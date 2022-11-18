Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana

Restaurant info

Come enjoy the beauty and charm of Caliente. Unwind in the comfortable, authentically inspired surroundings filled with vibrant colors while enjoying a south of the border dining experience. Situated in Downtown De Pere, we offer Mexican cuisine with a trendy twist. Enjoy our specialty tacos, signature dishes or a classic favorite. We invite you to discover extraordinary flavors while you share, laugh and celebrate with friends, enjoy a date night, or gather for a family dinner. During the warm summer months, enjoy our outdoor patio seating. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to serve you. Join us at Caliente, where you can always find a fiesta!

