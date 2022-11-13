Restaurant header imageView gallery

Calif Chicken Cafe Woodland Hills

1,476 Reviews

$$

22333 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo Wrap
Half Chicken
Whole Chicken

Rotisserie

Qtr Chicken White

Qtr Chicken White

$7.50

breast & wing.-Comes cut up

Qtr Chicken Dark + Leg

Qtr Chicken Dark + Leg

$7.50

2 legs & 1 thigh.-Comes cut up

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.75

breast, wing, thigh & leg.-Comes cut up

Half Chicken All White

Half Chicken All White

$13.00

2 breasts & 2 wings.-Comes cut up

Half Chicken All Dark

Half Chicken All Dark

$9.75

3 legs, 2 thighs.-Comes cut up (may require more time depending on demand)

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$15.75

2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 wings & 2 legs.-Comes cut up (more than 3 chickens requires more time)

Whole Chicken All White

Whole Chicken All White

$23.00

4 breasts & 4 wings.-Comes cut up (more than 3 orders requires more time)

Dark Meat Special

Dark Meat Special

$14.75

4 legs & 4 thighs.-Comes cut up (may require more time)

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$3.50

1 thigh (may require more time)

Chicken Leg

Chicken Leg

$2.25

1 leg (may require more time)

Salads

Out West Salad

Out West Salad

$13.75

A hearty ranch style salad loaded w/ white meat chicken, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, white cheddar cheese, red peppers, pita croutons & side chipotle dressing.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$13.50

The legendary salad you crave w/ white meat chicken, almonds. Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions lettuce, carrots, side Chinese dressing

California Chicken Salad

California Chicken Salad

$14.00

Our original signature salad overflowing w/ white meat chicken, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli lettuce, pita croutons, pasta, side balsamic dressing

Cafe Caesar Salad

Cafe Caesar Salad

$13.00

The classic but better w/ white meat chicken, avocado, flaked parmesan, pasta, lettuce, sourdough croutons, lemon, side Caesar dressing

Veggie Salad

Veggie Salad

$11.75

Get all the garden goodies in this salad packed w/ lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, broccoli, carrots, bell peppers, sprouts pita croutons, side choice of dressing

Wraps

Combo Wrap

Combo Wrap

$11.75

chicken, avocado, white cheddar cheese, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing

Caesar Wrap

Caesar Wrap

$10.75

chicken, pita croutons, greens, tomato, mayo, Caesar dressing

Chicken Rice Wrap

Chicken Rice Wrap

$11.25

chicken, veggie rice, avocado, tomato, mayo

Chinese Wrap

Chinese Wrap

$10.75

chicken, Chinese noodles, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side Chinese dressing

Classic Wrap

Classic Wrap

$10.00

chicken, greens, tomato, mayo

Primavera Wrap

Primavera Wrap

$11.25

chicken, avocado, sprouts, carrots, greens, tomato, mayo, side ranch dressing

Vegan Crunch Wrap

Vegan Crunch Wrap

$9.75

avocado, veggie rice, Chinese noodles, carrots, Vegenaise, greens, tomato, side Chinese dressing

Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$9.75

avocado, white cheddar cheese, carrots, sprouts, greens, tomato, mayo, side Italian dressing

Cold Sides

Broccoli Pasta Salad

Broccoli Pasta Salad

$3.25+

broccoli, pasta, ranch, Italian dressing

Chicken Pasta Salad

Chicken Pasta Salad

$3.25+

chicken, pasta, green onions, 1000 Island dressing

Chinese Cabbage Salad

Chinese Cabbage Salad

$3.25+

green & red cabbage, green onions, almonds, sesame seeds, sweet dressing

Seasonal Fruit Salad

Seasonal Fruit Salad

$3.25+
Caesar Side Salad

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

lettuce, flaked parmesan, sourdough croutons, & side Caesar dressing

Garden Side Salad

Garden Side Salad

$5.00

lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, pita croutons, radish, red bell pepper, cucumbers, purple cabbage, side balsamic dressing

Chinese Side Salad

Chinese Side Salad

$5.00

lettuce, almonds, Mandarin oranges, Chinese noodles, pasta, green onions, carrots, side Chinese dressing

Hot Sides

Freshly Steamed Squash

Freshly Steamed Squash

$3.25+

pureed

Veggie Rice

Veggie Rice

$3.25+

sautéed w/ carrots, leeks, onions, bell peppers

Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$3.25+

sautéed w/ onions & spices

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$3.25+
Veggie Soup

Veggie Soup

$4.25+

medley of carrots, potatoes, celery, broccoli, green beans, squash, onions, tomatoes

Broccoli Soup

Broccoli Soup

$4.25+

pureed broccoli, sweet potatoes, leeks

Beverages

Garden Black Tea

Garden Black Tea

$2.25

16oz Cold brewed, unsweetened tropical black tea w/ medium caffeine

Citrus Vanilla Green Tea

Citrus Vanilla Green Tea

$2.25Out of stock

16oz Cold brewed, unsweetened green tea w/ medium caffeine

Coconut Black Tea

Coconut Black Tea

$2.25

16oz Cold brewed, unsweetened black tea w/ medium caffeine

Jamaica Tea

Jamaica Tea

$2.25Out of stock

16oz Cold brewed, stevia-sweetened hibiscus tea w/ light caffeine

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$2.25

16oz House-made lemonade sweetened w/ sugar

Coke

Coke

$1.50

12oz Can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz Can

Sprite

Sprite

$1.50

12oz Can

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25

16.9oz

Cookies

Choc Chunk

Choc Chunk

$1.75

Classically delicious & baked fresh daily

Aloha

Aloha

$1.75

Baked fresh daily w/ chocolate chunks, coconut & macadamia nuts

Sauces & Dressings

Red Salsa

Red Salsa

$0.75+

house made.

Green Salsa

Green Salsa

$0.75+

house made.

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50+
Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce

Mae Ploy Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

2oz

Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce

Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

1.5oz

Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

1.5oz

Cholula

Cholula

$0.50

1.5oz

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Chinese Dressing

Chinese Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Chipotle Dressing

Chipotle Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Italian Dressing

Italian Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Ranch Dressing

Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Low Cal Italian Dressing

Low Cal Italian Dressing

$0.50+
Low Cal Ranch Dressing

Low Cal Ranch Dressing

$0.50+

house made

1000 Island Dressing

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50+

house made

Olive Oil Blend

Olive Oil Blend

$0.25

1.5oz

Balsamic Vinegar

Balsamic Vinegar

$0.25

1.5oz

Extras

Pita Croutons.

Pita Croutons.

$1.00+
Gravy

Gravy

$2.50+

house made.

Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.25
Salad Chicken

Salad Chicken

$6.50+

shredded white meat chicken

Chinese Noodles.

Chinese Noodles.

$1.00+
Plain Pasta.

Plain Pasta.

$3.25+
White Pita.

White Pita.

$0.15

2 pieces of fresh white pita

Wheat Pita.

Wheat Pita.

$0.15

2 pieces of fresh wheat pita

Utensils

Utensils

Utensils

fork, knife & 2 napkins

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

22333 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Directions

Consumer pic
California Chicken Cafe image

