American

California Chicken Grill

5,663 Reviews

$

1414 West Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

Popular Items

Skinless Boneless Combo
Skinless Boneless White Meat Combo
Grilled Wings - 10

SKINLESS/BONELESS CHICKEN COMBOS

Skinless Boneless Combo

Skinless Boneless White Meat Combo

BBQ Chicken Combo

VEGGIE COMBO

$8.99

WRAPS & SANDWICHES

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$10.99

Chunky Chicken Wrap

$9.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chunky Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

GRILLED WINGS

Grilled Wings - 10

$14.99

Grilled Wings - 20

$25.99

Grilled Wings - 30

$36.99

SALADS

Big Garden Salad

$7.99

Big Caesar Salad

$7.99

Chicken Pasta Salad

$11.99

Vegetable Pasta Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Garden

$11.99

Chunky Chicken Salad

$11.99Out of stock

SIDE DISHES

Yellow Rice

$3.99

Brown Rice

$3.99

Baked Beans

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Baked Potato Wedges

$3.99

Steamed Veggies

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Chicken Soup

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Garden Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Corn

$3.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Whole Wheat Wrap

$1.50

DESSERTS

White Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.99

Homemade Brownie

$4.99

Chocloate Chip Cookie

$1.99

White Chocolate Macadamia Cookie

$1.99

Sugar Cookie

$1.99

SMOOTHIES

Smoothie - Regular

$4.99

Smoothie - Large

$6.99

EXTRA SAUCES

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Curry Mustard

$0.75

Fat Free Ranch

$0.75

Guacamole

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Italian

$0.75

Jamaican Jerk

$0.75

Mango Habenero

$0.75

No sauce

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sweet n Sour

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

Viniagrette

$0.75

EXTRA CHICKEN

Side White Meat

$7.00

Side Dark Meat

$6.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink - Regular

$2.59

Fountain Drink - Large

$3.59

Soda Bottle

$2.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1414 West Tennessee St., Tallahassee, FL 32304

Directions

