California Dreaming, Augusta

review star

No reviews yet

3241 Washington Rd

Augusta, GA 30907

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Croissants (5)
Baked Potato Soup

Beverage

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Appetizer

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$7.95

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

Tijuana Chicken Wings

$12.95

Marinated in hot pepper sauce, fried crispy, with bleu cheese dip. GF

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Cali-Flower

$9.95

Crispy cauliflower, thai chili sauce, scallions.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Southwest Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

With bacon & ham, mixed cheese and scallions.

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Fried Crab Claws

$15.95

Served with spicy cocktail sauce. (Limited availability)

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

California Club Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken strips, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Fried Oyster Caesar

$16.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

American Burger

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles and Duke’s® mayo.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cole slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato, and jack cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$29.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Filet Mignon 8oz

$34.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Roasted Salmon

$24.95

Encrusted with rosemary and thyme, with side item. GF

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Shrimp San Francisco

$17.95

With mushrooms, garlic cream, white wine, served over pasta, topped with romano cheese.

Carolina Trout

$23.95

Grilled with arugula and lemon.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Knob Hill Chicken

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Veggie Pasta

$13.95

Roasted veggies, with romano cheese

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Kid Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Wings

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$6.95

Served with a beverage

Side

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving the Augusta community since 1997. The open setting with comfortable booth seating and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner, featuring patio dining as well as online ordering with curbside pickup. Vote 'Best Salad' 19 years running, Augusta Magazine reader survey.

Website

Location

3241 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907

Directions

