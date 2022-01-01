Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

103 Reviews

16446 Bolsa Chica St

Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Appetizers

House Guac & Chips

$7.95

Fresh Made Guacamole to Order

Mexican Wings

Mexican Wings

$10.95

Spicy Wings with Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Chicken Taquitos

$10.95

Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Potato Taquitos

$10.95

Served with Guac, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taquitos

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Taquitos

$10.95

Chose Chicken or Potato w/ Cheese!

Elote Cups

$10.95

House-made Tortilla Cups Filled with Corn, Lime, Cotija & Tajin with Red Sauce

Queso Dip

$10.95

Served with Fresh-made Chips & Salsa

Fish&Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche

Fish&Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche

$14.95

Mahi-Mahi, Shrimp, Cucumber, Onion, Avocado in Fresh Lime & Tomato Juice

Soups & Salads

Caliente House Salad

$6.95

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Jicama, Pepitas & Cheese

Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, Tortilla Croutons, Cheese and Grilled Chicken

Mexican Chopped Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Peppers, Radish & Cheese with Chipotle Ranch

Quesadillas

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Includse Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Carnitas Quesadilla

$15.95

Includes Side go Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Birria Quesadilla

$15.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Soyrizo Quesadilla

$14.95

Includes Side of Guac, Sour Cream & Salsa

Classic Combo Plates

All Plates Include Rice & Beans
#1 - 2 Birria Tacos

#1 - 2 Birria Tacos

$14.95

Famous Beef Birria & Cheese with Cilantro, Onion & Consomme

#2 - Birria Taco & Chile Relleno

$14.95

#3 - 2 Chicken Tacos

$12.95

#4 - 2 Carne Asada Tacos

$13.95

#5 - Chicken Taco & Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

#6 - Chicken Taco & Chile Relleno

$12.95

#7 - Carne Asada Taco & Chicken Enchilada

$13.95

#8 - Carne Asada Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.95

#9 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

#10 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chile Relleno

$12.95

#11 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Chicken Taco

$12.95

#12 - 2 Chicken Taquitos & Carne Asada Taco

$13.95

#13 - Chile Relleno & Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

#14 - Chicken Taco, Chicken Enchilada & Chili Relleno

$15.95

House Specialty Plates

Specialty Plates Served with Rice & Beans and Flour or Corn Tortillas

Caliente Carne Asada

$16.95

Carne Asada with Peppers & Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce

Chile Verde

$15.95

Slow Cooked Pork Simmered in a Green Chile Sauce

Carnitas

$15.95

Pork Slowly Cooked to Perfection with Pico de Gallo

Caliente Chicken

$14.95

Chicken with Peepers & Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce

Margarita Marinated Chicken

$14.95

Pan Seared Chicken

Lemon & Cilantro Chicken

$14.95

Cilantro Butter Pan-Seared Chicken

Caliente Shrimp

$18.95

Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed with Peepers and Onions in a Spicy Red Sauce

Tequila Seared Shrimp

Tequila Seared Shrimp

$18.95

Jumbo Shrimp Sautéed in Tequila-Lime Butter with Onions & Peppers

Lemon & Cilantro Mahi Mahi

Lemon & Cilantro Mahi Mahi

$15.95

Cilantro Butter Poached Mahi-Mahi

Grande Burritos

Burritos Include Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce & a Side of Pico de Gallo. All Burritos Served Dry or Choice of Red, Green, Christmas (Both) Sauce & Melted Cheese on Top

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$12.95

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

Carne Asada & Relleno Burrito

$14.95

Potato Burrito

$10.95

Soyrizo & Potato Burrito

$11.95

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$17.95

With Peppers & Onions

Birria Burrito

$13.95

Includes Cosomme

Breakfast Plates

Served All Day

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Choice of Meat with Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Potatoes & Side Pico de Gallo

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

2 Fried Eggs, Refried Beans, Salsa, Cheese, Cream & Avocado over Crispy Corn Tortilla with Side of Potatoes

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Tortilla Chips Tossed in Choice of Red or Green Sauce, Choice of Meat, Avocado, Cheese & Fried Egg

2 Potato & Egg Tacos

$9.95

Scrambled Eggs, Potatoes, Cheese, Crema & Side Pico de Gallo, Side of Black Beans, Choice of Flour or Corn Tortilla

A La Carte Tacos

Tacos Served with Mexican Slaw & Cream on Crispy, Corn or Flour Tortilla

Chicken Taco

$4.95

Carne Asada Tacos

$5.95

Carnitas Taco

$5.95

Birria Taco

$6.95

Fish Taco

$5.95

Shrimp Taco

$7.95

Potato & Veggie Taco

$4.95

Potato & Soyrizo Taco

$4.95

A La Carte Items

Rice, Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.95

Chili Relleno

$6.95

Cheese Enchilada

$5.95

Chicken Enchiladda

$6.95

Sides

Side Tortilla

$1.95

4 Flour or Corn

1/2 Avocado

$5.95

2oz Guacamole

$3.95

2oz Queso Dip

$1.95

2oz Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Spanish Rice

$3.95

Side Refried Beans

$3.95

Side Black Beans

$3.95

Vegan

Whole Grilled Jalapeño

$1.00

12 Oz Salsa

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Plates Served with Rice & Beans

Kids Bean and Chz Burrito

$6.95

Beans, Cheese & Rice

Kids 2 Taquitos

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.95

Desserts

With Scoop of Ice Cream & Chocolate Sauce

Churros

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Fanta Orange

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Green Iced tea

$2.95

Peach Iced Tea

$2.95

Cans/Bottles Beer

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Bud BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Corona Light BTL

$6.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$5.00

Truly Pineapple Can

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 (N/A) BTL

$5.00

Modelo BTL

$6.00

Guinness 16oz Can

$7.00

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Highnoon

$7.00

Tecate Can

$4.00

Wine by the Bottle

Coppola Cabernet BTL

$30.00

R Collection Merlot BTL

$32.00

Mondavi PS Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Haras De PiqueChardonnay BTL

$30.00

CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$28.00

Coppola Rosè BTL

$34.00

Stanford Sparkling BTL

$24.00

Caliente Cocktails

Mezcal Sangria

$8.00

Pink Paloma

$9.00

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

Margarita de la Casa

$8.00

Jalapeño Pomegranate Margarita

$10.00

Salty Chihuahua

$8.00

Mexi-Mule

$9.00

Caliente Maria

$8.00

Classic Cocktails

Lemondrop

$9.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Virgin Margarita

$6.00

Jack n Coke

$8.00

Captian n Coke

$8.00

Vodka Soda

$6.00

Gin n Tonic

$6.00

Mai Tai

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

Location

16446 Bolsa Chica St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Directions

