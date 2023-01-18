BG picView gallery

Calico Fish House 16600 PCH

review star

No reviews yet

16600 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Must Haves

Warm Sourdough and Lobster "Butter"

$8.00

Housemade chips and dips

$10.00

Shrimp Pops

$9.00

bacon, red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella and shrimp

Raw Bar

Oysters

$3.00

horseradish, lemon, hot sauce

Chilled Shrimp

$10.00

peeled shrimp, chilled, spiked cocktail sauce

Daily Crudo

$11.00

served raw with olive oil, citrus, soy and sea salt

Seafood Cocktail

$14.00

scallops, shrimp, calamari, spicy tomato broth

Oysters - Giga

$3.00

Oysters - Blue Point

$3.00

Poke

$15.00

1\2 Lobster

$25.00

Crab Claws

$2.00

Smaller

Del Pacifico Shrimp "Slider"

$13.00

3 each, sharp cheddar, housemade pickles

Petit Lobster Corndogs

$16.00Out of stock

lemon sauce, New England lobster

Surf N Turf Balls

$12.00

potato, shrimp, braised beef, smoked mozzarella

Angry Lobster Pocket

$14.00

spicy New England lobster, phyllo dough, herb sauce

Crab Tots

$14.00Out of stock

traditional calamari, spicy red sauce, crispy capers

Baja Fish Tacos

$9.00

grilled or fried seasonal fish, red cabbage, avocado creme, cilantro

Crispy Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

gochujang, ginger, mustard sauce

Lobster Butter

Mini Lobster Roll

$10.00

Salads

Hand Picked Baby Lettuce

$12.00

tomato, cucumber, fennel, white balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

housemade dressing, white anchovy, garlic croutons

Chpped Vegetable

$14.00

carrots, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, organic lettuces, vinaigrette

Powerhouse Steak

$22.00

filet, quinoa, avocado, almonds, tomato, spinach, vinaigrette

Mango Shrimp

$18.00

romaine, tomato, lime, red onion, crispy corn tortilla, pumpkin seed

Chicken Salad

$16.00

traditional chicken salad, grilled rustic bread, mixed lettuces

Handhelds

Simple Burger

$12.00

smashed patty, aged cheddar, brioche bun, lemon herb sauce

Jr. Bacon Cheesburger

$16.00

simple burger with 8 slices of bacon

Jersey Burger

$16.00Out of stock

simple burger with Taylor Ham (pork roll)

Ultimate BLT

$18.00

Sourdough, tiger sauce, fat tomato slices, romaine, beautiful bacon

Grilled Chicken Melt

$14.00

sourdough, organic chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, tiger sauce

Two Handed Fish Sandwich

$16.00

grilled or fried seasonal fish, lettuce, tomato, slaw

Lobster Dog

$18.00Out of stock

housemade New England lobster dog smothered in grilled onions and peppers

From the Grill (A La Carte)

Calico Plate

$26.00

seasonal changing seafood

Salmon

$22.00

Del Pacifico Wild Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

Garlic Shrimp

$22.00

Whole Lobster

$45.00

Filet

$31.00

Grilled Organic Chicken

$24.00

boneless breast and thigh

Bacon "Steak"

$18.00

Bonless Ribeye

$52.00

Sides

Fire Roasted Veggies

$8.00

Sauteed Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

Natural Cut Fries

$8.00

Firecracker Fries

$8.50

Lobster Stuffed Baked Potato

$12.00

Sweet and Sour Slaw

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mixed Salad

$7.00

Sauces

Tiger Sauce

$0.50

Toasted Butter

$0.50

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Red Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Mustard Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Herb Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Herb Sauce

