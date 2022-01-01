Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Anacortes

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

901 Commercial

Anacortes, Wa, WA 98221

Popular Items

Popular Items

Washington Turkey
French Toast
Bowl of Soup of the Day

Soup Combos

Cup of Soup of the Day

$7.99

Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili, served with our without our famous fresh baked bread

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$9.99

Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili, served with our without our famous fresh baked bread

Quart of Soup of the Day

$19.99

Your choice of our homemade soup of the day, creamy clam chowder or vegetarian chili.

Bakers Special

$16.49

A steaming bowl of our homeamade soup, a crisp garden salad and homemade bread.

Homemade Soup in a Bread Bowl

$17.99

Choice of steaming homemade soup in a bread bowl. Served with a garden salad.

Old Town Lunch

$15.49

Choice of 1/2 sandwich on our homemade bread, cup of soup or crisp garden salad.

Sampler

$17.99

Choice of 1/2 sandwich on our homemade bread, cup of soup and a crisp garden salad.

Salads

Garden Green Salad

$12.99

Crisp mixed greens consisting of spinach leaf, romaine, leaf lettuce and mingled with carrots, red cabbage, tomato, cucumber, thinly sliced red onion and homemade croutons.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$18.99

Sauteed chicken breast, onions, garlic and roasted red peppers atop a generous mound of our crips mixed greens, cheddar cheese, corn tortilla strips, black olives, homemade salsa, sour cream and avocado.

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Crisp mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, crisp bacon, tomatoes, black olives and red onions tossed in our homemade bleu cheese dressing.

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$17.99

Garlic barbecue sauce, grilled chicken breast, crisp mixed greens, black beans sweet corn mix, crispy corn tortilla strips, pepper jack cheese, diced tomaotes and red onion. Served with our herbed ranch dressing.

Sesame Chicken Salad

$17.79

Our crisp mixed greens tossed with tender chunks of grilled chicken breast, crispy wontons, toasted sesame seeds, shredded carrots, green onions, julienned peppers, mandarin oranges, red cabbage and almonds. Served with our sesame ginger dressing.

Skagit Spinach Salad

$17.99

Crisp bacon, local Skagit Valley seasonal fruit, toasted almonds and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese atop a generous mound of fresh spinach. Served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Sandwiches

Calico Clubhouse

$17.49

Toasted triple decker loaded with turkey, bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, cream cheee and lite mayo on Country Fair egg bread.

BLTA

$14.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and toasted hearty grain.

Hot Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled lean corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, hopped up thousand Island dressing on grilled sourdough bread.

Washington Turkey

$16.99

Fresh roasted turkey, provolone, herbed cream cheese, house-made cranberry chutney, Dijon mustard and red onion on grilled French bread.

Grilled Turkey Bacon Bleu

$16.99

Fresh roasted turkey, crisp bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh spinach leaves, tomato and mayo on our grilled French bread.

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$14.49

Sharpe white cheddar, cream cheese and chives, tomato and basil pesto on grilled sourdough.

Garden Veggie Sandwich

$14.99

Spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, red onion, provolone, basil pesto, herbed cream cheese on hearty grain bread.

Turkey Chutney

$15.99

Fresh roasted turkey, house-made cranberry chutney, lettuce, lite mayo, Dijon mustard and thinly sliced red onion on hearty grain bread.

Tuscan Turkey

$16.99

Grilled fresh roasted turkey, melted provolone cheese, tomato, baby spinach, grilled red onion, basil pesto and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Tuna Melt

$17.49

Chunks of albacore tuna, water chestnuts, dill pickle, celery, toasted almonds and dill blended with a lite mayo. Topped with tomato and melted cheddar cheese on our farmhouse potato bun.

Box Lunch

$16.99

Choose from turkey chutney, cold tuna, or veggie, served as a whole sandwich with kettle chips, your choice of fresh baked cookie and a bottled water.

Hot & Savory

Fish Tacos

$18.49

Catch of the day nestled in two corn and flour tortillas topped with chipotle avocado crema, pepper jack cheese, garlic aioli, fresh avocado and thinly sliced red and green cabbage. Served with homemade salsa.

Quiche of the Day

$11.49

A country French pie made from a variety of cheeses, vegetables, meats and eggs in a flaky pastry crust. Served with soup or salad. Please ask your server for todays selection.

Grandma's Turkey Pot Pie

$13.49

Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust. Served with soup or salad.

Salmon on Roasted Red Pepper Focaccia

$18.99

Grilled wild coho salmon, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served on homemade grilled focaccia bread.

Chicken Basil Pesto on Grilled Focaccia

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, basil pesto, avocado, lettuce, tomato and lite mayo

Roasted Butternut Squash Quesadilla

$17.99

Locally grown roasted butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, pepper jack cheese, blue cheese crumbles, served with salsa.

Burgers

Farm Burger

$15.99

Cattle Co. grilled hamburger, caramalized onions, sharpe white cheddar, house-made hopped up thousand island

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.49

Grilled hamburger topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and mayo

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$17.99

Grilled hamburger topped with garlic BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.

Sunshine Burger

$17.99

Our classic old fashioned hamburger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Calico Cheese Burger

$15.49

Our classic old fashioned hamburger topped with your choice of melted jack, cheddar or Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, lite mayo, red onion and pickle.

Blackened Bleu Bacon Burger

$17.99

Grilled blackened hamburger patty topped with bacon and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with all the fixings - lettuce, tomato, lite mayo and red onion

Garden Veggie Burger

$17.99

Our own delicious and healthy high fiber, meatless burger. Made from a variety of grains, vegetables and nuts. Served with tomato, lettuce, pickle, lite mayo and red onion.

Kids Lunch

K/PBJ or PB & Banana

$6.99

Peanut butter & jam or peanut butter & banana with honey served on choice of bread.

K/Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich served on choice of bread

K/Mini Turkey

$7.99

Turkey and mayo on choice of hearty grain or Country Fair egg bread.

K/Burger

$8.49

Kid sized burger served with kettle chips and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.

K/Homemade Soups

$8.49

A made from scratch cup of soup served with homemade bread and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.

K/Farmers Breakfast

$7.99

One egg cooked to your choice and served with one piece of toast and choice of three pieces of fruit or a small order of potatoes.

K/Cinn French Toast

$7.49

A slice of homemade cinnamon roll grilled in egg batter & dusted with powdered sugar.

K/Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.99

A freshly baked ham & cheddar croissant served with three pieces of fresh fruit

K/French Toast

$8.49

One piece of French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with two strips of bacon.

K/Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99

Macaroni & cheese pasta served with three pieces of fresh fruit & a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.

K/Cheese Quesadilla

$8.49

A large whole wheat flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese. Served with three pieces of fresh fruit and a gingerbread boy or snickerdoodle cookie.

Lunch Sides

Add Salad

$6.99

Fresh cut mixed greens

Add Soup

$6.99

Made from scratch daily

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Marinated & grilled

Side Chips

$2.99

Tim's kettle chips

Bowl Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Made in house

Veggie Patty

$7.49

Made in house from our own proprietary recipe

Bread & Butter

$3.99

Fresh baked bread & butter

Hash

Skagit Hash

$14.99

Fresh broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, red onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes on a generous portion of our famous country potatoes and topped with mozzerella and feta.

Potatoes Rancheros

$14.99

A generous portion of our country potatoes topped by two farm fresh eggs, grated cheddar cheese, salsa and guacamole

Hudsons Hash

$16.99

Two farm fresh eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, mushrooms, baby spinach, and green onions on a generous portion of country potatoes. Topped wth parmesan cheese.

Brussels Sprout Hash

$16.49

A Skagit Valley favorite. Locally grown country potatoes, Brussels sprouts, home made chili verde, pepper jack cheese and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs

Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash

$16.99

A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.

Calico Corned Beef Hash

$17.49

Slow roasted corned beef, country potatoes, pepper jack, red peppers and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs

Roasted Butternut Squash Hash

$16.99

A Skagit Valley favorite, locally grown butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper and red onion on a generous amount of local country style potatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Savory

Breakfast Burrito

$16.99

A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.99

Our take on the most famous Mexican egg dish. Two farm fresh eggs sunny side up atop black beans and crispy corn tortillas smothered in a homemade green chili verde sauce with melted cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Country potatoes complete this savory breakfast.

Mornin Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99

Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.

PNW Sandwich

$10.99

A farm fresh over-hard egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato and garlic aioli on rosemary roasted red-pepper focaccia bread, served with local country style potatoes or fresh fruit.

Migas

$15.99

Three local Skagit Valley farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, chili verde, black beans, avocado and crispy, fried corn tortilla. Finished with pepper jack cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream. Served with two warmed flour corn tortillas.

Country

Early Bird

$13.49

Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes or fresh fruit and whole grain toast.

Fisherman's Breakfast

$15.99

Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.

Irish Oatmeal

$12.49

A steaming bowl of healthy steel cut oats. Top yourself with brown sugar, plump raisins, toasted coconut and 2% or non fat milk. Served with Calico whole grain toast.

French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.49

Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

French Toast

$11.99

Two generous slices of our Country Fair Egg Bread dipped in a rich egg and cinnamon batter. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Omelettes & Scrambles

Bacon Omelette

$15.49

Crisp bacon with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.

Ham Omelette

$15.49

Lean ham with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese.

Smothered Omelette

$16.99

Our homemade black beans, tomato, pepper jack cheese and avocado wrapped in three farm fresh eggs and smothered in chili verde and topped with sour cream

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$18.49

Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.

Scrambled Eggs With Cream Cheese

$14.99

Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives.

