Caliente Southwest Grille Caliente Southwest Grille

SALADS -ONLINE

BLUE MOON SALAD

$13.00

RAJAS SALAD

$13.00

ZUNI TOSTADA SALAD

$13.00

HACIENDA BLACK BEAN SALAD

$13.00

NUEVO ALMOND SALAD

$13.00

TEMPTATIONS-ONLINE

CALIENTE FLAUTAS

$9.60

QUESADILLA

$10.75

CARNITAS PLATE

$14.50

GRILLED FAJITAS PLATE

PANCHOS ROLLED QUESADILLA

$14.00

TEXAS NACHOS

$11.00

CHILI RELLENO

$8.00

BURRITOS -ONLINE

CALIFORNIAN BURRITO

WHEAT CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.50

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN BURRITO

$13.50

SOUTHWEST STEAK BURRITO

$15.00

TEXAS VEGGIE BURRITO

$13.50

MAZATLAN MAHI MAHI BURRITO

$16.00

FAJITAS BURRITO

$14.00

CARNITAS BURRITO

$14.00

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$8.00

BURRITO BOWLS-ONLINE

CHICKEN BOWL

$14.00

VEGGIE BOWL

$13.00

CARNITAS BOWL

$14.00

STEAK BOWL

$15.50

MAHI BOWL

$16.00

SHRIMP BOWL

$16.00

ENCHILADAS -ONLINE

ENCHILADAS COMBO 1

$9.00

ENCHILADAS COMBO 2

$13.00

ENCHILADAS COMBO 3

$15.00

SPINACH ENCH

$6.00

CHEESE ENCH

$6.00

CHICKEN ENCH

$6.00

CARN ENCH

$6.00

STEAK ENCH

$6.75

SHRIMP ENCH

$6.75

SANTA FE TACOS -ONLINE

CHICKEN STREET TACO

$3.85

CARNITAS STREET TACO

$3.85

STEAK STREET TACO

$4.60

VEGGIE STREET TACO

$3.50

RANCHERO CRISPY TACOS

$4.25

SHRIMP TACOS

$5.20

BEER BATTERED FISH TACOS

$3.95

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$4.95

WOW CHICKEN TACOS

$4.40

PAKA RIC'S TACOS

$4.40

PUFFY TACO

$4.40

KIDS MEAL -ONLINE

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$7.00

KIDS FLAUTA

$7.00

KIDS TACO PLATE

$7.00

SIDES-ONLINE

SIDE CHIPS

$0.75

BEANS - SIDE

$3.50

RICE - SIDE

$3.50

GUAC

$2.50+

SALSA SIDE

$4.00+

SAUCE COLD 2oz

BEANS -PINT

$7.00

RICE- PINT

$7.00

GRILLED ACHIOTE VEGGIE - SIDE

$4.00

CORN CAKE

$2.50+

SAUCE WARM 3oz

CHIPS BAG

$5.00

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00+

CHICKEN GRILLED 8oz

$8.00

STEAK GRILLED 8oz

$10.00

GRAB-N-GO PACKS

LETS PARTY PACK

$87.00

BURRITO PACK

$80.00

TACO PACK

$80.00

ENCHILADA PACK

$85.00

HOSTESS PACK

$65.00

BYO TACO BAR

10 - 15 PEOPLE

20 - 25 PEOPLE

25 - 30 PEOPLE

ORDER BY DOZEN

TACO DOZEN

ENCH DOZEN

BURRITO DOZEN

SALAD HALF DOZEN

$65.00

SKEWER DOZEN

TAQUITO DOZEN

FLAUTA DOZEN

QUESADILLA DOZEN- ( 12 BAGS- 2 PCS PER BAG)

DESIGN YOUR OWN PARTY PACK

1 MAIN 10-15 & 1 SALAD

$210.00

1 MAIN 20-25 & 1 SALAD

$330.00

1 MAIN 25-30 & 1 SALAD

$380.00

2 MAINS 10-15 & 1 SALAD

$225.00

2 MAINS 20-25 & 1 SALAD

$360.00

2 MAINS 25-30 & 1 SALAD

$420.00

3 MAINS 10-15 & 2 SALAD

$255.00

3 MAINS 20-25 & 2 SALAD

$410.00

3 MAINS 25-30 & 2 SALADS

$480.00

TACO BAR - MEAT ONLY

CHICKEN BREAST DICED

CHICKEN FAJITAS

CARNITAS

GRILLED STEAK DICED

STEAK FAJITAS

VEGGIE FAJITAS

BEANS

RICE

LARGE SIDES & EXTRAS

LARGE SIDES

TACO WED ITEMS

CHX TACO

$2.75

CARN TACO

$2.75

BEER BATTERED FISH

$2.75

STEAK TACO

$3.20

SHRIMP TACO

$3.85

BEER

$3.50

ADD GUAC

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

271 E 17th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