$0.50

American Gravy

$0.50

Brown Butter Sauce

Vodka

Svedka - Well

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka - DBL

$14.00

Absolut - DBL

$22.00

Belvedere - DBL

$22.00

Chopin - DBL

$22.00

Ciroc - DBL

$22.00

Firefly - DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose - DBL

$22.00

Grey Goose Citron - DBL

$22.00

Jeremiah Weed - DBL

$22.00

Ketel One - DBL

$22.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanqueray

$16.00

Well Gin - DBL

$18.00

Beefeater - DBL

$30.00

Bombay Saphire - DBL

$30.00

Gordons - DBL

$30.00

Hendricks - DBL

$30.00

Tanqueray - DBL

$30.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum - DBL

$14.00

Admiral Nelson - DBL

$22.00

Bacardi - DBL

$22.00

Bacardi Limon - DBL

$22.00

Captain Morgan - DBL

$22.00

Gosling'S - DBL

$22.00

Meyers - DBL

$22.00

Meyers Silver - DBL

$22.00

Mount Gay - DBL

$22.00

Tequila

Mi Campo

$8.00

Patron Silver

$19.00

Cassamigos Blanco

$18.00

Cassamigos Reposado

$20.00

Well Tequila - DBL

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco - DBL

$22.00

Casa Noble - DBL

$22.00

Corazon Reposado - DBL

$22.00

Cuervo Silver - DBL

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo - DBL

$22.00

Patron Anejo - DBL

$22.00

Patron Café - DBL

$22.00

Patron Gran Platinum - DBL

$22.00

Patron Reposado - DBL

$22.00

Patron Silver - DBL

$22.00

Patron Xo Café - DBL

$22.00

Whiskey

Evan Williams

$8.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Larceny

$10.00

Well Whiskey - DBL

$14.00

Angels Envy - DBL

$22.00

Basil Hayden - DBL

$22.00

Bulliet Rye - DBL

$22.00

Diabolique - DBL

$22.00

Jack Daniels - DBL

$22.00

Jim Beam - DBL

$22.00

Knob Creek - DBL

$22.00

Makers 46 - DBL

$22.00

Makers Mark - DBL

$22.00

Wild Turkey - DBL

$22.00

Woodford Reserve - DBL

$22.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Well Scotch

$8.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Well Scotch - DBL

$14.00

Chivas Regal - DBL

$22.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr - DBL

$22.00

Dewars - DBL

$22.00

Dewars 12Yr - DBL

$22.00

J & B - DBL

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Black - DBL

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Red - DBL

$22.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$6.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Mathilde Cassis

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$6.00

Amaretto Di Saronno - DBL

$10.00

Aperol - DBL

$10.00

Campari - DBL

$10.00

Chartreuse, Green - DBL

$10.00

Cointreau - DBL

$10.00

Drambuie - DBL

$10.00

Frangelico - DBL

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate - DBL

$10.00

Grand Marnier - DBL

$10.00

Irish Mist - DBL

$10.00

Jagermeister - DBL

$10.00

Kahlua - DBL

$10.00

Lemoncello - DBL

$10.00

Licor 43 - DBL

$10.00

Mathilde Cassis - DBL

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream - DBL

$10.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Signature Drinks

The Lou

$14.00

The Lo

$14.00

Blackberry Sage Lemonade

$12.00

Whiskey Collins

$16.00

The Chilton

$12.00

Grapefruit Collins

$16.00

Red

La Crema Pinto Noir

$15.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$13.00

Serial Cabernet

$12.00

La Crema Pinto Noir - BTL

$50.00

Meomi Pinot Noir - BTL

$42.00

Prisoner - BTL

$80.00

Stags Leap Cab - BTL

$120.00

Ferrari Carono Cab - BTL

$70.00

Acrobat Pinot Noir - BTL

$38.00

Inception Pinot Noir - BTL

$46.00

Argyle Pinot Noir - BTL

$65.00

Jordan Cab - BTL

$120.00

Be Human Red Blend - BTL

$32.00

White

La Crema Chard

$15.00

Unshackled Chardonnay

$12.00

K. Crawford Sauv Blanc

$17.00

Acrobat Pinot

$10.00

Chalk Hill Chard

$12.00

The Fableist Alberino

$10.00

Da Condesa Albarino - BTL

$30.00

Le Grand Sauv Blanc - BTL

$32.00

La Crema Chard - BTL

$50.00

Unshackled Chardonnay - BTL

$46.00

Intrinsic Sauc Blanc - BTL

$38.00

K. Crawford Sauv Blanc - BTL

$34.00

Sparkling/Rose

Mionetto Prosecco

$10.00

Bertrand Cremant Rose

$12.00

Mionetto Prosecco - BTL

$35.00

Bertrand Cremant Rose - BTL

$42.00

Draft

Calcio American Lager

$7.00

4 Sons IPA

$9.00

Kroonenberg

$9.00

Two Coast Hef

$8.00

Artifex Mexican Lager

$7.00

Stereo Tangerine

$8.00

Broewij Picnic Lightning Hazy IPA

$9.00

Harland Japanease Lager

$8.00

Bottle/Can

Coors Light Btl

$6.00

Harp Btl

$6.00

Hoplark N/A Can

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

$3.00

VOSS Still

$6.00

VOSS Sparkling

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Seafood Chophouse

Location

16600 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beales Texas BBQ - Peter's Landing
orange starNo Reviews
16400 Pacific Coast Highway Unit Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Golden Road Brewing - Huntington Beach
orange starNo Reviews
16390 PACIFIC COAST HIGHWAY Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
LUV Collective
orange starNo Reviews
16182 California 1 Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Thai Harbor
orange star4.3 • 371
16103 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Tama Sushi - 16367 Bolsa Chica St.
orange starNo Reviews
16367 Bolsa Chica St. Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington Beach

Duke's Huntington Beach
orange star4.5 • 11,376
317 pacific coast hwy Huntington Beach, CA 92648
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Huntington Beach
orange star4.4 • 9,171
7801 Edinger Ave Ste 114 Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
The Olive Pit - Huntington Beach
orange star4.6 • 5,883
16365 Bolsa Chica St Huntington Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50/50 (OLD) - Huntington Beach (OLD)
orange star4.0 • 3,619
17071 Beach Blvd Huntington Beach, CA 92647
View restaurantnext
Johnny Rebs Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,341
4663 Long Beach Blvd Long Beach, CA 92649
View restaurantnext
Da Hawaiian Kitchen - HB
orange star4.6 • 1,573
9842 Adams ave Huntington Beach, CA 92646
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Beach
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Garden Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston