Calico DC

review star

No reviews yet

50 Blagden Alley NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Regular Tots

Tomato Pies

The Camden

$20.00

Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Basil

South Street

$22.00

Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Ricotta

Snacks

Queso Dip

$12.00

pepper jack cheese, hot peppers, tortilla chips

Regular Tots

$7.00

Ketchup

Spinach Dip

$13.00

white beans, garlic, mozzarella, grilled pita

Sandwiches

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Beyond Beef Patty, Pickle, Tomato, grilled onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

red cabbage slaw, pickle, mayo

Dessert

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50

Beer Can Specials

SB Cosmic Fall IPA

$7.00

SB Umlaut Love Kolsch

$6.00

Calvert Crush a Lot IPA

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00

Hellbender IPA

$6.00

Sweetwater G13

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Club Soda

$1.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Draft Spirit Free Cocktail

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

Water Bottle Refill

Summoning Spell

Have a Question? Drop a utensil? Something puzzling you? Summon a Calico Cat to help resolve whatever quandary you may have.

N/A Buttered Rum

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 12:30 am
Located in Shaw’s Blagden Alley, Calico is an Urban backyard bar and restaurant from partners Greg Algie and Executive Chef Nathan Beauchamp.

