Main picView gallery

California Burrito and Burger Factory 1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1

review star

No reviews yet

1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Burritos - Free Side Of Chips!

All our burritos serves with a side of fresh chips.
California Burrito

California Burrito

$16.89

OUR CHORIZO & GROUND BEEF MIX (100% CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF), GREEN CHILI, CHEESE, FRIES, GUACAMOLE, PICO & SOUR CREAM

Fried Chicken Burrito

Fried Chicken Burrito

$16.89

Crispy fried southern chicken, on a bed of lettuce, cheese, guacamole, pico and & Chipotle sour cream.

Surf & Turf

$15.89

Grilled shrimp and beef (100% certified angus beef) on a Layer of Guac topped with Cheese and chipotle sauce.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$18.89

Deep fried to golden crisp. This one is a beast! Fried chicken or angus beef topped with cheese, guacamole and crema.

California Breakfast Burrito

$15.89

Bacon, eggs and tater tots topped with cheese and sour cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.99

Refried Beans and melted cheese in a perfectly grilled tortilla. Kids Favorite!

Signature Burgers. Unlimited Toppings + Side of Fries!

All our burgers serves with a side of fries and unlimited free choice of toppings. 100% certified angus beef.
Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$11.99

A pair of fresh angus patties right off the grill into a soft toasted sesame bun.

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

A pair of fresh patties between 2 melted American cheese slices on a grilled sesame bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

A pair of fresh grilled patties with two slices of American cheese topped with two strips of crispy apple-wood smoked bacon placed on a soft grilled sesame bun.

Beyond Meat® Burger

Beyond Meat® Burger

$16.99

100% plant-based burger from beyond meat® on a soft toasted sesame bun. Just add your toppings below

Kid's Burger

$6.99

One fresh angus pattie off the grill into a soft grilled sesame bun.

Venice Beach Beyond® Burger

$18.99

100% plant-based burger from beyond meat® with Avocado, Pico, Red Onions, Pickles on a bed of lettuce with our special sauce on a soft toasted sesame bun.

Extra! Extra!

Quesadilla Bonita

Quesadilla Bonita

$12.99

Your choice of Cheese ,Chicken, beef or mushrooms veggie mix

Mexican Street Tacos

Mexican Street Tacos

$11.99

3 tacos. Beef-chorizo mix topped with fresh cilantro and onion.

Mushroom Tacos

$11.99

3 corn tacos. Sautéed fresh mushrooms with grilled onions, Guac and Pico.

Los Angeles wings

Los Angeles wings

$14.99+

10 jumbo wings in our special buffalo sauce serves with homemade ranch or blue cheese

Sacramento Tenders

Sacramento Tenders

$11.99+

These mouthwatering tenders gonna make your day! Pick your sauce for FREE below!

3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

3 Crispy Chicken Tacos

$14.95

Straight from the heart of Sun-Diego these crispy tacos are fully loaded topped with Cheese, lettuce, pico and sour cream with chipotle sauce.

LA Woman Crunchy Loco Tacos

LA Woman Crunchy Loco Tacos

$12.95

Right before you cross the border to Mexico grab a loco hard shell crunchy taco. Our Beef Chorizo mix topped with cheese and chipotle sauce! Add more toppings below

Churros

Churros

$11.00

Classic fresh made to order delight pick your sauce below

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Cookie Mix (8)

$9.99

3 Chocolate chips 2 Butter Pecan 2 Oreo's 1 White Chocolate Macadamia

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$3.65

Choose Your Flavor

Lunch Combo

CheeseBurger combo

CheeseBurger combo

$12.00

Get your lunch Fix. our famous Cheeseburger+Fries+Drink in one low price

Burrito Combo

$12.00

Dinner Combo

Burger Combo

$15.00

Burrito Combo

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1002 E Newport Center Dr Suite#1, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Krispy Bites - 1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite
orange starNo Reviews
1002 E Newport Center Dr., Suite Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Seafood Bar & Grill - 123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7
orange starNo Reviews
123 NE 20th Ave Bay/7 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Mr. Shrimp - Pompano - 4891 N Federal Hgwy
orange starNo Reviews
4891 N Federal Hgwy Pompano Beach, FL 33026
View restaurantnext
Kosta's Greek Eatery & Pizzeria - 1940 NE 49th street
orange starNo Reviews
1940 NE 49th street Pompano beach, FL 33064
View restaurantnext
Papa's Raw Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,335
4610 N Federal Hwy Lighthouse point, FL 33064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Deerfield Beach

El Jefe Luchador
orange star4.5 • 3,473
27 S Federal Hwy Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Oceans 234
orange star4.2 • 3,217
234 North Ocean Blvd Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille - Deerfield
orange star4.1 • 916
1391 S Military Trail Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
View restaurantnext
Duval & Bourbon
orange star4.3 • 215
1544 SE 3rd Ct Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
SeaSide Subs - 1645 SE 3rd Ct #102
orange star5.0 • 37
1645 SE 3rd Ct #102 Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Deerfield Beach
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston