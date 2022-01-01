Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery Mount Vernon

review star

No reviews yet

121 B Freeway Dr

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Cinnamon Rolls
Fisherman's Breakfast
Morning Glory Omelette

Hash

Skagit Hash

$14.99

Fresh broccoli, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, red onion, garlic and crushed red pepper flakes on a generous portion of our famous country potatoes and topped with mozzerella and feta.

Potatoes Rancheros

$14.99

A generous portion of our country potatoes topped by two farm fresh eggs, grated cheddar cheese, salsa and guacamole

Hudsons Hash

$16.99

Two farm fresh eggs scrambled with Italian sausage, mushrooms, baby spinach, and green onions on a generous portion of country potatoes. Topped wth parmesan cheese.

Brussels Sprout Hash

$16.49

A Skagit Valley favorite. Locally grown country potatoes, Brussels sprouts, home made chili verde, pepper jack cheese and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs

Linda's Brother-In-Law Hash

$16.99

A load of our country potatoes, farm fresh eggs scrambled with smoky ham, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, feta and Parmesan cheese.

Calico Corned Beef Hash

$17.49

Slow roasted corned beef, country potatoes, pepper jack, red peppers and avocado topped with two farm fresh eggs

Roasted Butternut Squash Hash

$16.99

A Skagit Valley favorite, locally grown butternut squash, baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper and red onion on a generous amount of local country style potatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles

Savory

Breakfast Burrito

$16.99

A large whole wheat tortilla filled with two scrambled eggs, vegetarian refried beans, chili verde, melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Choose from two preparations: Topped with homemade salsa, sour cream and guacamole or smothered in homemade chili verde and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.

Huevos Rancheros

$16.99

Our take on the most famous Mexican egg dish. Two farm fresh eggs sunny side up atop black beans and crispy corn tortillas smothered in a homemade green chili verde sauce with melted cheddar cheese, salsa and sour cream. Country potatoes complete this savory breakfast.

Mornin Sunshine Sandwich

$9.99

Our version of a traditional breakfast sandwich with a farm fresh scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and choice of English muffin, biscuit or croissant. Served with country potatoes or fresh fruit.

PNW Sandwich

$10.99

A farm fresh over-hard egg, sharp white cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato and garlic aioli on rosemary roasted red-pepper focaccia bread, served with local country style potatoes or fresh fruit.

Migas

$15.99

Three local Skagit Valley farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, chili verde, black beans, avocado and crispy, fried corn tortilla. Finished with pepper jack cheese, homemade salsa and sour cream. Served with two warmed flour corn tortillas.

Country

Early Bird

$13.49

Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes or fresh fruit and whole grain toast.

Fisherman's Breakfast

$15.99

Two farm fresh eggs, country style potatoes with your choice of sausage, bacon or ham and whole grain toast.

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$8.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.

Irish Oatmeal

$12.49

A steaming bowl of healthy steel cut oats. Top yourself with brown sugar, plump raisins, toasted coconut and 2% or non fat milk. Served with Calico whole grain toast.

French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$12.49

Yum, yum, yum! What could be better than our famous cinnamon rolls made into melt in your mouth French toast? Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with syrup and your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

French Toast

$11.99

Two generous slices of our Country Fair Egg Bread dipped in a rich egg and cinnamon batter. Served with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Omelettes & Scrambles

Bacon Omelette

$15.49

Crisp bacon with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.

Ham Omelette

$15.49

Lean ham with pepper jack and cheddar cheese.

Vegetarian Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and cheddar cheese.

Smothered Omelette

$16.99

Our homemade black beans, tomato, pepper jack cheese and avocado wrapped in three farm fresh eggs and smothered in chili verde and topped with sour cream

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$18.49

Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives and local smoked salmon.

Scrambled Eggs With Cream Cheese

$14.99

Three farm fresh eggs mixed with a generous amount of cream cheese with chives.

Italian Sausage Scramble

$17.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with Spicy Italian sausage, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, and black olives and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Morning Glory Omelette

$17.99

Crisp bacon, avocado, tomato, baby spinach and cheddar cheese topped with sour cream and green onion

Popeyes Delite Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with spinach, mushrooms, tomato, red onion and pepper jack cheeese.

Pesto Focaccia Scramble

$16.49

Three farm fresh eggs scrambled with tomato, feta cheese, baby spinach, basil pesto and our homemade focaccia bread and topped with parmessan cheese and green onion.

Just Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Breakfast Sides

Oats

$7.99

Old fashioned steel cut.

Granola Yogurt Parfait

$7.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit. Served with a homemade muffin.

Parfait

$7.99

Our homemade granola layered with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit.

Cup Of Yogurt

$3.99

Greek style.

Side Of 1 Egg

$2.49

Farm fresh

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.49

Farm fresh

Syrup

Choose from traditional, pure maple, or homemade buttermilk syrup.

Side Fruit

$5.99

Fresh cut.

Side Potatoes

$4.99

Local country style baby reds.

