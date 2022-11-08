Salad
Sandwiches
Calif Chicken Cafe Hollywood
17,174 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.
Location
6805 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hot Motha Clucker - 1708 N. Las Palmas
No Reviews
1708 N. Las Palmas Hollywood, CA 90028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant