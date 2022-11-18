Restaurant header imageView gallery

Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

623 George St

De Pere, WI 54115

STARTERS

CEVICHE

$15.99

Shrimp, Crab, Ahi Tuna, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Cilantro, Served Chilled

SEAFOOD NACHOS

$14.99

Corn Tortilla, Pepper Jack Cheese, Crab, Shrimp, Black Olives, Chipotle Ranch, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

GRANDE NACHOS

$14.99

Tortilla Chips, Mixed Cheese, Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Red Sauce, Queso, Corn, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos, Black Olives, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Guacamole

WONTON TACOS

$10.99

Wontons, Barbeque Pork, Mexican Slaw, Roasted Pineapple, Sesame Seeds, Chipotle Ranch

TAQUITOS

$11.99

Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Choice Of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Fried, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

QUESADILLA

$9.99

Tomato Basil Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Add Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken, Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Shrimp

FAJITA NACHOS

$13.99

Corn Tortilla, Refried Beans, Mixed Cheese, Choice of Grilled Steak, Grilled Chicken Or Combo, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Guacamole

ZARAPES

$10.99

Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Onions, Jalapenos, Add Steak, Chicken Or Shrimp

QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$6.99

PEPPERJACK QUESO DIP & CHIPS

$7.99

QUESO CON CHORIZO DIP & CHIPS

$7.99

GUACAMOLE DIP & CHIPS

$7.99

SALSA & CHIPS

$5.99

SALSA VERDE

$1.49

EXTRA CHIPS

$2.99

SPECIALTY TACOS

LOBSTER TACO

$6.99

Lobster, Avocado Cream, Spinach, Pickled Radishes, Red Cabbage, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Lime Sour Cream

CAJUN SHRIMP TACO

$6.99

Cajun Shrimp, Mango, Avocado, Red Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Ranch

MAHI TACO

$6.99

Breaded Mahi Mahi, Spinach, Mango, Avocado, Pico De Gallo, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Ranch

BANG BANG SHRIMP TACO

$5.99

Breaded Shrimp, Mexican Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce

STEAK STREET TACO

$5.99

Steak, Cilantro, Red Onion, Avocado, Chimichurri Sauce, Queso Fresco

CAPRESE CHICKEN TACO

$5.99

Blackened Chicken, Pesto, Spinach, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Cilantro, Balsamic

BRISKET TACO

$5.99

Beef Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Cherry Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Chile De Arbol Sauce

CARNITAS PORK TACO

$5.99

Pork, Mexican Slaw, Cilantro, Pepitas, Queso Fresco, Chile De Arbol Sauce

AVOCADO TACO

$4.99

Hand Breaded Avocado, Spinach, Corn Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

TACO SPECIAL

$6.49

CAL DISHES

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$17.99

Grilled Steak, Lobster, Avocado, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Pepper Jack Cheese, Topped With Creamy Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, Queso Fresco

CANCUN BURRITO

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Topped With Pepper Jack Queso, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro

PACKER BURRITO

$14.99

Grilled Steak, Cubed Potatoes, Mixed Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Sour Cream, Topped With Queso, Green Sauce, Deep Fried Cheese Curds, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro

CALI BURRITO

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Cubed Potatoes, Mexican Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Topped With Pepper Jack Queso, Avocado, Pico De Gallo

SANTE FE TUNA

$16.99

Ahi Tuna, Roasted Red Peppers, Avocado Slices, Black Beans, Spanish Rice, Topped With Shrimp, Chipotle Ranch, Cilantro, Queso Fresco

JALAPENO CHICKEN

$14.99

Chicken Breast, Jalapeno Wine Sauce, Spanish Rice, Pico De Gallo, Tortilla Strips

FAJITA BURRITO

$15.99

MUCHO BURRITO

$12.99

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$10.99

Flour Tortillas, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole

A LA CARTE

BURRITO

$8.99

Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo

ENCHILADA

$4.49

Corn Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo

CHIMICHANGA

$8.99

Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Fried

TACO

$3.49

Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Mixed Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken

DOUBLE BURGER

$9.99

2 Patties With French Fries

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

5 Chicken Tenders With French Fries

SOUP & SALAD

CUP-CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$3.49

BOWL-CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$4.99

CUP-SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.49

BOWL-SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.99

BLACKENED AHI TUNA SALAD

$14.99

Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Roasted Pineapple, Mango, Avocado, Blackened Ahi Tuna, Roasted Red Peppers, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Ranch

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Mixed Cheese, Corn, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch

TACO SALAD

$11.99

Mixed Greens, Mixed Cheese, Corn, Black Olives, Pico De Gallo, Choice of Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch, In A Fried Tortilla Bowl

FAJITA SALAD

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Mixed Cheese, Corn, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Add Steak, Chicken Or Shrimp, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Ranch

SIDES

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$1.99

SIDE BLACK BEANS

$1.99

SIDE SPANISH RICE

$1.99

SIDE STREET CORN

$2.49

SIDE REGULAR CORN

$1.99

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.49

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.99

SIDE PJ QUESO

$1.99

SIDE QUESO

$1.49

SIDE QUESO CHORIZO

$1.49

SIDE SALSA

$2.49

SIDE SALSA VERDE

$1.49

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.49

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$0.99

SIDE SOFT CORN TORTILLA

$0.99

SIDE AHI TUNA

$6.99

SIDE SALAD/CHICKEN

$9.99

DESSERT

TRES LECHES CAKE

$6.99

Sponge Cake, Soaked In Evaporated Milk, Condensed Milk & Heavy Cream, Whipped Cream & Cherry

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

Your Choice Of Vanilla Or Chocalate Ice Cream, Rolled In Cinnamon, Sugar & Corn Flake Crumbs, Fried, Topped With Honey, Chocolate Or Caramel, In A Fried Tortilla Bowl, Whipped Cream & Cherry

CHURROS

$4.99

Churros, Fried, Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar, Choice Of Honey, Chocolate Or Caramel For Dipping, Whipped Cream & Cherry

APPLE CHIMI

$4.99

Flour Tortilla, Apples, Cinnamon, Fried, Caramel

PROMO APPLE CHIMI

KIDS MENU

KIDS TACO

$4.99

Hard Of Soft Shell, Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese, French Fries

KIDS TACO ONLY

$0.99

Hard Of Soft Shell, Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Cheese

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$4.99

Flour Tortilla, Melted Cheese, French Fries, Add Shredded Beef Or Shredded Chicken

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$4.99

3 Chicken Strips, French Fries, Chipotle Ranch

KIDS HAMBURGER

$4.99

Hamburger, French Fries

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$5.49

Hamburger, Cheese, French Fries

KIDS CHURRO

All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Come enjoy the beauty and charm of Caliente. Unwind in the comfortable, authentically inspired surroundings filled with vibrant colors while enjoying a south of the border dining experience. Situated in Downtown De Pere, we offer Mexican cuisine with a trendy twist. Enjoy our specialty tacos, signature dishes or a classic favorite. We invite you to discover extraordinary flavors while you share, laugh and celebrate with friends, enjoy a date night, or gather for a family dinner. During the warm summer months, enjoy our outdoor patio seating. Our friendly, professional staff is ready to serve you. Join us at Caliente, where you can always find a fiesta!

Location

Directions

