grilled in egg batter & dusted with powdered sugar.
K/Ham & Cheese Croissant
A freshly baked ham & cheddar croissant served with three pieces of fresh fruit
K/French Toast
One piece of French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two strips of bacon.
K/Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & cheese pasta served with three pieces of fresh fruit & a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
K/Cheese Quesadilla
A large whole wheat flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese. Served with three pieces of fresh fruit and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.
Lunch Sides
Hash
Skagit Hash
Fresh broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, red onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes on a generous portion of our famous country potatoes and topped with mozzerella and feta.
Potatoes Rancheros
A generous portion of our country potatoes topped by two farm fresh eggs, grated cheddar cheese, salsa and guacamole
Hudsons Hash
Two farm fresh eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, mushrooms, baby spinach, and green onions on a generous portion of country potatoes. Topped wth parmesan cheese.
Brussels Sprout Hash
A Skagit Valley favorite. Locally grown country potatoes, Brussels sprouts, home made chili verde, pepper jack cheese and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs
Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash
A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.
Calico Corned Beef Hash
Slow roasted corned beef, country potatoes, pepper jack, red peppers and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs
Roasted Butternut Squash Hash
A Skagit Valley favorite, locally grown butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper and red onion on a generous amount of local country style potatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Savory
Breakfast Burrito
A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
Huevos Rancheros
Our take on the most famous Mexican egg dish. Two farm fresh eggs sunny side up atop black beans and crispy corn tortillas smothered in a homemade green chili verde sauce with melted cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Country potatoes complete this savory breakfast.
Mornin Sunshine Sandwich
Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.
PNW Sandwich
A farm fresh over-hard egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato and garlic aioli on rosemary roasted red-pepper focaccia bread, served with local country style potatoes or fresh fruit.
Migas
Three local Skagit Valley farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, chili verde, black beans, avocado and crispy, fried corn tortilla. Finished with pepper jack cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream. Served with two warmed flour corn tortillas.
Country
Early Bird
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes or fresh fruit and whole grain toast.
Fisherman's Breakfast
Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.
Granola Yogurt Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.
Irish Oatmeal
A steaming bowl of healthy steel cut oats. Top yourself with brown sugar, plump raisins, toasted coconut and 2% or non fat milk. Served with Calico whole grain toast.
French Toast
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
French Toast
Two generous slices of our Country Fair Egg Bread dipped in a rich egg and cinnamon batter. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Omelettes & Scrambles
Bacon Omelette
Crisp bacon with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.
Ham Omelette
Lean ham with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.
Vegetarian Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese.
Smothered Omelette
Our homemade black beans, tomato, pepper jack cheese and avocado wrapped in three farm fresh eggs and smothered in chili verde and topped with sour cream
Smoked Salmon Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.
Scrambled Eggs With Cream Cheese
Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives.
Italian Sausage Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with Spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, and black olives and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Morning Glory Omelette
Crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, baby spinach and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and green onion
Popeyes Delite Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheeese.
Pesto Focaccia Scramble
Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, feta cheese, baby spinach, basil pesto and our homemade focaccia bread and topped with parmessan cheese and green onion.
Just Cheese Omelette
Cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Breakfast Sides
Oats
Old fashioned steel cut.
Granola Yogurt Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.
Parfait
Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.
Cup Of Yogurt
Greek style.
Side Of 1 Egg
Farm fresh
Side Of 2 Eggs
Farm fresh
Syrup
Choose from traditional, pure maple, or homemade buttermilk syrup.
Side Fruit
Fresh cut.
Side Potatoes
Local country style baby reds.
Side Salsa
House-made
Side Toast
Fresh baked daily.
Side Meats
Applewood smoke ham, bacon, or sausage patty.
Veggie Sausage
House-made
Side Biscuit
Fresh baked jumbo biscuit
Side Croissant
Fresh baked buttery croissant
Side English Muffin
Made from scratch
Beverages
Coffee
Fidalgo Bay Organic, Sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown
Arnold Palmer
Our signature passion fruit iced tea with fresh squeezed lemonade
Juice
Fresh squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, from the dispenser apple, tomato and cranberry.
Hot Spiced Cider
Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.
Passion Fruit Iced Tea
Signature passion fruit tea with a blend of black and herbal tea.
Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Rootbeer, Mountain Dew.
Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.
Hot Tea
Locally sourced Flying Bird Botanicals 100% organic teas, 100% compostable silken bags. White Lemon Ginger, Lavendar Earl Grey, Twilight Mint, Cloud Mountain Green, Blue Bird Morning, English Breakfast.
London Fog
Steamed milk, organic Flying Birds earl grey tea, vanilla.
Chai Tea
Locally sourced Black Scottie Chai.
Milk
2%
Mineral Water
Pellegrino
Bottled Water
Italian Soda
Monin syrups, raspberry, strawberry, huckleberry, vanilla, lavendar, blackberry, cherry, strawberry rose, passion fruit, coconut, mango.
Cocoa
Choose from traditional, caramel or hazelnut.
K/Hot Chocolate
K/Juice
Fresh Squeezed orange or apple
K/Milk
2%
K/Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemonade.
K/Soda
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist
Espresso
Espresso
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Americano
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Americano
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Cappuccino
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Latte
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Latte
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Mocha
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Iced Mocha
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Steamer
Choice of Steamed Milk and Monin Vanilla, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Toffee, Caramel, Almond, Salted Caramel, Irish Cream.
Specialty Espresso
Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.
Drink Sides
Pastries
Cinnamon Rolls
Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.
Scone
Tender buttermilk dough, seasonal fruits, cream cheese drizzle.
Muffin
Fresh baked triple berry muffin made from blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.
Croissants
Flaky Croissant Pastry, choose from traditonal, almond or ham & cheese.
Bars & Cookies
Pies & Cakes
Savory
Smoked Turkey Brioche
Smoked turkey, artichokes, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese wrapped in a brioche pastry.
Quiche of the day
A country french pie made from meats, vegetables and cheeses. Choose from Bacon Mushroom or Artichoke Gorgonzola.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Flaky Croissant Pastry, ham & cheese.
Just Pot PIe
Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust
Gluten Free Bakery
Gluten Free Cookies
Choose from chocolate chip, ginger molasses, or snickerdoodle.
Caramalitas
Gluten Free flour of Tapioca, potato and rice flour, toffee pieces, chocolate chunks, walnuts.
Carrot Cake
Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.
GF Triple Berry Muffin
Gluten Free Sourcream batter, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic downtown Anacortes.
901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa, WA 98221