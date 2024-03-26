California Burritos High Point NC 2107 Kirkwood St. STE 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2107 Kirkwood St. STE 101, High Point, NC 27262
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Claddagh Restaurant & Pub - High Point - 130 E Parris Ave
No Reviews
130 E Parris Ave High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant
Lone Star Burger - High Point - 130 West Lexington Avenue
No Reviews
130 West Lexington Avenue High Point, NC 27262
View restaurant