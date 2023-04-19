  • Home
  • California Burrito - Burlington - 1409 University Dr
California Burrito - Burlington 1409 University Dr

1409 University Dr

Burlington, NC 27251

Food

Entrees

Burrito

Quesadilla

Street Tacos (3)

Burrito Bowl

Nachos

Salad

Fish Tacos (3 Soft)

$10.75

Fried fish topped with cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle ranch and guacamole

Chori-Steak

$13.25

Grilled steak, chorizo (Mexican Sausage), topped with queso, served with yellow rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas (3)

Chori-Pollo

$12.25

Grilled chicken, chorizo (Mexican sausage) topped with queso, served with yellow rice, guacamole, salad, and tortillas (3)

Shrimp Tacos (3 Soft)

Shrimp Tacos (3 Soft)

$10.75

Fried shrimp topped with cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle ranch and guacamole

California Burrito

$12.99

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$12.50

Fries topped with steak chunks, shredded cheese, Salsa Verde, regular Pico De Gallo, sour cream and guacamole

Little Amigos

Taco (Little Amigos)

$5.50

Any meat, includes rice, beans, chips, and drink

Quesadilla (Little Amigos)

$5.50

Any meat, includes rice, beans, chips, and drink

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$5.50

Includes a drink

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Side Orders

Guacamole

$2.75+

Queso

$2.75+

Chori-Queso

$5.25

8 oz

Side Fries

$2.75

COMBO

$3.25

Single Taco

$2.75

Side Tortilla

$0.25

ACP & ACC

ACP

$10.99

Rice, topped with grilled chicken, and queso

ACC

$12.99

Rice topped with grill shrimp and queso

Beverage

Beverages

Starry

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aguas Frescas

$2.50

Horchata and pineapple

Pepsi

$2.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cheerwine

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1409 University Dr, Burlington, NC 27251

Directions

