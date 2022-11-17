Restaurant header imageView gallery

California Dreaming Greenville

review star

No reviews yet

40 Beacon Dr

Greenville, SC 29615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

California Dreaming Salad
Baked Potato Soup
House Salad

Beverage-CD Greenville

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.00

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Appetizer

Croissants (5)

$6.95

Topped with honey-butter.

Baked Potato Soup

$6.95

Creamy soup topped with scallions, cheese, Hormel® ham and bacon.

She Crab Soup

$7.95Out of stock

A rich and creamy Charleston classic.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Smoky BBQ sauce, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce.

Seafood Nachos

$14.95

Spicy shrimp, salmon, red onions, house-made chips, cheese sauce and lobster cream sauce with dill.

Steamed Peel & Eat Shrimp (1/2 LB)

$9.95

Seasoned and served with cocktail sauce. GF

Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, chopped eggs, tomatoes, toasted almonds, ham and bacon. GF

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons

California Dreaming Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, ham and turkey, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, egg, tomatoes, almonds topped with warm ham and bacon, house dressing.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

Broiled Salmon Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette.

California Club Salad

$14.95

Mixed greens, fried chicken strips, avocado, bacon, egg, tomatoes, house-made ranch dressing

Broiled Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Broiled chicken, crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Oyster Caesar

$16.95

Fried oysters over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$14.95

Fried shrimp over crisp romaine with grated romano cheese and croutons.

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, pickles, red onion and cole slaw

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Broiled, topped with jack cheese, bacon, arugula, tomato and honey mustard.

Club Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced turkey, Hormel® ham, bacon, cheddar and monterey jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough, served with french fries.

Dreaming Double Cheeseburger

$13.95

Double stack angus beef-blend, thick cut bacon, american cheese, pickles, signature sauce and minced onions.

New Orleans Flounder Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Flounder with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Oysters with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

New Orleans Shrimp Po-Boy

$14.95

Fried Shrimp with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce on french bread.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.95

Jicama slaw, tomatoes, onions, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, with side item.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Crispy fried chicken, american cheese, jicama slaw, pickles, chipotle mayo.

Veggie Burger

$12.95

Beyond Burger,® sweet soy, Duke’s® mayo, monterey jack cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and red onions.

Entree

Marinated Sirloin 10oz

$22.95

10oz. sirloin steak marinated in fruit juices, garlic, soy sauce and spices. GF

Ribeye 14oz

$29.95

14oz. hand cut. GF

Steak + Shrimp

$25.95

Two 3oz. filet medallions with crispy fried shrimp.

Filet Mignon 8oz

$36.95

8oz. barrel cut. GF

Baby Back Ribs Double Rack

$26.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Baby Back Ribs Single Rack

$19.95

Danish full-flavored ribs, grilled with a charred exterior, basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

New York Strip 14oz

$30.95

14oz, center cut, garlic butter

Carolina Trout

$23.95

Grilled with arugula and lemon.

Miso Salmon

$23.95

Miso glazed, sweet soy, with side item.

Poke Bowl

$15.95

Poke Tuna with chipotle mayo or Miso Salmon over warm sushi rice, avocado, jalapenos, sesame seeds, mango, scallions, jicama slaw.

Fried Seafood Platter

$25.95

Large shrimp, oysters and flounder, served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Shrimp Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Flounder Platter

$20.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

Fried Oyster Platter

$24.95

Served with french fries and cole slaw.

BBQ Chicken

$15.95

Double breast of chicken basted with BBQ sauce, with side item. GF

Knob Hill Chicken

$17.95

Topped with ham and monterey jack cheese, with side item. GF

Chicken Tenders Platter

$16.95

Fried chicken tenderloins, served with house-made strip sauce and french fries.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Alfredo sauce, scallions, pasta, tomatoes with romano cheese.

Baked Shrimp Alfredo

$17.95

Roasted garlic alfredo, large shrimp, romano cheese and breadcrumbs.

Kid Meal

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Strips

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Chicken Wings

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Served with a beverage and french fries

Kid Pasta Alfredo

$6.95

Served with a beverage

Side

Baked Potato (After 4:00 PM)

$4.95

Creamy Cole Slaw

$4.95

French Fries

$4.95

Redskin Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Pasta Alfredo

$4.95

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.95

Add Mixed Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Add Chicken Breast

$6.95

Add Fried Shrimp (10)

$6.95

Add Chicken Breast

$6.95

Dessert

Apple Walnut Cobbler

$7.95

Served hot with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake

$7.95

Shipped direct from New York

Chocolate Brownie

$7.95

Topped with a Hershey's™ Bar, served with vanilla ice cream

Croissant Bread Pudding

$7.95

Warm croissants, raisins, crème anglaise, with vanilla ice cream and rum sauce

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

California Dreaming has been serving the Greenville community since 1991. The large, open setting and expansive kitchen has a dedicated team cooking all their American classics from scratch daily. The vibrant atmosphere is inviting for families and date-nights alike. Open for lunch and dinner, featuring a large independent bar area, patio seating as well as online ordering with curbside pickup.

Location

40 Beacon Dr, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