Side Salsa

$1.99

House-made

Side Toast

$3.49

Fresh baked daily.

Side Meats

Applewood smoke ham, bacon, or sausage patty.

Veggie Sausage

$6.99

House-made

Side Biscuit

$3.99

Fresh baked jumbo biscuit

Side Croissant

$4.99

Fresh baked buttery croissant

Side English Muffin

$3.99

Made from scratch

Beverages

Coffee

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, Sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Our signature passion fruit iced tea with fresh squeezed lemonade

Juice

$3.59

Fresh squeezed orange and grapefruit juice, from the dispenser apple, tomato and cranberry.

Hot Spiced Cider

$4.99

Knudsens cider and spice, cinnamon stick.

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.99

Signature passion fruit tea with a blend of black and herbal tea.

Soda

$2.99

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Dr. Pepper, Rootbeer, Mountain Dew.

Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade.

Hot Tea

$3.99

Locally sourced Flying Bird Botanicals 100% organic teas, 100% compostable silken bags. White Lemon Ginger, Lavendar Earl Grey, Twilight Mint, Cloud Mountain Green, Blue Bird Morning, English Breakfast.

London Fog

$3.99

Steamed milk, organic Flying Birds earl grey tea, vanilla.

Chai Tea

$4.99

Locally sourced Black Scottie Chai.

Milk

$3.09

2%

Mineral Water

$3.49

Pellegrino

Bottled Water

$2.50

Italian Soda

$5.49

Monin syrups, raspberry, strawberry, huckleberry, vanilla, lavendar, blackberry, cherry, strawberry rose, passion fruit, coconut, mango.

Cocoa

$3.49

Choose from traditional, caramel or hazelnut.

K/Hot Chocolate

$2.29

K/Juice

$2.29

Fresh Squeezed orange or apple

K/Milk

$2.29

2%

K/Lemonade

$2.29

Fresh squeezed lemonade.

K/Soda

$2.29

Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Mug Root Beer, Sierra Mist

Espresso

Espresso

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Americano

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Americano

$3.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Cappuccino

$4.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Latte

$4.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Latte

$4.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Mocha

$5.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Iced Mocha

$5.99

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Steamer

$4.49

Choice of Steamed Milk and Monin Vanilla, Hazelnut, Chocolate, Toffee, Caramel, Almond, Salted Caramel, Irish Cream.

Specialty Espresso

$6.49

Fidalgo Bay Organic, sustainable, Fair Trade, Shade Grown.

Drink Sides

>tall

$1.00

>extra shot

$1.00

>flavor

$1.00

>almond milk

$1.00

>oat milk

$1.00

>heavy cream

$1.00

>egg nog

$1.00

>milk

$1.00

Pastries

Cinnamon Rolls

Our made from scratch cinnamon roll dough spread with butter, cinnamon and sugar, rolled, cut, & baked.

Scone

$4.59

Tender buttermilk dough, seasonal fruits, cream cheese drizzle.

Muffin

$4.49

Fresh baked triple berry muffin made from blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.

Croissants

$4.99

Flaky Croissant Pastry, choose from traditonal, almond or ham & cheese.

Bars & Cookies

Assorted Cookies

Choose from chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger molasses, frosted cream cheese, gingerbread person, or ask about our seasonal varieties.

Assorted Bars

Choose from lemon, peanut butter, toffee crunch, salted caramel brownie, or our gluten free caramalitas

Pies & Cakes

Bread Pudding

$8.49

Rich egg bread, custard, raisins, spices, cinnamon sauce, whipped cream.

Apple Dumpling

$9.49

Whole Apple, stuffed with raisins, cinnamon and sugar, wrapped up in a pastry crust, baked in a dumpling sauce.

Savory

Smoked Turkey Brioche

$9.99

Smoked turkey, artichokes, tomatoes, pesto, mozzarella and parmesan cheese wrapped in a brioche pastry.

Quiche of the day

$11.49

A country french pie made from meats, vegetables and cheeses. Choose from Bacon Mushroom or Artichoke Gorgonzola.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Flaky Croissant Pastry, ham & cheese.

Just Pot PIe

$12.49

Tender chunks of turkey, fresh carrots, mushrooms, potatoes and peas in a rich country herb gravy, topped with our own pastry crust

Gluten Free Bakery

Gluten Free Cookies

Choose from chocolate chip, ginger molasses, or snickerdoodle.

Caramalitas

$5.99

Gluten Free flour of Tapioca, potato and rice flour, toffee pieces, chocolate chunks, walnuts.

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Gluten free cake flour, shredded carrots, raisins, coconut, pineapple, walnuts, topped with cream cheese frosting.

GF Triple Berry Muffin

$4.99

Gluten Free Sourcream batter, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cinnamon nut crumble.

Catering

Coffee Tote

$24.99

Servers eight and includes cream and sugar.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in old town Mount Vernon.

Website

Location

121 B Freeway Dr, Mount Vernon, WA 98273

Directions

