Calif Chicken Cafe El Segundo
2140 E El Segundo Blvd, Unit A
El Segundo, CA 90245
New
- Green Goddess Salad
Our new obsession! Get all your greens in this salad with lettuce, spinach, avocado, purple cabbage, radish, cucumber, sprouts, lemon, sourdough croutons, Green Goddess dressing.$13.00
- Green Goddess Dressing
house made$0.65
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can$3.00
- Poppi Orange
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can$3.00
- Poppi Cherry Limeade
prebiotic soda, 12 oz can$3.00
Rotisserie
- Qtr Chicken White
breast & wing (request wing cut off)$7.75
- Qtr Chicken Dark + Leg
2 legs & 1 thigh (comes cut up)$7.75
- Half Chicken
breast, wing, thigh & leg (comes cut up, request wing cut off)$10.50
- Half Chicken All White
2 breasts & 2 wings (request wings cut off)$11.50
- Half Chicken All Dark
3 legs, 2 thighs (comes cut up, may require more time)$11.50
- Whole Chicken
2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 wings & 2 legs (comes cut up, request wings cut off) (3 chickens or more requires more time)$17.00
- Whole Chicken All White
4 breasts & 4 wings (request wings cut off) (3 or more orders requires more time)$18.00
- Dark Meat Special
4 legs & 4 thighs (comes cut up) (may require more time, limit 1 per order)$18.00
- Chicken Thigh
1 thigh (may require more time)$3.50
- Chicken Leg
1 leg (may require more time)$2.25
- Kids Snack
2 legs & drink or cookie$6.00
Salads
- Out West Salad
A hearty ranch style salad loaded w/ white meat chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, white cheddar cheese, red peppers, pita croutons & side chipotle dressing.$14.50
- Chinese Chicken Salad
The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing$14.25
- California Chicken Salad
Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing$14.75
- Cafe Caesar Salad
The classic but better w/ white meat chicken, avocado, flaked parmesan, pasta, lettuce, sourdough croutons, lemon, side Caesar dressing$13.75
Wraps
- Melrose Wrap
chicken, avocado, white cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing$12.25
- Caesar Wrap
chicken, pita croutons, greens, tomato, mayo, Caesar dressing$11.25
- Rice Wrap
chicken, veggie rice, avocado, tomato, mayo$11.75
- Chinese Wrap
chicken, Chinese noodles, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side Chinese dressing$11.25
- 91 Wrap
chicken, greens, tomato, mayo$10.50
- Ranch Wrap
chicken, avocado, sprouts, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side ranch dressing$11.75
- Vegan Crunch Wrap
avocado, veggie rice, Chinese noodles, carrots, Vegenaise, greens, tomato, side Chinese dressing$10.25
- Veggie Wrap
avocado, white cheddar cheese, carrots, sprouts, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing$10.25
Cold Sides
- Broccoli Pasta Salad
broccoli, pasta, ranch, Italian dressing$3.25
- Chicken Pasta Salad
chicken, pasta, green onions, 1000 Island dressing$3.25
- Chinese Cabbage Salad
green & red cabbage, green onions, almonds, sesame seeds, sweet dressing$3.25
- Seasonal Fruit Salad$3.25
- Caesar Side Salad
lettuce, flaked parmesan, sourdough croutons, & side Caesar dressing$6.00
- Garden Side Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, pita croutons, radish, red bell pepper, cucumbers, purple cabbage, side balsamic dressing$6.00
- Chinese Side Salad
lettuce, almonds, Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, carrots, side Chinese dressing$6.00
Hot Sides
Extras
- Pita Croutons$2.00
- Gravy
house made.$3.00
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Salad Chicken
shredded white meat chicken$6.50
- Chinese Noodles$2.00
- Plain Pasta$3.25
- White Pita
2 pieces of fresh white pita$0.30
- Wheat Pita
2 pieces of fresh wheat pita$0.30
- Utensils
1 fork, 1 knife, 1 spoon and 1 napkin
- Red Salsa
house made.$0.75
- Green Salsa
house made.$0.75
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce
2oz$0.50
- Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce
1.5oz$0.50
- Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing
house made$0.50
- Chinese Dressing
house made$0.50
- Chipotle Dressing
house made$0.50
- Italian Dressing
house made$0.50
- Ranch Dressing
house made$0.50
- Caesar Dressing
house made$0.65
- Lite Italian Dressing$0.50
- Lower Cal Ranch Dressing
house made$0.50
- 1000 Island Dressing
house made$0.50
- Olive Oil Blend
1.5oz$0.50
- Balsamic Vinegar
1.5oz$0.50
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.
2140 E El Segundo Blvd, Unit A, El Segundo, CA 90245