Italian Sausage Scramble

$17.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with Spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, and black olives and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Morning Glory Omelette

$17.99

Crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, baby spinach and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and green onion

Popeyes Delite Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheeese.

Pesto Focaccia Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, feta cheese, baby spinach, basil pesto and our homemade focaccia bread and topped with parmessan cheese and green onion.

Just Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Breakfast Sides

Oats

$7.99

Old fashioned steel cut.

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.

Parfait

$7.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.

Cup Of Yogurt

$3.99

Greek style.

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.49

Farm fresh

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.49

Farm fresh

Syrup

Choose from traditional, pure maple, or homemade buttermilk syrup.

Side Fruit

$5.99

Fresh cut.

Side Potatoes

$4.99

Local country style baby reds.

Side Salsa

$1.99

House-made

Side Toast

$3.49

Fresh baked daily.

Side Meats

Applewood smoke ham, bacon, or sausage patty.

Veggie Sausage

$6.99

House-made

Side Biscuit

$3.99

Fresh baked jumbo biscuit

Side Croissant

$4.99

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Side English Muffin

$3.99

Made from scratch

Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, Sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Our signature passion fruit iced tea with fresh squeezed lemonade

Juice

$3.59

Fresh squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, from the dispenser apple, tomato and cranberry.

Hot Spiced Cider

$4.99

Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.99

Signature passion fruit tea with a blend of black and herbal tea.

Soda

$2.99

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Rootbeer, Mountain Dew.

Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

Hot Tea

$3.99

Locally sourced Flying Bird Botanicals 100% organic teas, 100% compostable silken bags. White Lemon Ginger, Lavendar Earl Grey, Twilight Mint, Cloud Mountain Green, Blue Bird Morning, English Breakfast.

London Fog

$3.99

Steamed milk, organic Flying Birds earl grey tea, vanilla.

Chai Tea

$4.99

Locally sourced Black Scottie Chai.

Milk

$3.09

2%

Mineral Water

$3.49

Pellegrino

Bottled Water

$2.50

Italian Soda

$5.49

Monin syrups, raspberry, strawberry, huckleberry, vanilla, lavendar, blackberry, cherry, strawberry rose, passion fruit, coconut, mango.

Cocoa

$3.49

Choose from traditional, caramel or hazelnut.

K/Hot Chocolate

$2.29

K/Juice

$2.29

Fresh Squeezed orange or apple

K/Milk

$2.29

2%

K/Lemonade

$2.29

Fresh squeezed lemonade.

K/Soda

$2.29

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist

Espresso

Espresso

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Americano

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Americano

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Cappuccino

$4.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Latte

$4.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Latte

$4.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Mocha

$5.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Mocha

$5.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Steamer

$4.49

Choice of Steamed Milk and Monin Vanilla, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Toffee, Caramel, Almond, Salted Caramel, Irish Cream.

Specialty Espresso

$6.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Drink Sides

>tall

$1.00

>extra shot

$1.00

>flavor

$1.00

>almond milk

$1.00

>oat milk

$1.00

>heavy cream

$1.00

>egg nog

$1.00

>milk

$1.00

Pastries

Cinnamon Rolls

Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.

Scone

$4.59

Tender buttermilk dough, seasonal fruits, cream cheese drizzle.

Muffin

$4.49

Fresh baked triple berry muffin made from blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.

Croissants

$4.99

Flaky Croissant Pastry, choose from traditonal, almond or ham & cheese.

Bars & Cookies

Assorted Cookies

Choose from chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger molasses, frosted cream cheese, gingerbread person, or ask about our seasonal varieties.

Assorted Bars

Choose from lemon, peanut butter, toffee crunch, salted caramel brownie, or our gluten free caramalitas

Pies & Cakes

Bread Pudding

$8.49

Rich egg bread, custard, raisins, spices, cinnamon sauce, whipped cream.

Apple Dumpling

$9.49

Whole Apple, stuffed with raisins, cinnamon and sugar, wrapped up in a pastry crust, baked in a dumpling sauce.

Savory

Smoked Turkey Brioche

$9.99

Smoked turkey, artichokes, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese wrapped in a brioche pastry.

Quiche of the day

$11.49

A country french pie made from meats, vegetables and cheeses. Choose from Bacon Mushroom or Artichoke Gorgonzola.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Flaky Croissant Pastry, ham & cheese.

Just Pot PIe

$12.49

Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust

Gluten Free Bakery

Gluten Free Cookies

Choose from chocolate chip, ginger molasses, or snickerdoodle.

Caramalitas

$5.99

Gluten Free flour of Tapioca, potato and rice flour, toffee pieces, chocolate chunks, walnuts.

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.

GF Triple Berry Muffin

$4.99

Gluten Free Sourcream batter, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.

Catering

Coffee Tote

$24.99

Servers eight and includes cream and sugar.

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in historic downtown Anacortes.

901 Commercial, Anacortes, Wa, WA 98221

