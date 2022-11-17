California Dreaming Greenville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
California Dreaming has been serving the Greenville community since 1991. The large, open setting and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking all their American classics from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner, featuring a large independent bar area, patio seating as well as online ordering with curbside pickup.
Location
40 Beacon Dr, Greenville, SC 29615
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cocobowlz Pelham Rd - 3915 Pelham Road
No Reviews
3915 Pelham Road Greenville, SC 29615
View restaurant
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
No Reviews
441 The Parkway Greer, SC 29650
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenville
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurant
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurant