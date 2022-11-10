California Dreaming, Augusta
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
California Dreaming has been serving the Augusta community since 1997. The open setting with comfortable booth seating and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking everything from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner, featuring patio dining as well as online ordering with curbside pickup. Vote 'Best Salad' 19 years running, Augusta Magazine reader survey.
Location
3241 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Docs Porchside - 3035 Washington Road
No Reviews
3035 Washington Road Martinez, GA 30907
View restaurant
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Augusta, GA
No Reviews
630 crane creek rd Augusta, GA 30907
View restaurant
Chicken Fingers Restaurant - 4108 Evans to Locks Road
No Reviews
4108 Evans to Locks Road Evans, GA 30809
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Augusta
French Market Grille - 425 Highland Avenue
4.3 • 964
425 Highland Avenue Augusta, GA 30909
View restaurant